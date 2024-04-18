Prep roundup for Thursday, April 18

Apr. 18—Western's softball team completed a two-day sweep of Northwestern in Hoosier Conference East Division play, blanking the Tigers 15-0 in five innings on Wednesday night at Russiaville.

Kylie Miller pitched all five innings for the win and was just as dominant at the plate. In the circle she allowed just three hits, no walks, and had nine strikeouts. In the batter's box she backed her effort with five runs batted in. Miller blasted a grand slam in the third inning, a solo homer in the fourth and added a triple in a 3-for-4 day.

Brynley Erb was 3 for 3 for the Class 3A No. 11-ranked Panthers with a triple, double and three RBI. Chloe Hunt was 3 for 3 with a double and three RBI. And Lucy George hit a two-run homer in her only at-bat.

"The girls just played well all night," Western coach Bart Miller said. He liked the team's approach at the plate and "just to see the bats get going again."

Western (6-0, 4-0 HC East) outscored Northwestern 36-0 in the series.

"Pitching's doing really well — [Tuesday] night, Lucy George with the perfect game and [Wednesday] night, Kylie with nine Ks and limiting them to three hits scattered throughout the five innings," Bart Miller said. "Defense was very solid and the pitching's been real good as well."

KOKOMO 6, MCCUTCHEON 4

Amirah Marciniak and Taylor Reed led the way as the Kats beat the visiting Mavericks in North Central Conference play.

Marciniak earned the win and helped her own cause by going 2 for 4 at the plate. Reed went 2 for 3 and drove in three runs.

BASEBALL

KOKOMO 7, LOGAN 1

Dalton Dixon pitched a complete game to lead Kokomo past Logansport in a North Central Conference game at Municipal Stadium. Dixon held the Berries to three hits and their run was unearned. He struck out nine and walked three.

Chad Washburn sparked the Kats offensively with two singles, two stolen bases, two runs and an RBI. Brighton Harris also had two singles and J.J. Gillespie had an RBI.

Kokomo (5-2, 3-1 NCC) and Logansport split their home-and-home series.

WESTERN 9, NW 4

Western beat Northwestern 9-4 in a Hoosier Conference East Division game at Russiaville, giving the Panthers a two-day sweep of the rivals' home-and-home series.

The Panthers (7-0, 3-0 HC East) led 2-0 after the first inning and 4-0 after the second. Peyton DeWeese sparked the hot start with a two-run double in the first and an RBI double in the second. Levi Shoemaker had an RBI single in the second.

The Tigers closed to within 4-3 after scoring twice in the top of the fourth, but the Panthers maintained a lead until breaking it open late.

"Northwestern did a good job battling back and taking advantage of our pitchers' inability to throw strikes. But we responded with three big insurance runs in the sixth to take control," Western coach Ryan Berryman said. "Cal Berryman struggled in his first two at-bats, but had a sac bunt that set up a score in the fifth and had a big two-RBI double in the sixth.

"The bottom of our order did a good job hanging in there and putting the pressure on late."

Western finished with seven hits. DeWeese led the way with his two doubles and three RBI. Shoemaker finished with two singles and two RBI. Kyler Norman stole two bases.

Ashton Castillo earned the win with one inning of relief work. Jaxson Trueblood picked up the save after working the final 2.2 innings. He held the Tigers to one hit, struck out four and walked none.

"Jaxson Trueblood was lights out on the mound," Ryan Berryman said. "He threw 2.2 innings of pressure-packed baseball and pounded the zone. He's had three very good appearances for us this season. He calmed their rally and allowed us to respond."

For Northwestern (6-3, 0-2), Lincoln Cardwell, Maddox Hunley and Kolten Berry drove in a run apiece. Karson Griggs took the loss.

MANCH. 7, MAC 5

Maconaquah led 5-1 after two innings, but was unable to hold on for the win in the Three Rivers Conference game.

