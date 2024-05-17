PREP ROUNDUP: Thursday, May 16, 2024

May 17—Here are the local scores from Thursday, May 16.

BASEBALL

Bethany Christian 5, Tippecanoe Valley 4

Bethany Christian held on late to capture a 5-4 win at home Thursday night. The Bruins brought home five runs on five hits. Carter Miller and Tyson Chupp both drove in runs, Jayden Schlabach stole three bases and Jacoby Reinhardt pitched five innings of five-hit ball. The Bruins improve to 6-12.

Fairfield 21, West Noble 4

Fairfield slugged past West Noble and earned the sole NECC Title, thanks to a Westview loss to Eastside.

The Falcons used a trio of 7-run innings to push across 21 runs on 11 hits. The Chargers committed seven errors. Keegan Miller drove in five runs while Luke Mast and Michael Slabaugh also drove in three. Fairfield improves to 18-7 (9-1 NECC).

Goshen 4, East Noble 3

In what is expected to be the final varsity game at Phend Field, Goshen used a late comeback to beat East Noble. After allowing tying run in the seventh, the RedHawks found the necessary run to push past in the bottom of the frame. Damian Castillo batted 3-3 as Bryson Wilson batted 2-4. Goshen improves to 11-13.

NorthWood 12, Plymouth 8

NorthWood scored six runs in the fifth but gave up five in the seventh, holding on to beat Plymouth Thursday. Connor Reed and Beau Patterson both drove in two runs. Patterson also batted 3-4. NorthWood improves to 14-11 (7-7 NLC).

Wawasee 7, Columbia City 4

Wawasee score the final six runs in the last two innings Thursday afternoon to beat Columbia City. The Warriors scored seven runs on nine hits. Wawasee improves to 9-13.

Eastside 5, Westview 4

Westview fell to 15-10 and 8-2 NECC, losing out on a share of the conference crown. Westview was held scoreless in the first four innings and committed three errors in the loss. Braden Kauffman batted 3-4 with two doubles.

SOFTBALL

Fairfield 2, West Noble 1

Fairfield score one in the third and another in the fifth to edge the Chargers by one Thursday afternoon. Faith Berkey pitched seven innings, allowing a run and striking out six for the Falcons who move to 14-12.

Goshen 13, South Bend Washington 0

Goshen improved to 5-19 on senior night with a shutout win over South Bend Washington. 10 different RedHawks recorded hit with Emily Ramirez and Jennalee Roll driving in three each.

GIRLS TENNIS

Northridge 5, Elkhart 0

Northridge swept Elkhart to win the Concord Sectional. The full coverage of the match can be found on our website.

NorthWood 5, Bethany Christian 0

Fairfield 3, Bremen 2

The NorthWood Sectional Championship matchup was determined with NorthWood and Fairfield both picking up wins. NorthWood swept Bethany Christian 5-0 as Fairfield won matches at No. 1 singles, and both doubles.

Westview 4, Fremont 1

Westview won the Angola Sectional title with a 4-1 win over Fremont. The Warriors advance to play the winner of the Fort Wayne Carroll Sectional.

BOYS GOLF

Plymouth 146, Northridge 153, NorthWood 160

Northridge split and NorthWood dropped both matchups at Plymouth Thursday. Conner Hochstetler from Northridge and Plymouth's Easton Tapia both medaled with a 34 at the par-34 course at Pretty Lake GC.

Wawasee 157, Goshen 173, Concord 184

Wawasee swept a pair of conference wins while Goshen split in a group that also included Concord Thursday. Todd Kauffman scored 37 for Goshen, Lucas Prough led the Minutemen with a 42.

Fairfield 154, Fremont 167, Eastside 179

Fairfield finished undefeated for the third straight year in the NECC, claiming the title Thursday. Brayden Miller led with a 34.

Westview 159, Bethany 186

Westview beat Bethany Christian at Black Squirrel GC in Goshen. Luke Haarer led all scorers with a 36.

TRACK AND FIELD

Boys sectional results from the Goshen Sectional can be seen in our full story from the event online.