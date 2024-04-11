Prep Roundup: Titans, Vikings compete in Big North dual; Glen Lake's Allen strikes out 12 in perfect game; Kingsley soccer picks up 10-2 win

Apr. 11—TRAVERSE CITY — Early spring weather provided the perfect climate as Traverse City West welcomed Big North Conference foe Cadillac into town for a dual meet Wednesday.

The Titans had some standout performances on the day, including Wallace Tupper II setting a PR and winning the 100-meter dash in 11.14 seconds.

West's 4x800m relay team of Ben Irwin, Sam King, Austin Taft and Karl Swager picked up the win in 8:53.55. Ben Habers won the 200m in 22.7, and Aaryn Stallworth set a personal best in the 110m hurdles at 15.29.

Willem DeGood led a Titan sweep of the 800m, running a 2:03.46 followed by Leo Swager in second at 2:12.85 and Hayden Murray in third at 2:13.09. Sophomore Aidan Simrau won the 3200m run in 10:42.49. Kyler Brunan launched the discus 135 feet, 8 inches for the win, and Drew Esper won the long jump with a leap of 20-1.5.

The Titan girls found plenty of success as well.

Reese Smith led West in another top-three sweep of the 800m, running a 2:19.62 for the win. Bailey Wenzlick took second at 2:28.1, and Alyssa Fouchey was third at 2:33.49.

Madeline Bildeaux won the 100m hurdles in 17.13, and the junior also won the high jump after clearing 5-2. The 4x800m relay team of Tessa Mascari, Payton Lamb, Bridget Raven and Abby Veit also nabbed first place. Veit, a sophomore, also won the 3200m in 12:20.72 Ava King took first in the 1600m run, besting Mascari, who took second, and Cadillac's Brooklynn Brown, who finished in third.

Nolan Nixon just edged out Liam Wierzba to give Cadillac the win in the boys 1600m, and Charlie Howell won a tiebreaker over West's Graham Hetherington in the high jump for another Viking victory.

Hanah Johnson and fellow Viking Avery Meyer finished first and second, respectively, in the 100m with times of 12.29 and 13.12.

The Titans and Vikings next compete when the two squads travel to Rockford for the Ram Classic, which will also feature Traverse City Central among a field of 17 schools, on Friday.

TRACK & FIELD

Petoskey dominates home meet

PETOSKEY — Petoskey won both the boys and girls team titles with ease at its home meet Wednesday.

The girls won with 136 points to Sault Area's 61, and the boys won with 109.5 points to the Soo's 65.

Petoskey's boys winners included Sam Mitas in the 100m and 200m, Brady Odenbach in the 400m, Johnny Lipchik in the 300m hurdles, the relay team of Mitch Eberhart, Seth Marek, Mason Fralick and Mitas in the 4x100m, the relay team of Brady Odenbach, Dylan Odenbach, Zahar Rush and Reeve Oberman in the 4x800m, Brody Shaw in the shot put, and Korbin Sulitis in the discus.

Petoskey St. Michael's Russell Vandermus won the 800m.

Petoskey girls picking up wins were Sarah Bailey in the pole vault, Braylin Adair in the high jump, Sadie Corey in the shot put, the 4x800 relay team of Ava Pawlick, Nora O'Leary, Madeline Pacola and Mya Malkowski, the 4x200 relay team of Fiona Scott, Alison Bailey, Bre Weisel and Marley Spence, the 4x100 relay team of Lucy Tarachas, Madeline Loe, Emma Mitas and Nevaeh Leonard, Alexandra Petok in the 300m hurdles, Sarah Bailey in the 100m hurdles, and Loe in the 100m and 200m dashes.

St. Michael's relay team of Sydney Feagan, Jane Manthei, Charlotte Yanchulis and Veronic Paga won the 4x400. Manthei also won the 1600m and 800m runs.

McBain boys, girls take 2nd at Coleman quad

COLEMAN — Both the McBain boys and girls teams nabbed runner-up finishes to Gladwin at Wednesday's Coleman quad.

The Ramblers boys won the 4x100, 4x400 and 4x800 relay races, and Ben Rodenbaugh nabbed a victory in the high jump.

