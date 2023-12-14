Prep roundup for Thursday, Dec. 14

Dec. 14—Western's girls basketball team rolled past Clinton Prairie 70-30 on Wednesday night at Richard R. Rea Gymnasium.

The Class 3A No. 5-ranked Panthers improved to 11-0.

Mackenzie York led Western with 21 points. Chloe Hunt scored 16 points and Kayleigh Turner had 15.

"This was a good team win. We got to play lots of players and mix things up," Western coach Misty Oliver said. "Mack, Chloe and Kayleigh led us. My group of seniors is so dependable. You never know which one of the five is gonna to lead us in scoring. If they aren't scoring, they are rebounding and distributing the ball. This was a good game to take us into the break."

Taylor Morgan led Prairie (2-9) with 15 points.

Western is one of just six undefeated teams remaining in the state. The others are Class 3A No. 2 Rensselaer, Class 2A No. 2 Eastern Hancock, Class A No. 1 Lanesville, Class A No. 2 Caston and Class A No. 8 Tri-Township.

Western's next game is against Class 3A co-No. 14 Tippecanoe Valley on Dec. 22 in Carroll's holiday tournament. Western beat TV 44-37 earlier in the season. That was the Panthers' closest margin of victory so far.

SHERIDAN 61, TIPTON 12

The Blue Devils dropped to 0-10 with the loss.

BOYS SWIMMING

WESTERN 138, LJ 48

The Panthers got quadruple-winner efforts from Chrlie Brewer, Avery Berryman and Noah Broyles in winning every event at Lafayette Jeff.

Brewer, Ashton Tso, Ethan Moore and Broyles won the 200 medley relay (1:51.87). Kole Shock, Broyles, Tso and Berryman won the 200 free relay (1:34.41). And Shock, Berryman, Broyles and Brewer won the 400 free relay (3:33.37).

Brewer won the 100 butterfly (:56.32) and 100 breaststroke (1:06.75). Berryman won the 50 free (:23.34) and 100 free (:51.8). Broyles won the 100 backstroke (1:00.0). Wyatt Edwards won the 200 free (2:00.42). Tso won the 200 IM (2:14.27). Evan Butcher won diving (297.2). And Moore won the 500 free (5:24.2).

Western coach Brad Bennett said the Panthers "kind of overpowered Jeff; just strong and dominant in all the events. Really happy Avery Berryman is having some outstanding swims. Really happy about the way his senior year is going.

"I think Charlie was also a quadruple winner. You just love to see him succeed. He's got such a positive attitude about swimming and competing. You just want to cheer for the guy. He does a lot of great stuff. As always, Butcher is diving exceptionally well."

GIRLS SWIMMING

LJ 97, WESTERN 86

Gracie Burns was a quadruple winner for the Panthers, who couldn't hold off host Lafayette Jeff.

Burns won the 50 freestyle (:26.97) and the 100 free (:29.56) individually. In relays she teamed with Emily Scott, Autumn Harsh and Ellie Kretz to win the 200 medley relay (2:09.87), and teamed with Kretz, Julia Watson and Cami Maddox to win the 200 free relay (1:54.73). Harsh also won the 100 backstroke (1:20.75).

"It's a tough one. It was close," Bennett said. "We got in position where if we had enough personnel left, we could have won. But we'd already played most of our cards at that point. They had a little more depth. We got hit hard in the diving. Without a diver, they went 13-0. Bottom line is we need to be able to step it up a little bit to overcome some of those obstacles.

"I'm really happy with Gracie — a quad winner. Autumn Harsh, I think that was her season-best time in the breaststroke."

FROM TUESDAY

GIRLS HOOPS

CASS 36, DELPHI 27

Cass improved to 9-1 with the road win.

Aftin Griffin led the Kings with 11 points. Heta Kosunen had six points and eight rebounds, Kinsey Mennen had six points and five blocked shots and Anna Hedrick had five points.