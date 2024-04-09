Prep Roundup: Toppers best D-B; Betsy holds off Crockett in district action
(WJHL) – A handful of area high school baseball squads opened the week with a challenging district matchup.
In Johnson City, Science Hill broke a tie at the top of the Big 4 Conference with a win over Dobyns-Bennett, 11-4. The two teams will meet again in Kingsport on Tuesday.
The Cyclones held on late for a district win over David Crockett, 5-4, in their home park. The teams will run it back in Jonesborough on Tuesday.
OTHER SCORES:
Science Hill 3, Tennessee High 1 (SB)
Lee High 9, Ridgeview 2 (SB)
Daniel Boone 12, West Ridge 0 (BASE)
Happy Valley 21, Hampton 1 (BASE)
West Greene 13, Johnson County 1 (BASE)
South Greene 3, Chuckey-Doak 1 (BASE)
Tennessee 2, Unicoi County 1 (BASE)
Cherokee 2, Volunteer 1 (BASE)
Greeneville 10, Grainger 1 (BASE)
Gate City 8, Union 1 (BASE)
Tennessee High 4, Virginia 0 (BSOC)
Honaker 4, Lebanon 4 (BSOC)
Honaker 4, Lebanon 0 (GSOC)
