Prep Roundup: Toppers, Greene Devils secure state tournament spots on the pitch

(WJHL) – At the start of Saturday, four area boy’s soccer squads had a chance to qualify for the upcoming TSSAA Spring Fling. By the end of the day, two teams had punched their tickets to Middle Tennessee.

Early morning rain gave way to a steamy start in a Class 3A sectional between unbeaten Dobyns-Bennett and Bearden. The Bulldogs notched the match’s only goal in the 37th minute – an in-tight finished from Aidan Ainsworth – to book a sixth-straight trip to the state tournament.

The Tribe’s season comes to a close with a record of 16-1-2.

Science Hill kept its season alive on the road with a 4-2 victory over Hardin Valley Academy in a Class 3A sectional. Samuel Moody scored a pair of goals, as Lucas Trull scored the eventual game-winner. All four Hilltopper tallies came in the second half.

The Class 3A State Soccer Tournament is set to begin on Tuesday.

Despite a lengthy weather delay in Greeneville, the Greene Devils made it 13-consecutive sectional victories with a 1-0 decision over Austin East. Austin Beets scored a penalty kick in the 18th minute, after the Roadrunners committed a hand ball foul in the box.

The Class 2A State Soccer Tournament is set to begin on Tuesday.

In Newport, David Crockett saw its historic season come to a close at the hands of Cocke County in a Class 2A sectional, 3-2.

