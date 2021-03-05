Prep roundup: TC West upsets undefeated Cadillac

Mar. 5—TRAVERSE CITY — Ava Warren hadn't made a basket yet.

Then came the fourth quarter and the senior made her last shots on the basketball court at Traverse City West count.

All five of them.

Warren came off the bench with a basket and three key makes from the charity stripe to push TC West over top 10 and undefeated Cadillac 41-38 at home on senior night. The Titans (6-2, 6-2 Big North Conference) hold firm at second place in the league, but now have a chance to share the BNC title should the Vikings (7-1, 6-1) lose at least one of their next three and the Titans win out.

West coach Amy Drake said Warren's free throws were "huge for us."

"We couldn't hit a basket in the first half, we had a hard time putting the ball in the hoop," Drake said. "Second half, Sara Schermerhorn had a couple big threes. That really gave us a jump."

Junior Megan Lautner led West with 14 points. Senior Aliah Diehl and Schermerhorn, a junior, each had 11 points. The only other senior for the Titans is Emily Bohrer, who didn't score.

Molly Anderson, the Record-Eagle's 2020 Player of the Year, led Cadillac with 10 points. Olivia Meyer and Anna Whipple each had eight and Emma McTaggart netted seven.

Drake said holding Anderson to 10 points spoke to how well the Titan defense played Thursday night. "She had to work for every basket she got," she said.

"This is huge for us," Drake said. "It was senior night. It was parent night. So for the seniors — who I don't think have ever beat Cadillac at the varsity level — it was a huge boost for them."

The last time West beat Cadillac's varsity was Feb. 8, 2018 — the season the Vikings went 3-18 before making a run at the quarterfinals a year later. The Titans only lost to the Vikings by three in the first meeting of 2021, 28-25 on Feb. 16.

TC West travels to Petoskey Tuesday.

MORE GIRLS BASKETBALL

Petoskey 45

TC Central 34

TC Central (1-7, 1-6 Big North): Peyton Carlson 8 points.

Petoskey (6-3, 5-3 Big North): Elizabeth Pollion 16 points; Kenzie Bromley 10 points.

UP NEXT: TC Central at Sault Ste. Marie, Saturday.

Boyne City 46

East Jordan 25

Boyne City (6-5, 6-4 Lake Michigan): Kari Day 10 points; Grace Dawson 8 points; Ally Herrick 6 points; Reagan Woodall 6 points.

East Jordan: Anna Richards 6 points; Lindsey Cross 6 points; Rhyen Olson 6 points.

Benzie Central 47

Kingsley 29

Benzie (6-4, 5-3 Northwest): Ellen Bretzke 24 points, 10 rebounds, 4 assists; Gloria Stepanovich 12 points, 8 rebounds; Elise Johnson 5 points, 6 rebounds, 4 steals; Cassidy Pallin 8 rebounds.

Kingsley: ChristiAnn Whims 10 points.

UP NEXT: Benzie hosts Glen Lake Tuesday.

Leland 58

North Bay 25

Leland (6-2, 4-2 Northwest): Olivia Lowe 17 points, 15 rebounds, 5 steal; Kenzy Sluiter 13 points, 4 steals; Mia Osorio 8 points, 5 steals, 3 assists; Maeve Sweeney 8 points, 3 steals.

North Bay (1-9, 0-7 Northwest): Lauren Lint 7 points.

UP NEXT: Leland hosts Onekama Friday; North Bay at Onekama Tuesday.

Glen Lake 70

Frankfort 29

Glen Lake (10-0, 8-0 Northwest): Grace Bradford 19 points; Maddie Bradford 14 points; Ruby Hogan 10 points, 8 steals, 5 rebounds; Grace Fosmore 10 points, 5 assists, 5 rebounds.

Frankort: Grace Wolf 9 points; Reagan Thorr 6 points.

UP NEXT: Glen Lake at Onekama, Saturday.

GT Academy 57

Marion 37

GTA (7-1): Claudia Burley 14 points, 7 rebounds, 2 steals, 4 blocks; Katelynn Dix 14 points, 6 rebounds, 7 steals; Melissa Hatch 13 points; Morgan Porter 6 points, Kiera Marcero 5 points.

Marion: Stella Henderson 14 points; Georgia Meyer 10 points; Ochoa's Osadiaye 8 points.

Up next: NMCS travels Monday to GTA.

Mesick 39

Brethren 29

Mesick (3-5, 3-2 West Michigan-D): Jillian Hillier 15 points, 10 steals; Kaylee O'Neill 10 points; Lexy Abraham 5 points, 10 rebounds, 6 blocks.

Brethren (3-4, 1-3 West Michigan-D): Hallie Richardson 8 points, 6 steals; Maddy Biller 8 points, 10 rebounds, 3 steals; Elly Sexton 6 points, 12 rebounds.

UP NEXT: Mesick hosts Bear Lake, Tuesday; Brethren hosts Pentwater, Tuesday.

Mason CE 26

Bear Lake 17

Bear Lake (2-6): Taylor Sexton 8 points.

UP NEXT: Bear Lake at Mesick, Tuesday.

