Prep roundup for Thursday, May 9

May 9—Northwestern's boys golf team continued its strong play with a 157-185 victory over Kokomo on Green Acres' back nine Wednesday afternoon.

Hudson Whaley led Northwestern, carding a one-over 37 for medalist honors. Sammy Shotwell shot 39, Lucas Miller 40 and Jack Peelle 41.

Northwestern coach Kurt Koetter said the Tigers are playing "fantastic. We're playing really consistent right now. We've had multiple scores in the 150s. I played 18 players in our match. We had 13 of our 18 golfers were below 50, so 40s or better, so we're really deep right now. I think the guys are pushing each other. The team is really competitive and the guys are feeding off that. They're thriving.

"We went 37, 39, 40, 41 in our four that counted, and then Monday night we shot 154 and I couldn't count a 39 because he played JV that night, so we'd have been even better than 154 and Cass still beat us. Regardless of the loss, it was a fantastic round. The guys are playing really well right now. We have conference on Saturday so hopefully they can continue on that and hopefully they build on that and take some momentum into sectionals."

Damian Kunz and William Nelson led Kokomo with 45s, Ashtyn Goff shot 47 and Nathan Lay 48.

TV 154, CASS 158

Visiting Tippecanoe Valley edged Cass, led by medalist Wes Parker's 2-under 33.

Rylan Stoller led Cass with a 38. Garrett Helvie shot 39, Michael Myers 40, and Nolan Hines and Brody Hillis each shot 41.

GIRLS TENNIS

KOKOMO 4, M-G 1

The Wildkats swept the doubles and picked up two singles points, all in straight sets, to down visiting Madison-Grant.

Ellen Callane and Claire Callane won the No. 1 doubles point 6-3, 6-3. Allie Cothern and Helen Qiu won the No. 2 point 6-0, 6-0. Raigan Heflin won the No. 1 singles match 6-0, 6-0, and Mia Federspill won the No. 2 singles match 6-0, 6-2.

NW 4, WESTERN 1

Anna Grube pitched a 6-0, 6-0 shutout at No. 1 singles to highlight the Tigers' victory over the Panthers.

Also for Northwestern, Berkley Wray was a 6-2, 6-1 winner at No. 2 singles, Madison Shearer was a 6-1, 6-4 winner at No. 3 singles and Blythe Collins and Mia Shoaff teamed for a 6-3, 6-4 win at No. 2 doubles.

LOGAN 3, EASTERN 2

Eastern swept the doubles points. Julia Salkie and Reagan Princell won the No. 1 match 6-2, 6-2, and Kenzie Eagle and Morgan Kaiser won the No. 2 match 6-4, 6-2. The Comets fell to 11-4.

"We had to maneuver our lineup around a bit due to some illness, and I thought once we started playing we adjusted well. Logansport was just too tough at singles," Eastern coach Pat Rice said. "Our 1 doubles team continues their great play, playing a very solid match [Wednesday] night. Happy with 2 doubles too. That is the first time those two have played together."

BASEBALL

NW 6, EASTERN 3

Down 3-2 after six innings, Northwestern scored four runs in the top of the seventh to surge to the win in the Howard County clash.

The Tigers (11-6) trailed 2-1 after three innings and 3-1 after four. They scored a single run in the fifth to begin their comeback.

Eastin Whaley led off the top of the seventh with a single. From there, the Tigers had a string of batters reach base by either an Eastern error or by being hit by pitch, resulting in three runs. The Tigers' final run of the inning scored on a sacrifice fly.

"Winning is hard in general so any time you win, it should be joyous and not necessarily a relief," Northwestern coach Ryan Ward said. "We definitely started off sluggish, just kind of unfocused, but then were able to battle and keep the game within reach. I think the bullpen was the difference in the game."

Northwestern relief pitchers Landon Begley and Hayden Cook combined for three scoreless innings. Cook pitched the final two for the win. He allowed just one hit, struck out four and walked one.

"Trey Beachy for Eastern had a great start, gave them four or five solid innings," Ward said.

Northwestern had six hits. Whaley and Cole VanNatter both went 2 for 4 and Cook had a double.

