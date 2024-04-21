Prep Roundup: Titans 2nd, Trojans 3rd at TC Tee-Off; TC West's Avery Lahti breaks school record in long jump

Apr. 20—THOMPSONVILLE — The Traverse City Central Trojans had two teams on Saturday at Crystal Mountain place in the top 10 after two days of golf in their annual TC Tee-Off with a third- and ninth-place finish. Traverse City West's lone team placed runner-up

The third-place varsity squad of Cameron Mansfield, EJ Maitland, Griffin Mawson, Devin Garner, Graham Peters and Andrew Fender carded a 617, and the ninth-place varsity team of Laiken Batcha, Spencer Stegenga, Arthur McManus, Ben Lee, Jaxson Soper and Jace Usiondek shot a 648.

"Two in the top ten, that's an accomplishment," Central head coach Lois McManus said. "That's 12 boys. Thats a lot of talent."

TC West's second-place team of Winslow Robinson, Henry Stachink, Jason Parrish, Isaac Shapiro, Duncan Robinson and Carter Dobb shot a 616.

"I told the team they have nothing to be ashamed of. They were disappointed in themselves, but they'll have a chance to think about it for a little bit before practice on Tuesday," McManus said.

Grand Blanc won with a two-day total of 605.

Other area schools competing included Manistee with a 663 in 12th, Charlevoix with a 645 in 14th, and Traverse City St. Francis in 15th at 680.

Glen Lake's Michael Houtteman ended the first day in first place but had to rally from behind on Saturday to regain the lead and come way as the individual champion with a 142 overall. Robinson took third place in a tie at 148.

Central and West begin Big North Conference play in Cadillac on Tuesday.

TRACK & FIELD

TC West's Lahti breaks school record at Graves Relays

MIDLAND — Traverse City West swept the leaderboard at the Graves Relays in Midland on Friday, and Titan Avery Lahti broke a 10-year-old school record in the process.

West won the boys, girls and co-ed divisions at the annual track and field meet, winning a combined 10 events on the day.

Avery Lahti simultaneously set a school record in the long jump, winning the event in the girls division with a leap of 17 feet, 10.25 inches. Fellow Titan Grace Moeggenborg took second at 16-9.5.

Other Titan winners in the girls division were Moeggenborg in the pole vault (8-6) and Madeline Bildeaux in the high jump (5-2).

Relay winners for West included Abby Veit, Bailey Wenzlick, Reese Smith and Ava King in the DMR 4000m (12:37), Tessa Mascari, Wenzlick, Alyssa Fouchey and Smith in the 4x800m (10:02.19), and Anika Hintz, Fionna Thomas, Browyn Shullick and Ali LaBonte in the 4x400m (4:35.76).

West winners in the boys division were the relay teams of Ben Habers, Aaryn Stallworth, Jacob Hagerman and Drew Esper in the 4x200m (1:33.55), Joseph Sturtevant, Dylan Gryglewski, Liam Wierzba and Landon Ranson in the 4x400m (3:40.53), Stallworth, Parker Kirschner, Sam Schutte and Brady Mohr in the 4x110m shuttle hurdles (1:03.76), and Jake Lober in the pole vault (12-0).

The West co-ed team also won the mixed 4x400m relay in 3:48.6.

Traverse City Central also had a good showing in Midland, finishing second overall in the girls division and third overall in the boys division.

Winners for the Trojans were Elijah Trombley, Seamus Dye, Carter Gle and Scott Goodwin in the boys 4x100m relay (44.08), Annika Powis, Lucy Bongiorno, Kasen Kitzmiller and Vienna Moore in the girls 4x200m (1:51.66), Quinten Henderson, Lukas Reimers, Neil Oyer and Caleb Keller in the boys 4x800m (8:31.17), Lucy Poppleton, Powis, Carmen Mannor and Iali Rodenroth in the girls 4x100m shuttle hurdles (1:10.09), Lorelai Zielinski in the girls shot put with a PR throw of 42-4.25 and the girls discus (120-7), and Matthew Gordon in the boys high jump (6-0).