TC West JV 38

Cadillac JV 32

TCW (6-1): Ahna Campbell 14 points.

UP NEXT: TC West at Petoskey, Tuesday.

TC Central JV 56

Petoskey JV 18

TCC (4-3): Halli Warner 12 points; Lindsay Hart 8 points.

UP NEXT: TC Central at Sault Ste. Marie, Saturday.

TC St. Francis JV 40

Grayling JV 31

TC St. Francis (5-4): Nora Madion 12 points; Julia Bohrer 10 points; Hunter St. Peter 8 points; Sophie Hardy 5 points.

UP NEXT: St. Francis at Charlevoix, Tuesday.

TC West frosh 29

Cadillac frosh 17

TCW: Claire Miner 8 points.

UP NEXT: TC West at Petoskey, Tuesday.

Petoskey frosh 28

TC Central frosh 19

TCC (0-7): Audrey Parker 7 points.

UP NEXT: TC Central at Sault Ste. Marie, Saturday.

BOYS BASKETBALL

TC Central 55

Petoskey 46

TCC (7-2, 7-0 Big North): Anthony Ribel 18 points, 3 steals; Carson Bourdo 14 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists; Josh Burnham 9 points, 6 rebounds; Carson Briggs 5 points, 5 rebounds.

UP NEXT: TC Central hosts Midland Dow, Saturday.

Cadillac 43

TC West 30

TCW (4-3, 4-3 Big North): Carson Whipple 14 points.

Cadillac (5-4, 3-4 Big North): Cole Jenema 11 points, 10 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 blocks; Evan Borr 8 points, 4 rebounds.

UP NEXT: TC West hosts Petoskey, Tuesday; Cadillac hosts Ludington, Friday.

Boyne City 67

East Jordan 55

East Jordan (4-7, 3-7 Lake Michigan): Mason Malpass 23 points; Ethan Antaya 12 points; Preston Malpass 10 points.

Boyne City (6-5, 6-4 Lake Michigan): Aidan Brehm 15 points, 6 rebounds; Jack Neer 14 points, 8 rebounds; Alex Calcaterra 13 points, 4 assists; Aaron Bess 10 points.

UP NEXT: East Jordan at St. Ignace, Saturday; Boyne City at Mancelona, Saturday.

Buckley 72

Onekama 58

Buckley (4-7, 2-5 Northwest): Jackson Kulawiak 21 points; Kyle Kaczanowski 19 points; Shelby Cade 12 points.

Onekama (0-8, 0-8 Northwest): Ben Falk 14 points; John Burtch 13 points; Collin Guzikowski 8 points; Sawyer Christiansen 11 points.

UP NEXT: Buckley at Kingsley, Friday; Onekama at Glen Lake, Saturday.

Joburg 61

Mancelona 52

Mancelona (7-2, 6-1 Ski Valley): Justin Ackler 13 points; Ben Palmer 14 points; Oumar Sy 10 points; Jayden Alfred 8 points.

Johannesburg-Lewiston (4-4, 4-4 Ski Valley): Preston Marlatt 15 points. 3 three-pointers; Jason Richter 15 points; Carlos Gascho 12 points; Jordan Crane 10 points.

UP NEXT: Mancelona hosts Boyne City, Saturday.

Gaylord SM 63

Forest Area 48

Gaylord St. Mary (8-2, 6-1 Ski Valley): Brody Jeffers 23 points; Conrad Korte 19 points, 16 points; Dominic Keister 10 points, 5 rebounds; Gavin Bebble 7 points, 9 assists.

Forest Area: Mekhi Marsh 23 points, 7 three-pointers; Phoenix Mulholland 14 points.

UP NEXT: St. Mary at Frankfort, Saturday.

Manton 54

Beal City 42

Manton (6-1, 4-1 Highland): Kaleb Moore 26 points, 7 assists, 6 steals; Luke Puffer 9 points; Jacob Ruppert 7 points, 6 rebounds.

UP NEXT: Manton at Mason County Eastern, Friday.

TC West JV 56

Cadillac JV 26

TCW: Ben Habers 19 points; Quinten Gillespie 16 points; Drew Thompson 11 points.

UP NEXT: TC West hosts Petoskey, Tuesday.

TC West frosh 57

Cadillac frosh 25

TCW: Max Ogden 17 points; Keegan Smith 10 points.

UP NEXT: TC West hosts Petoskey, Tuesday.

WRESTLING

Kingsley def. Sanford Meridian 49-15; Kingsley def. Pinconning 58-12; Kingsley def. Beaverton 54-24.

Kingsley: 112 — Jon Pearson 3-0; 119 — Gavyn Merchant 3-0; 125 — Isaac Grahn 2-1; 130 — Justin Grahn 3-0; 135 — Bode Bielas 2-1; 140 — Tanner Martindale 2-1; 145 — Maximus Goethals 1-2; 152 — Aidan Shier 2-1; 160 — Kyan Fessenden 3-0; 171 — Kaden Patterson 2-1; 189 — Sam Goethals 2-1; 189 — Carter Schueller 1-1; 215 — Zach Taylor 2-1; 285 — Ray VanDyke 2-0.