WESTERN 12, LJ 2, 5 INNINGS

Western scored six runs in the second inning, two runs in the third and three in the fourth to build an 11-0 lead. Lafayette Jeff scored two runs in the top of the fifth, but Western responded with a single run in the bottom of the frame for the run-rule win.

"Ashton Castillo was very good on the mound. Unfortunately, we had a couple of miscues late that prevented him from picking up the complete game shutout," Western coach Ryan Berryman said. "But, after giving away two runs in the top of the fifth, Gavin Denton singled and Brady Comer walked it off with an RBI triple.

"I thought our guys had good approaches at the plate and we squared up velocity all night, along with lefty pitchers."

The Panthers (15-4) had 11 hits. Peyton Kauble and Denton both went 3 for 3. Kauble had a double and four RBI and Denton had two RBI and two runs. Kyler Norman had a two-run double and Ryan Rodman and Cal Berryman had an RBI apiece.

Castillo pitched 4.2 innings, allowed one hit and no earned runs, struck out six and walked three. A.J. Helmberger recorded a strikeout to end the top of the fifth.

KOKOMO 14, MARION 10

The Kats scored all 14 runs over the second, third and fourth innings to open a 14-4 lead then held on for a North Central Conference win.

Eli Roe was 3 for 4 for the Kats (10-9, 4-4 NCC). Jordyn Gillespie was 2 for 2 and drew two walks. Isaac Flamino was 2 for 3, Eli Catron 2 for 4 with a double, and Dalton Dixon 2 for 5. Dixon and Ethan Merrell each drove in two runs.

PERU 5, MAC 3

Ian Potts turned in a sharp pitching performance to lead Peru past visiting Maconaquah 5-3, keeping the Bengal Tigers unbeaten in the Three Rivers Conference.

Potts allowed four hits and three runs, struck out eight and walked two. Ryne Butt relieved in the seventh and recorded the final out.

Potts helped his own cause by scoring two runs. He drew walks in all three of his plate appearances.

Peru (15-3 overall, 7-0 TRC) scored three runs in the first inning to take control. The Tigers scored a single run in the fifth to make it 4-0. The Braves rallied for three runs in the sixth, but the Tigers added an insurance run in the bottom of the frame.

Jackson Rogers drove in two runs for the Tigers and Reis Bellar, Jaxson Manriquez and Lucas Musser drove in one apiece.

For the Braves (6-11, 2-5), Kaleb Shelton had an RBI double, Marcell Sims had an RBI single and Braxtin Birner drove in a run with a bunt.

SOFTBALL

WESTERN 9, TV 2

The Class 3A No. 2 Panthers blew the game open instantly with eight runs in the bottom of the first before cruising to victory over visiting Tippecanoe Valley.

Brynley Erb highlighted the first inning with a three-run homer, her 11th homer of the season. She finished 2 for 4. Chloe Hunt was 3 for 4 with a double. Sienna Stone and Chloe Linn were both 2 for 4.

Linn threw all seven innings with two hits, no walks, no earned runs and 14 strikeouts.

"It was senior night for Western and good to see all three seniors [Hunt, Stone and Linn] have a good night on senior night," Western coach Bart Miller said.

KOKOMO 3, MISS. 2, 8 INN.

The Kats (11-10) scored a run in the top of the seventh to tie the game then scored in the top of the extra inning and held Mississinewa off the board to post a road win.

Kokomo pitcher Taylor Reed held Ole Miss off the board the last seven innings for the win after allowing two runs in the first. She gave up seven hits and a walk while striking out two.

Reed had just as big an impact at the plate, where she was 3 for 4 with an RBI. Ava Federspill was 2 for 4 with a double, Dani Tate was 2 for 5 and Jordan Thatcher doubled.

MANCH. 3, CASS 2

Manchester pitcher Allie Egolf held Cass to two hits in the TRC game. She struck out two and walked three.

Kylie Logan had an RBI double for Cass. Kami Silcox had the Kings' other hit and Emma Hildebrand drove in a run. Emma Fitzhugh took the pitching loss.

BOYS TRACK

MAC 78.5, CASS 44.5

Cass athletes took four wins. Jed Frey won the 200, Ben Jay won the 1,600, Kale Skiles won the 3,200, and Julian Levine won high jump.