The Braves built their lead on home runs. Jacob Isley had a three-run shot in the first inning and Bennett Isenburg had a two-run shot in the second.

BOYS GOLF

WESTERN 173, DELPHI 191, ROSS. 192

Led by medalist Brody Fisher, Western won a three-team match on the back nine of Rossville's Angel Hill G.C.

Brody Fisher fired a 3-over 39. Also for Western, Callen Szerdy shot 41, Ethan Fisher shot 43 and Jack Chiu and Maddox Williams carded 50s.

"Really windy day," Western coach Blake Conklin said. "I like it when the conditions are tough. Forces them to deal with adversity and really focus. Sure, we'd still like some better scores, but it's still early. It was another day to complete, and another day to improve. Looking forward to the Logan Invite Saturday."

LOGAN 166, KOKOMO 186

Logansport put together scores of 40, 41, 42 and 43 for the winning score of 166 in the match at Kokomo C.C.

Damian Kunz led the Kats with a 44. William Nelson shot 45, Mitch McClelland shot 46 and Ashtyn Goff shot 51.

CASS 164, EASTERN 172

Cass showed nice balance in winning the match at Logansport G.C. Michael Myers led the Kings and was the medalist with a 4-over 39, Nolan Hines was one stroke back, Garrett Helvie shot 42 and Ryan Stoller shot 43.

"Both teams played very well, especially considering the 40 mph gusts of wind they battled all evening," Cass coach T.J. Miley said.

For Eastern, Bryce Barker led the way with a 41. The Comets also counted Sam Torivo's 42, Cohen Johnson's 43 and Gabe Gomez's 46.

"The team continued to show improvement as they once again shot a team season best," Eastern coach Michael Lamb said.

GIRLS TENNIS

KOKOMO 5, FRANKFORT 0

The Kats improved to 3-0 with the dominant road win.

At the singles points, Raigan Heflin won 7-6 (2), 6-0 at No. 1, Ellen Callane dropped just one game at No. 2 and Claire Callane won 6-1, 6-2 at No. 3 singles.

Kokomo's doubles teams of Mia Federspill and Avi Pollard at No. 1 and Allie Cothern and Helen Qiu at No. 2 posted matching 6-1, 6-0 wins.

MAC 3, EASTERN 2

Tied 2-2, the match came down to No. 1 doubles where Maconaquah's Josie Callane and Kiera Rosenow prevailed 4-6, 6-4, 6-1 for the decisive point.

Also for the Braves, Molly Tenny won 6-0, 6-1 at No. 1 singles and Finley Dobbs won 6-4, 6-1 at No. 2.

For Eastern (3-2), Morgan Kaiser was a 6-4, 6-3 winner at No. 3 singles and Kenzie Eagle and Emma Budde won 6-4, 6-3 at No. 2 doubles.

"Credit to Maconaquah, they played a nice match. They have a little bit more experience than we do, and played better in the bigger points in incredibly tough conditions to play in," Eastern coach Pat Rice said, noting Kaiser and the No. 2 doubles team for their wins. "Our 1 doubles team was right there and had chances to win the second set, just came up short, and once we got behind in the third never could make up ground."

MCCUTCHEON 4, WESTERN 1

Western's point came at No. 1 doubles where Elizabeth Mercer and Liliana Hess emerged from a marathon match with a 7-6 (7-5), 6-7 (5-7), 10-6 victory.

Western coach Kay Lazar said the No. 1 doubles battle lasted 2:45.

"They are 3-0 now. I'm very proud of them," she said.

PERU 3, S'WOOD 2

The Bengal Tigers picked up their first win of the season and first in Three Rivers Conference action with a win at Southwood.

Jayce Boswell scored a 7-5, 6-3 win at No. 1 singles for Peru (1-3, 1-1 TRC), Kaelyn Edwards won 6-2, 6-2 at No. 2 singles, and the team of Madilyn Clark and Addie Butt won 6-4, 7-6 (4) at No. 1 doubles.