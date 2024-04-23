Prep Roundup: THS wins 10th-straight game; Pioneers victorious on the pitch

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tennessee High and David Crockett matched-up in a pair of sports on a Monday night in Washington County.

On the diamond, the Vikings rolled past their district foes, 14-1. Kaleb Feathers secured the win on the mound, while Preston Feagins launched a home run in the win over the Pioneers.

David Crockett took the head-to-head in boys soccer, however. The Pioneers got an early goal from Diego Silva, but conceded the equalizer to THS’ Jackson Ferrell just before halftime.

Crockett stepped on the gas in the second half, pulling away for a 4-2 win.

OTHER SCORES:

Cloudland 8, Sullivan East 0 (SB)

Dobyns-Bennett 13, Unicoi Co. 10 (SB)

Patrick Henry 12, Unaka 0 (SB)

North Greene 15, West Greene 2 (SB)

Christiansburg 10, Abingdon 4 (SB)

Lebanon 5, Bluefield (WV) 4 (SB)

Elizabethton 11, John Battle 0 (SB)

Chuckey-Doak 4, Morristown East 2 (BASE)

South Greene 17, Hampton 2 (BASE)

University High 16, Happy Valley 0 (BASE)

West Ridge 7, Elizabethton 6 (BASE)

Rural Retreat 10, Honaker 0 (BASE)

Honaker 8, Ridgeview 0 (GSOC)

Honaker 8, Ridgeview 1 (BSOC)

