Prep roundup for Thursday, Nov. 16

Nov. 16—Western's girls basketball team beat Tippecanoe Valley 44-37 in a clash of strong Class 3A teams on Wednesday night at Richard R. Rea Gymnasium.

The No. 12-ranked Panthers improved to 5-0. The Vikings, who won a regional title last season, dropped to 5-1.

"We knew coming in that this was going to be a back-and-forth battle," Western coach Misty Oliver said. "It was great to see the resilience that our girls had and the composure we had down the stretch. Tippy is a great team. We put 44 up against them and we're the first team that's scored over 40 on them. I'm proud of our girls."

Western took a 20-18 lead into halftime and went on to lead 28-27 after the third quarter.

"Tippy's pressure was intense. They bring a lot of ball pressure, they trap all over the floor, and we kind of got rattled a little bit early," Oliver said. "The second half, we settled in and took care of the ball a little better — just valued each possession, which was the focus at halftime."

Oliver pointed to 5-foot-10 sophomore center Ellyse Walden as another key. She scored 10 points.

"She had some huge buckets for us. Our guards found her several times in a mismatch and she went to work," Oliver said.

Mackenzie York led the Panthers with 11 points. Kayleigh Turner had 10 points, giving the Panthers three in double figures for the fifth time in as many games.

"I think that's a signature of this team, that we're pretty balanced through three or four players each game," Oliver said. "It just goes to show how well they play together and how much they look for each other."

Western's 5-0 start is its best since the 2013-14 team opened 8-0. That team went on to win the Class 3A state title.

CASS 51, KOKOMO 33

The Kings beat the visiting Kats to continue their hot start to the season. At 4-0, the Kings are off to their best start since the 2000-01 season.

The Kings led 7-2 after the first quarter and 24-10 at halftime. They went on to lead 39-24 after the third quarter.

Aftin Griffin led Cass with 23 points. She made 8 of 12 shots from the field and 6 of 7 free-throw attempts. Also for the Kings, Heta Kosunen scored 13 points and Kinsey Mennen had seven points and 11 rebounds.

Led by Griffin's hot shooting, Cass shot 15 of 29 (51.7%) from the field and 17 of 21 (81%) from the free-throw line. That allowed the Kings to overcome 22 turnovers.

Aijia Elliott led Kokomo (22) with eight points and six rebounds. Mia Castillo had seven points.

The Kats had a cold shooting night: 12 of 45 (26.7%) from the field and 6 of 14 (42.9%) from the charity stripe.