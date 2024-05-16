Prep roundup for Thursday, May 16

May 16—Kokomo's girls tennis team rumbled over Northwestern on Wednesday afternoon in the opening match of the Kokomo Sectional. Playing at the Howard County Indoor Tennis Center in Greentown due to Wednesday's weather, the Wildkats dispatched the seven-time defending sectional champions 5-0 to advance to today's semifinal round.

Kokomo won four of the five matches by straight sets. At No. 1 singles, Raigan Heflin beat Anna Grube 6-0, 6-1. At No. 2 singles, Ellen Callane outlasted Berkley Wray 6-0, 2-6, 6-3. At No. 3, Claire Callane beat Madison Shearer 7-5, 6-0. At No. 1 doubles, Mia Federspill and Avi Pollard beat Elyse Collins and Lydia Girard 6-1, 6-0. And at No. 2 doubles, Allie Cothern and Helen Qiu beat Mia Shoaff and Blythe Collins 6-0, 6-3.

"Since moving inside, I think that that was a challenge, probably for everyone, because we haven't had to play inside all year," Kokomo coach Sarah Hemmerich said. "I thought our girls came out and knew what they needed to do, but Northwestern wasn't going to go down easily, they came out with a lot of fight and our girls stepped up to the plate and took care of business."

During Northwestern's run of sectional titles, the Tigers had won 20 straight sectional matches, and beat Kokomo in six of those sectionals, including 3-2 in the final last year.

With the victory, the Kats improved to 16-4. Hemmerich likes how the Kats are playing as the postseason gets moving.

"I think we're kind of at our peak, I believe," Hemmerich said. "A lot of the girls did play in the wintertime to get ready for the season, but getting outside and being able to be consistently outside on the courts has really allowed us to talk more strategy and work on more strategy than what we've been able to do in the past."

Weather permitting, the sectional returns to the KHS courts today, with Kokomo vs. Eastern in one match and Western vs. Taylor in the other, both at 4 p.m. The Kats and Comets haven't squared off this season.

"We did play them in the sectional last year and we do have some common opponents, so I think that gives us an idea of where everybody's at, however there's never anything that's a given," Hemmerich said. "Every point's going to be fought for and we've just got to come out and play the kind of tennis we know we can play."

SOFTBALL

WESTERN 12, OAK HILL 0, 5 INN.

Chloe Linn drove in six runs and Lucy George and Kylie Miller combined on a three-hit shutout as the Class 3A No. 2-ranked Panthers blasted Oak Hill.

Linn smashed two home runs in a 2-for-3 effort at the plate. She had a three-run shot in the first inning, a sacrifice fly in the second, and ripped a two-run homer in the fourth.

"The one in the fourth inning, it didn't get more than 8 or 10 feet off the ground. It was a line shot," Western coach Bart Miller said. "Probably one of the fastest balls I've seen get out."

Jocelyn Jeffers was 2 for 3 with a double, Kylie Miller was 2 for 3, Sienna Stone tripled, Brynley Erb doubled and had two RBI, and Emma Roe also doubled as Western improved to 21-2. Oak Hill is 19-6.

Bart Miller said Linn's effort "gives us a big lift. The bats were working all night, but Chloe honestly was our big leader at the plate. A lot of girls with solid contact. We had six extra-base hits on the night. Girls were patient, we also ended up with six walks on the night. They were patient at the plate waiting on their pitch, and showed good discipline at the plate. Linn was a big part of that."

In the circle, George threw three innings with two hits, a walk and three strikeouts. Kylie Miller threw two frames with a hit and a strikeout.

"I'd like to give a shoutout to Regan McGuire," Bart Miller said. "She came in having to catch. We had a girl sick [Wednesday] night and Regan stepped in and did a fantastic job behind the plate. It's nice to know we have girls who can step in and fill roles when that needs to happen."

BOYS GOLF

TIPTON 147, LAPEL 153, ALEXANDRIA 177

Led by medalist Preston Lancaster's 1-under 34, Tipton won a three-team meet at the Golf Club of Alexandria. Nolan Swan and Gavin Hare backed Lancaster with scores of 35 and 36, respectively, and Sam Quigley shot a 42.

"The boys were dialed in [Wednesday] and are moving in the right direction as we prepare for a few big invitationals and the tournament," Tipton coach Justin Palmer said.

LOGAN 155, CASS 165

Garrett Helvie led the Kings at Dykeman G.C., shooting a 40. Rylan Stoller and Nolan Hines both shot 41s and Michael Myers 43.

Logansport's Grahm Taylor was medalist with a two-over 36.