Allison Gladu won the shot put for the Rambler girls, and McBain's 4x400 and 4x800 relay teams grabbed wins as well. Chelsi Eisenga in the 3200m, Gwyneth VerBerkmoes in the 800m, and Aubrey VandePol in the 400m all had victories.

Bulldogs compete at Mason County Eastern Invite

CUSTER — The Mesick boys track and field team got wins from its relay squads as the Bulldogs finished second at the Mason County Eastern Invite. The Mesick girls finished third.

The Bulldogs won the 4x100m relay behind two freshmen in David Austin and Jackson Abraham, sophomore Landon Hall and junior Kristian Snyder. The team of Austin, Snyder, freshman Aiden Kemmerling and junior Evan Spencer took first place in the 4x200 relay.

Wyatt Putney picked up Mesick's other two wins, taking first in the 200m and the long jump.

The Mesick girls third-place effort was buoyed by wins from Celeste Hallett in the shot put and Kayla McCoy in the long jump.

BASEBALL

Glen Lake 10 13

Lake Leelanau SM 1 0

Glen Lake game 1: Cooper Bufalini (W) 3 IP, 3 HA, 5 K, 3 BB; Isaac Hlavka 3 IP, 1 HA, 8 K; Peter Gelsinger grand-slam HR; Benji Allen 2B, HR, 2 RBI.

Glen Lake game 2: Allen (W; perfect game) 5 IP, 12 K; Hlavka 3 H; Gelsinger 2 H; Aiden Gokey 2 H.

UP NEXT: The Lakers (2-0) play in the Sacred Heart Invitational in Mount Pleasant on Saturday.

Kingsley 6 6

Pine River 0 1

Kingsley game 1: Landon Burkin (W) 7 IP, 3 HA, 11 K; Eli Graves 2 H, R; Kolsen Orton 2 H, R; Zack Middleton H, 2 RBI; Garrett Martz 2B, R.

Kingsley game 2: Orton (W) 4 IP, 2 HA, 6 K; Bode Bielas H, R; Ben Green 2B, R, RBI; Martz H, R, RBI; Gavyn Merchant 3B, 2 RBI.

UP NEXT: The Stags (3-0) host Manton on Friday.

Petoskey 11 8

Cheboygan 1 2

UP NEXT: The Northmen (2-2) head to Saginaw Heritage on Saturday.

SOFTBALL

TC St. Francis 2 3

Evart 1 12

St. Francis game 1: Leah Simetz (W) 6 IP, 5 HA, 9 K; Sophie Hardy H, R; Zoey Jetter H, 2 RBI.

St. Francis game 2: Hardy 3B, 2B; Reese Jones H, R; Hunter St. Peter H, R, RBI; Simetz BB, RBI.

UP NEXT: The Gladiators (3-1) host Kingsley on Saturday.

Lake Leelanau SM 13 20

Glen Lake 3 10

Game 1: Lake Leelanau St. Mary — Cathryn Mikowski (W) 8 K, 2 HA; Lydia Bramer H, 2 RBI; Delana Kirt 2 H, 3 RBI; Della Bunek 3 H, 4 SB, RBI Leah Fleis H, 2 RBI; Daisy Serrano H, RBI. Glen Lake — Paige Flores 4 K; Jessie Pugh 2 K.

Game 2: Lake Leelanau St. Mary — Mikowski (W) 6 K, 2 H, RBI; Bramer 2 H, RBI; Bunek 2 H; Fleis 1B, 2B, 2 RBI Allison Duperon H. Glen Lake — Pugh 2 K, 3 H, 3 R; Laila Shimek 3 RBI; Flores 2 R; Elodia Peplinski 3 H, 2 R.

UP NEXT: The Eagles (2-0) head to Buckley on Saturday. The Lakers (0-2) play in the Marion Tournament on Saturday.

Elk Rapids 5 8

Ellsworth 1 0

Elk Rapids game 1: Rhielynn Skrocki (W) 13 K; Brooke Fluty 2B; Emma Eckerdt RBI; Jillian Moazeni SAC bunt, RBI; Payton Friess H, RBI.

