Prep roundup for Thursday, Sept. 16

Sep. 16—Northwestern's girls golf squad shot a 178 Wednesday at Chippendale G.C. to win a three-way meet in a tune-up for Friday's Western Sectional at that same course. Taylor shot 216 and Delphi 243.

Northwestern's Audrey Koetter was medalist with a 40. The Tigers' four scores were all in the 40s as Maranda Padfield shot 44, Jocelyn Smith 45 and Berkley Wray 49.

For Taylor, Emma Good led with a 44, Olivia Keith shot 48, Kayla Martin 59 and Madelyn Ruddell and Carly Mills each shot 65.

CA 159, WESTERN 171, MISH. MARIAN 179

Western visited No. 12-ranked Culver Academies, a possible regional opponent, to close the regular season.

"It was fun," Western coach Steve Hoppes said. "First of all, it's really nice to go up there. I know it's a long way, but they have an excellent golf course — their own private nine-hole course and it's a Pete Dye-layout. Probably the fastest greens that we've played all year."

Elizabeth Mercer led the Panthers with a 39. Ava Williamson shot 43, Kylee Duncan shot 44 and Natalie Nutt followed with a 45.

BOYS TENNIS

PERU 5, WABASH 0

The Bengal Tigers made quick work of the visiting Apaches to improve to 11-1 overall and 5-0 in the Three Rivers Conference.

Peru dropped just two games across the five points. Ian Potts, Ben Beckman and Gavin Eldridge won the singles points. Lucas Slagel and Jackson Rogers were doubles winners as were Ben Duckwall with Jakob Gray.

Peru is chasing its fourth straight TRC title and sixth in seven years since joining the league.

LAPEL 4, KOKOMO 1

Kokomo's lone point came from No. 2 singles player Jayleb Walsh, who posted a 6-3, 7-6 (7-4) victory.

"I know wins are hard to come by, but our team is really playing better tennis right now and getting more and more comfortable at their positions," Kokomo coach Travis Taflinger said. "Jayleb played another great match [Wednesday]. He is playing composed tennis and dictating how he wants to play. He beat a really good player from Lapel."

Kokomo's No. 2 doubles team of Ari Leger and Isaac Elkin dropped a nail-biter. Lapel's duo beat Leger and Elkin 7-5, 5-7, 10-7.

"Ari and Isaac had a super tight match that could have went either way. Hopefully matches like this pay off later this month [in the sectional]," Taflinger said.

BOYS SOCCER

WESTERN 1, LOGAN 1

Ray Weigt scored the Panthers' goal in the road draw.

ROSSVILLE 9, TAYLOR 0

Taylor goalie Whitney Chorrushi made 13 saves.

"As a coaching staff we're glad this stretch of games is over. We played three games in three nights and it showed on the field. Our legs were tired," Taylor co-coach Kirk Wiley said. "Credit our players, they never quit, they never give up, they continued to play hard."