Prep roundup for Thursday, Aug. 19

Aug. 19—Kokomo's girls golf team beat Eastern and Taylor in a three-team meet Wednesday at Chippendale G.C.

Led by medalist Lizzy Lytle, the Wildkats posted a score of 208. The Comets came in second with 217 and the Titans followed with 229.

Lytle carded a 41. Layla Andrysiak backed her with a 48 and the Kats also counted Brileigh Quillen-Popejoy's 58 and Mara Dechert's 61.

Eastern's top four scores came from Alexa Maurer (48), Cora Bartrum (54), Macie Davison (57) and Jenna Hendricks (58).

WESTFIELD 136, TIPTON 193

The No. 1-ranked Shamrocks showed why they're No. 1 by blitzing Tipton Municipal for a sizzling score of 136.

Westfield teammates Sam Brown and Sophie McGinnis were co-medalists after shooting 2-under 33s. The Shamrocks rounded out their team score with a pair of 35s. They discarded a 37.

Lucy Quigley led the Blue Devils with a 38, Lacie Logan backed her with a 42, Sophia Walker shot 49 and Lucy Lightfoot shot 64.

"Not our best overall round but I thought we had a good mentality," Tipton coach Jason Bales said. "We played the course a bit longer and competed. Sophia matched a career low, Lucy [Quigley] had a solid finish and we continue to move in the right direction. Westfield is just that good — and it was really good for our girls to play against that kind of skill."

GIRLS SOCCER

KOKOMO 1, OAK HILL 0

Riley Rudolph scored the game's lone goal as the Wildkats earned their first win of the season and the first career win for coach Elizabeth Rayl. Rudolph's goal came in the action after Molly Dowden's corner kick.

Kokomo keeper Maddie Carpenter kept a clean sheet and finished with six saves.

"We have worked hard on our passing and [Wednesday] the girls really came together and played as a team rather than a bunch of individual players," Kokomo assistant coach Addy Takacs said. "Our team motto is 'we before me' and the girls really took on that mentality."

Story continues

Takacs noted the defensive efforts of Dowden and Rebecca Stillwell and the contributions of freshmen Laney Jones and Nancy Laugner.

BOYS TENNIS

KOKOMO 4, ALEX 0

Kokomo picked up its first win of the season by dominating the singles points against Alexandria. Andrew Guerre was a 6-1, 6-2 winner at No. 1, Kye Gamble was a 6-1, 6-1 winner at No. 2 and Jayleb Walsh pitched a 6-0, 6-0 shutout at No. 3.

The Kats made it 4-0 by rallying for a three-set win at No. 1 doubles. Caleb Wallace and Ari Leger prevailed 4-6, 6-0, 6-4. The No. 2 doubles point went undecided, with lightning stopping it in the third set.

"It was a lot of fun to see Andrew, Kye, Jayleb and Ari all get their first varsity win. Our singles guys played very solid tennis and took care of their business quickly," Kokomo coach Travis Taflinger said. "Caleb and Ari at No. 1 doubles were on the right side of a three-set match. They fought hard, stayed together and really played well the last two sets."

PERU 3, NW 2

The Bengal Tigers swept the singles points to win an opening-week clash between teams expected to have big seasons.

Ian Potts at No. 1 singles and Gavin Eldridge at No. 3 singles took straight-set wins for Peru (2-0). With the match tied 2-2, Ben Beckman prevailed in a three-setter at No. 2 singles for the decisive third point.

The Purple Tigers (1-1) swept the doubles points with Caden Gaier and Clayton Griswold winning 6-1, 6-3 at No. 1 and Ethan Kearney and Blake Wise winning 6-1, 6-1 at No. 2.

"We knew it was going to be tough match," Northwestern co-coach Matt Woods said. "Doubles really dominated from first serve. Really proud of how they went out focused and handled their business. It could have gone either way in the singles, they were all so close.

"I love that we were tested like this at this stage of the season," Woods added. "These are the matches that can shape you for the tough ones later in the season. We have to learn from this and shake off the loss."

WESTERN 3, M-G 2

The No. 2 doubles team of Luke Mawbey and Zach Gilbert won a three-setter (6-3, 2-6, 6-2) to help Western edge Madison-Grant 3-2 on the Argylls' courts.

Also for the Panthers (2-0), Dylan Collins was a 6-0, 6-4 winner at No. 1 singles and Parker Dean and Evan Butcher were 6-1, 6-3 winners at No. 1 doubles.

CASS 4, LOGAN 1

The Kings kicked off their season with a victory over the rival Berries.

The Kings' points came from No. 2 singles player Ethan Johnson (7-5, 6-0); No. 3 singles player Gannon Davis (6-2, 6-1); the No. 1 doubles team of Jensen Burrous and Bryon Hurst (6-7 (6-8), 6-3, 6-2); and the No. 2 doubles team of Rye Ellington and Noah Preston (6-1, 6-2).