Prep roundup for Thursday, May 23

May 23—Eastern pitchers Colt Snyder, Corbin Snyder and Perry Kochensparger combined on a shutout to lead the Comets past Taylor 12-0 in five innings in the Class 2A Eastern Sectional opening round on Wednesday night at Greentown.

Colt Snyder started and struck out the first batter he faced before allowing a walk and a ground-rule double. Corbin Snyder relieved and struck out the next two batters to end the threat. After Eastern scored five runs in the bottom of the first, Colt Snyder returned to pitch the second, third and fourth innings and Kochensparger pitched the fifth.

Corbin Snyder (7-1) earned the win. Colt Snyder allowed four hits, struck out five and walked two. Kochensparger worked a hitless inning, struck out two and walked one. The Comets backed their pitchers with error-free defense.

In the bottom of the first, Corbin Snyder cracked a two-run double, Lucas Fewell drove in a run with a sacrifice fly and Alister Shrock smacked a two-run double. In the second, Jonathan Warren hit a double and the Comets eventually scored two unearned runs. In the third, Kochensparger drove in a run to make it 8-0. And in the fourth, Fewell had an RBI single and Ethan Acord had a two-run single.

"We had only five hits, but nine walks and two hit by pitches," Eastern coach Erik Hisner said. "Like I told the kids, every goal that we had, we accomplished. No. 1, we won. No. 2, we didn't use anybody over 80 pitches so everyone we threw can come back on Saturday. And we got out of here in five innings so we achieved all of our goals."

Eastern (21-8-1) advances to face Alexandria (18-10) in the semifinal round, at 11 a.m. Saturday. Alex beat Tipton 5-4 in Wednesday's opening game.

"They had their No. 1 come in and close so I'm guessing we'll see him on Saturday," Hisner said. "They're a solid ballclub. Coach [Jeff] Closser does a good job. It was 2019 they won the state championship so not that long ago. It's a very good program and I'm expecting a tough semifinal game."

Taylor finished 4-21.

LOGAN 2, KOKOMO 1

Logansport took advantage of three Kokomo errors in the bottom of the second inning to score two runs, and the Berries made that early lead stand up for a 2-1 victory over the Kats in the Class 4A Lafayette Jeff Sectional's opening round at Loeb Stadium.

Logansport pitcher Dylan Pearson took a shutout into the seventh inning. He finished with a one-hitter.

Kokomo pitcher Isaac Flamino took the hard-luck loss. He pitched all six innings and allowed five hits and no earned runs.

Kokomo finished 13-13 in coach Mike Plank's first year with the program.

CL. PRAIRIE 9, CARROLL 8, 8 INNINGS

Tied 7-7 after seven innings, Carroll scored a single run in the top of the eighth, but Clinton Prairie answered with two runs in the bottom of the frame for a walk-off win in the Class 2A Delphi Sectional's opening round.

SOFTBALL

BELLMONT 13, MAC 3, 6 INNINGS

Bellmont went up 8-0 through three innings and put the game away an inning early with four runs in the sixth to beat Maconaquah in the Class 3A Oak Hill Sectional semifinals. Maconaquah finished the season 8-16.

Kaitlynn Bunch, Amaya Rader and Sydney Barnes each had two hits for Maconaquah. Rader, Shaela Brazzel and Bailey Carson each doubled.

DELPHI 5, CARROLL 0

Delphi scored five runs over the fifth and sixth innings to win the championship of the Class 2A Delphi Sectional.

The Oracles held Carroll to three hits. Olivia Stankard, Ellie Perry and Emily Justice had Carroll's hits. The Cougars ended their season 10-10.

BOYS GOLF

WESTERN 176, PERU 181

Western' beat Peru by five strokes at Rock Hollow G.C., which is the sectional site next month.

Callen Szerdy and Brody Fisher led Western with 42s, Brody Hobson shot 44 and Ethan Fisher shot 46.

"Nice to get another look at Rock," Western coach Blake Conklin said. "Would have liked to play better. Putted like Happy Gilmore, before he met Chubbs. We'll come up once more for some more prep, then it's on to sectionals."

EASTERN 190, WABASH 198, SW 198

Eastern won a three-team meet at Etna Acres over Wabash and Southwood.

Bryce Barker led Eastern with a 44, Gabe Gomez and Sam Torivo each shot 46, and Cohen Johnson shot 54.

TC 178, ELWOOD 184, MARION 239

Tri-Central won a three-way meet at Elwood Golf Links. Tanner England and Jay Jankoviak shot 44s to lead the Trojans, and Isaiah Stryker and Thomas Salsbery were a shot behind with 45s.