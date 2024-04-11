Prep roundup for Thursday, April 11

Apr. 11—Eastern's girls tennis team got its Hoosier Heartland Conference schedule rolling with a victory Wednesday when the Comets beat Delphi 3-2 in the Howard County Indoor Tennis Center.

The Comets' No. 2 doubles team of Morgan Kaiser and Emma Budde won 6-1, 6-3, and No. 2 singles player Claire Wavra won 6-2, 6-0 to get Eastern off to a strong start, then the duo of Julia Salkie and Reagan Princell clinched the team match with a 7-5, 6-2 victory at No. 1 doubles.

"I thought both our doubles teams did a really good job," Eastern coach Pat Rice said. "Our 1 doubles started a little slow and once they picked it up they played pretty good tennis, and 2 doubles was on the gas pedal all night. And then Claire just had a nice straightforward win for us. It was a pretty easy win for her to get on and off the court."

Eastern is 2-0 overall. Grabbing a 1-0 start in the league was important

"Absolutely. You always want to start with a good match like this, 1-0," Rice said. "We always play a conference match super early in the season. You're not always at your best super early, but it's great to get that win to start it off."

BASEBALL

KOKOMO 7, JEFF 3, 9 INNINGS

Chad Washburn hit a grand slam in the top of the ninth inning to lift Kokomo past Lafayette Jeff 7-3 at Loeb Stadium, giving the Kats a sweep of the home-and-home series. The Kats improved to 2-0 in the North Central Conference and 3-1 overall.

Drew Williams preceded Washburn's at-bat with a pinch-hit single to load the bases. Washburn followed with an inside-the-park homer.

Dalton Dixon started and pitched eight strong innings for the win. He allowed seven hits and three runs, struck out eight and walked one. Logan Dockemeyer pitched the bottom of the ninth. He struck out one and walked one.

Jude Rivers and Dixon each had a double for the Kats.

"We're hot, let's keep it going," Kokomo coach Mike Plank said.

NW 16, PERU 15, 9 INN.

Northwestern continued its unbeaten start to the season by outlasting visiting Peru in a 31-run shootout.

The Purple Tigers led 6-0 after the first inning and 9-1 after the second inning, but Peru scored nine runs in the top of the third to take a lead and set the stage for the back-and-forth game. After Peru scored two runs in the top of the sixth for a 15-12 lead, Northwestern scored three in the bottom of the sixth to draw even.

Neither team scored in the seventh, sending the game to extras, and neither team scored in the eighth. The Purple Tigers won it in the bottom of the ninth. Cole VanNatter led off with a double and later scored from third on Maddox Hunley's walk-off hit.

Northwestern (5-0) finished with 15 hits. VanNatter went 4 for 5 with two doubles, Cam Davis was 2 for 5 with a double, Chase DeWitt was 2 for 5 and Hayden Cook had a triple.

Cook earned the win by pitching the final two innings. He allowed one hit and no runs, struck out two and walked one. He was the fifth Northwestern pitcher of the game.

"The kids work so hard. I would have been proud of our team, win or lose, but being able to stick it out and get the win makes it that much sweeter," Northwestern coach Ryan Ward said. "Obviously, the game got a little sloppy there for a while. I think the elements played a part in that for both teams, especially the pitching and the defense.

"In the end, we gutted it out and made enough plays to get the win. Hopefully that is something that we can learn from and it can propel us going forward."

EASTERN 4, MANCH. 4

Eastern had to settle for a tie at Manchester when the game was called after seven innings because of darkness. Manchester scored twice in the bottom of the seventh to pull even.

Eastern starting pitcher Corbin Snyder pitched six solid innings and departed with a 4-2 lead. He allowed four hits, struck out nine and walked two. Perry Kochensparger pitched the seventh.

Jon Warren had two singles for the Comets.

BOYS GOLF

EASTERN 180, KOKOMO 182

Sam Torivo carded a 42 to lead the Comets to the two-stroke win at the Kokomo C.C.

Also for the Comets, Gabe Gomez shot 44, Bryce Barker shot 45 and Kailin Cook and Cohen Johnson each shot 49.

Kokomo's Mitchell McClelland was medalist with a 37.

NW 164, ROSSVILLE 190

The Tigers used excellent balance to beat the Hornets on the front nine at Angel Hill G.C.

Lucas Miller led the Tigers with a 39, Hudson Whaley shot 40 and Brayden Applegate shot 41. Sammy Shotwell rounded out the team score with a 44.

FROM MONDAY

SOFTBALL

WESTERN SWEEPS HH

Class 3A No. 10-ranked Western swept a doubleheader from Hamilton Heights in Hoosier Conference East Division play at Heights. The teams were scheduled to play only one game on Tuesday then play again on Wednesday at Western, but switched to a doubleheader in anticipation of rain on Wednesday.

Western beat Heights 3-1 in the first game. Chloe Linn clubbed a home run, Sienna Stone went 2 for 3 with a double and Chloe Hunt also had a double. Kylie Miller pitched four innings for the win. She allowed six hits, one unearned run, struck out seven and walked three. Lucy George pitched the final three innings for the save. She allowed two hits and no runs, struck out eight and walked one.

The Panthers rocked the Huskies 15-2 in five innings in the second game. Brynley Erb and Kamryn Garber led the hitting party — Erb hit for the cycle, finished 4 for 4 and drove in three runs and Garber went 3 for 3 with four RBI. Linn hit another home run, Emma Roe had a double and two RBI, Stone drove in three runs, Lexi Dollen had a double and Miller was 2 for 2.

Linn pitched four innings for the win, allowing four hits and two runs (one earned). She struck out three and walked two. George pitched the final inning, allowing no hits or walks, and striking out two.

SOFTBALL

CASS 12, PIONEER 11

Ruth Fitzhugh led the way as Cass beat Pioneer for its first win of the season. In the pitching circle, she worked five innings and held Pioneer to four hits and three runs (two earned). At the plate, she went 2 for 3 with a home run, four RBI and two runs.

Also for Cass (1-2), Ally Berry hit a home run and Ava Hubner went 3-for-4.

BOYS GOLF

TIPTON 159, M-G 204, ELWOOD 206

Led by medalist Gavin Hare's even-par 36, the Blue Devils shot a solid 159 at Walnut Creek G.C. in Marion. Tipton also counted Nolan Swan's 40, Sam Quigley's 41 and Calvin Condict's 42.

PERU 181, EASTERN 195

Freshman Gabe Gomez led Eastern with a 44 in the Comets' season opener at Rock Hollow G.C. The Comets also counted Bryce Barker's 48, Cohen Johnson's 51 and Sam Torivo's 52.

BOYS TRACK

CL. PRAIRIE 85, EASTERN 58, TAYLOR 19

Andrew Cavazos led Eastern with wins in shot put and discus in the three-team meet at Eastern.

Eastern also had wins from Braylen Word (long jump), Obi Greene (400 dash) and Levi Ramer (300 hurdles).

GIRLS TRACK

EASTERN 77, CL. PRAIRIE 68, TAYLOR 7

Triple winner Makenna Brooks led the way for Eastern as it won a three-team meet on its home track. Brooks sprinted to victories in the 100 and 200 dashes and also won long jump.

Also for the Comets, Elisabeth Bruno swept the throwing events, Ava Kantz won the 1,600 run, Zoey Sexton was tops in the 400 dash, Lily Greene won high jump, and Kantz, Allie Hueston, Sexton and Cora Gunderson won the 4x400 relay.

GIRLS TENNIS

M-G 4, TAYLOR 1

The Titans' point came at No. 3 singles where Alexis DeBard won 6-1, 6-0.