Elk Rapids game 2: Moazeni (W) 9 K; Brooke Fluty 2B, 1B; Haleigh Yocom 2 H; Moazeni HR; Eckerdt 2B; Ashley McCann H, RBI; Amanda McCann 2B, RBI; Trudy Stibbs 2B; Friess 2B, 2 RBI; Phoenix Bogaert RBI.

UP NEXT: The Elks (2-0) travel to Traverse City West on Friday. The Lancers (0-2) head to Bellaire on Friday.

Kingsley 5 1

Pine River 0 2

Kingsley game 1: Grace Lewis (W) 6 IP, 10 K; Stewart 2 H, RBI; Sinkes H, 2 RBI; Annie Strang H, RBI.

Kingsley game 2: Lewis 6 IP, 9 K, H.

UP NEXT: The Stags (4-2) welcome Manton on Friday.

Cheboygan 11 8

Petoskey 0 4

UP NEXT: Petoskey (0-2) travels to Portland on Saturday.

Onekama 12 16

Brethren 3 5

UP NEXT: The Portagers (2-0) head to Pine River on Friday. The Bobcats (2-4) travel to Pentwater on Thursday.

SOCCER

Leland 6

TC Bulldogs 0

Leland: Cam Flees 1 goal; Hadley Bison 1 assist; Mallory Lowe 2 goals, 1 assist; Addi Waskiewicz 1 goal; Ariah Amin 1 goal; Willa Murray 1 goal; Ellie Miller, Elise Vann share shutout in goal.

UP NEXT: The Comets (4-0) play Grand Rapids West Catholic and Elk Rapids at Elk Rapids on Friday. The Bulldogs head to Benzie Central on Friday.

Kingsley 10

Benzie Central 2

Kingsley: Lily Mitchell 3 saves; Grace Beeman 2 saves; Bailey Charter 3 goals, 1 assist; Marisa Graham 2 goals, 1 assist; Trinity Forro 1 goal; Hanna Curtis 1 goal, 1 assist; Makayla Birgy 1 goal; Emma Johnson 1 goal, 3 assists; Emilee Robinson 1 goal.

Benzie Central: Kadence Popour 2 goals; Jess Whaley 1 assist; Hannah Batchelder 19 saves, 1 assist.

UP NEXT: The Stags (1-2-1) head to Suttons Bay on Thursday. The Huskies (0-3) host the Traverse City Bulldogs on Friday.

Glen Lake 2

Buckley 0

Glen Lake: Maggie Diotte 2 goals; Ava Raymond 1 assist; Nora Ciolek 1 assist; Eleanor Valkner 5 saves, 1st shutout.

Buckley: Maddi Sladek 16 saves.

UP NEXT: The Lakers (1-1) host Suttons Bay on Monday. The Bears (2-1-1) play in the Comet Cup at Hart on Saturday.

Ravenna 3

Manistee 2

UP NEXT: The Mariners (0-2) host Suttons Bay on Friday.

GOLF

Scharp brothers lead Mariners to win

TWIN LAKE — Max and Jacob Scharp tied for first place on the individual leaderboard as the brothers from Manistee led the Mariners to a team championship at Wednesday's West Michigan Conference jamboree at Stonegate Golf Club.

The duo of 2023 Record-Eagle Dream Teamers each carded a 39. Jacob, a senior, started with two bogies and tallied his lone birdie on the 342-yard, par-4 eighth hole. Max, who is in his sophomore year, also bogeyed holes one and two, a par-4 and par-3, and also bogeyed the 153-yard, par-3 seventh hole to go along with six pars.

Nathan Doremus finished 12th overall with a 47 followed by Owen Polcyn in 14th with a 48. Braydon Sorenson and Jamie Jados each fired a 50 on the day.

The Mariners won the jamboree with a team total of 173 followed by Ludington in second at 177 and Whiteball in third at 186.

TENNIS

Ludington 7

Manistee 1

Manistee winners: (2S) Annika Haag def. Jennah Skiba 1-6, 3-2 (retired).