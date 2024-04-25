Prep roundup for Thursday, April 25

Apr. 25—Eastern's girls tennis team won a trio of three-set matches to outlast Rossville 4-1 in a clash of Hoosier Heartland Conference rivals on Wednesday.

Eastern's Claire Wavra only needed two sets, but her match took longer than some of the Comet three-setters as her 7-5, 7-6 (5) victory at No. 2 singles clinched the match for the Comets. Also for Eastern, No. 1 singles player Emily Princell won 6-7 (6), 6-1, 6-4, the No. 1 doubles team of Julia Salkie and Reagan Princell won 6-7 (9), 6-4, 7-6 (0), and the No. 2 team of Kenzie Eagle and Emma Budde won 6-2, 3-6, 6-4.

The Comets improved to 2-0 in the HHC and 6-2 overall with the win.

"This was a great win in a match that easily could have gone either way," Eastern coach Pat Rice said. "Last few years this match has decided the conference champion and this win will go a long way.

"It was great to see us play some of our best tennis this season up and down the lineup. Impressed with both our 1 singles [Emily] Princell, and 1 doubles Salkie and [Reagan] Princell, after dropping close tiebreaks in the first sets."

BOYS GOLF

NW 153, CARROLL 183, EASTERN 194

The Tigers bunched four scores within three strokes to put distance between themselves and rivals Carroll and Eastern on the front nine at Angel Hill. Hudson Whaley and Lucas Miller led Northwestern, both with two-over 37s. Sammy Shotwell shot 39 and Brayden Applegate 40.

Bryce Barker led Eastern with a 45, followed by Sam Torivo (46), Cohen Johnson (48) and Layke Hall (55).

N'FIELD 161, CASS 176

Rylan Stoler led Cass with a 41 in a match at Honneywell G.C. Garrett Helvie and Nolan Hines shot 44s and Brody Hillis 47.

"It was a chilly evening and many of our players had a tough night on the course," Cass coach T.J. Miley said.

SOFTBALL

ROSSVILLE 9, EASTERN 6

After the teams were tied 4-4 through two innings, the Hornets took the lead for good with four runs in the bottom of the fourth to take the HHC game.

Mackenzea Causey led Eastern's offense, going 2 for 3 with a double and three RBI. The Comets fell to 2-1 in the HHC, 6-5 overall. Rossville is 3-0 in the HHC and 9-1 overall.

"Defensive errors took us out of this game, but we will learn and grow in order to improve going forward," Eastern coach Carly Shively said.

BASEBALL

CARROLL 9, CLINTON PRAIRIE 1

Carroll pitcher Trent Metzger fired a gem to lead the Cougars past the Gophers in a Hoosier Heartland Conference game.

Metzger went the distance, held the Gophers to three hits, struck out 17 and walked none. He pounded the strike zone with 75% of his pitches going for strikes.

"Metzger was incredible. Best high school outing I've seen in a while," Carroll coach Seth Eldridge said.

Carroll (6-2 overall) moved to 3-0 in the HHC.

H. HEIGHTS 7, NW 1

Hamilton Heights scored four runs in the top of the first inning and kept control the rest of the way in the Hoosier Conference East Division game.

Northwestern (7-4 overall, 0-3 HC) managed just two hits. Cam Davis brought the Tigers within 4-1 with an RBI single in the fourth, but the Huskies quickly put the game away.

Eastin Whaley took the loss. He started and pitched six innings, allowed six hits and five runs (four earned), struck out one and walked five.

"We started out really flat, obviously giving up four runs in the first inning," Northwestern coach Ryan Ward said. "I felt like in the middle of the game, we scrapped and we clawed and we showed some fight, but just too big of a hole starting out to get ourselves out of. We need to do a better job of coming out ready to compete from the first pitch."

The Tigers visit the Huskies today to conclude the home-and-home series.

WABASH 3, MAC 2, 8 INNINGS

Maconaquah dropped a close one at Wabash in Three Rivers Conference play.

Mac starting pitcher Bennett Isenburg had a strong outing. He pitched the first seven innings, allowed one hit and one earned run, and stuck out 12.

Jaiden Mercer had an RBI double for the Braves and Isenburg had a triple.