TENNIS

St. Francis wins Battle of Bay

TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City St. Francis placed first with 21 points at Saturday's Battle of the Bay. Elk Rapids finished in second with 14 points.

St. Francis' Ava Pomaranski at four-singles and Elliana McClellan at two-singles collected wins against all their opponents. Elks' Ayva Johnstone at one-singles, Morgan Bergquist at three-singles were also winners in the round-robin tournament.

In doubles play, St. Francis' one-doubles through four-doubles swept all three of their opponents in the highly competitive flights.

Elk Rapids' Anneka Croftchik at two-singles finished 2-1, as did Kelly Minidis at four-singles as well as Chloe Taylor and Morgan Dreher at one-doubles and Jaida Schulte and Brynne Schulte at two-doubles.

Cadillac places 2nd at Fruitport Quad

FRUITPORT — Cadillac came away with second place in the Fruitport quad on Saturday with several players earning wins.

Ellery Schaefer and Aly Baker at one-doubles as well as Adri Beydoun and Grace Munch at two-doubles wrapped up the day at 3-0. Averee Heuker at three-singles finished the evening 2-1. Sara Outman at one-singles finished 1-3.

Clara Brown and Carly Gaylord at three-doubles and Grace Drabik and Myah Gotez at four-doubles finished 2-1.

SOCCER

TC West 7

Harbor Springs 0

UP NEXT: The Titans (4-1-2, 0-0-2 Big North) host Petoskey on Thursday. The Rams (2-3-2, 2-1 Lake Michigan) travel to Traverse City St. Francis on Monday.

Mona Shores 1

TC Central 0

UP NEXT: The Trojans (2-3-2, 0-1-1 Big North) host Cadillac on Tuesday.

BC Western 2

Cadillac 0

Cadillac: Lydia Owens 14 saves.

UP NEXT: The Vikings (3-3-1, 1-1 Big North) travel to Traverse City Central on Tuesday.

Gaylord 3

Elk Rapids 1

Elk Rapids: Kendall Standfest 1 goal; Natasha Beebe 2 saves.

UP NEXT: The Blue Devils (4-0-2, 2-0-1 Big North) host Petoskey on Tuesday. The Elks (2-5, 2-2 Lake Michigan) host Boyne City on Monday.

Suttons Bay goes 3-0 at Bulldog Classic

Results: Suttons Bay 6, Hudsonville Hornets 0; Suttons Bay 1, Kalamazoo Cougars 0; Suttons Bay 4, Traverse City Bulldogs 1.

Game 1: Suttons Bay — Lauren Lint 2 goals, 1 assist; Jacqueline Hearne 1 goal, 2 assists; Megan Lint 1 goal, 1 assist; Madelyn Hamilton 1 goal; Megan U'Ren 1 assist.

Game 2: Suttons Bay — U'Ren 1 goal.

Game 3: Suttons Bay — Madelyn Hamilton 2 goals, Lauren Lint 1 goal, Megan Lint 1 goal.

UP NEXT: Suttons Bay (9-1, 3-1 Northwest) host Charlevoix on Monday. The Bulldogs travel to Leland on Thursday.

BOYS LACROSSE

TC United 6

Holt 4

Traverse City United: Caleb Lewandowski 3 goals, 1 assist; Jack Schripsema 2 assists; Grady Ellis 1 goal, 1 assist; Cam Mienk 1 goal; Logan Ockert 1 goal; Kaelan Burkholder 8 ground balls; Issac Brisbo 5 ground balls (led defense); Anderson Farmer 10 saves.

UP NEXT: The United (1-3) welcomes Vicksburg on Friday.

Midland Dow 13

Petoskey 9

UP NEXT: The Northmen (5-1) travel to Bay City Western on Wednesday.

RUGBY

TC Alliance 51

Kentwood 0

Traverse City Alliance: James Theunte 6 points; Aiden Preston 5 points; Caleb Bott 5 points; Moses Coco 5 points; James Pearson 5 points; Max Goethals 5 points; Brian Rialson 5 points; Didier Ramoie 5 points.

UP NEXT: The Alliance travels to Sparta on Friday.