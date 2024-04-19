Prep Roundup: TC West tennis topples Petoskey, 6-2; TC Christian's Broderick Ks 14 in 5-inning no-hitter; St. Francis, McBain NMC soccer remain unbeaten

Apr. 18—TRAVERSE CITY — Thursday was a great day to be a Titan as the Traverse City West varsity girls tennis team collected a 6-2 win over Petoskey at home in their first Big North Conference action of the 2024 season.

"It feels great to start the conference season with a win, and it just gets us ready for next week," West head coach Kyle Warner said. "Keeps our hopes alive for the season."

Petoskey's only wins came in one-singles, where Katya Peck bested Ashley Beeler by a 7-5, 6-2 final, and two-singles, where Tara Brantly defeated Titans' Ellie Gruber by a 6-4, 6-2 decision.

West swept Petoskey the rest of the way, starting with Myah Skorupski picking up a win in three-singles with a 6-1, 6-1 victory over Eva Rindfusz. At four-singles, Maya Wilson defeated Charlie Todd by a 6-3, 6-3 final.

In one-doubles play, Lilli Cerny and Calli Hathaway took down Brynn Bennett and Kennedy Johnson 6-1, 6-3. In two-doubles, Brenna Baldwin and Mia Hoffman defeated Lucia Andrews and Meg Gietzen 6-1, 6-1 decision. The three-doubles tandem of Lily Alvarado and Meg Barnum took down Natalie Overton and Arden Copeland 6-1, 6-4. And at four-doubles, Sonjena Hart and Marella Mast bested Josie Petermen and Makija Howard by a 6-0, 6-1 final.

"Our doubles is definitely our strong side, and we are also strong bottom up to top," Warner said.

West has a loaded senior team this season that has been grinding for years to get to where they are today. Mast and Skorupski are the only freshmen who made the cut, and Warner is pleased with how they've handled the spotlight of being on the varsity team.

"They've been a great addition to our team, especially to a senior-heavy team. It only speaks to our future and the hard work they're able to put in," Warner said.

TENNIS

TC St. Francis 6

Harbor Springs 2

Traverse City St. Francis winners: (1S) Mary-Kate Ansley won 7-5, 6-2; (2S) Elliana McClellan won 6-0, 6-0; (3S) Abby Corpus won 6-0, 6-1; (4S) Ava Pomaranski won 6-0, 6-1; (3D) Katrina Lee/Grace Mason won 6-1, 6-1; (4D) Lizzie Frederick/Anna Cate Maday won 6-1, 6-0.

Harbor Springs winners: (1D) Charlotte Westbrook/ Elliott Baetens won 6-4, 0-6, 15-13; (2D) Gabby Cesario/Katey Buchanan won 5-7, 6-4, 11-9.

TC Central 4

Midland Dow 4

Traverse City Central winners: (2S) Abby Pfannenstiel won 6-1, 6-0; (1D) Natalie Bourdo/Wren Walker won 3-6, 6-1, 7-5; (3D) Carly Galsterer/Audrey Parker won 6-3, 2-6, 6-2; (4D) Irena Briggs/Caroline Henkel won 4-6, 7-6, 6-4.

Cadillac 8

Alpena 0

Cadillac winners: (1S) Haylee Groen; (2S) Sara Outman; (3S) Averee Heuker; (4S) Natalia Torrnado; (1D) Ellery Schaefer/Aly Baker; (2D) Adri Beydoun/Grace Munch; (3D) Clara Brown/Carly Gaylord; (4D) Grace Drabik/Myah Gotez.

Elk Rapids 8

Boyne City 0

Elk Rapids winners: (1S) Ayva Johnstone won 6-0, 6-0; (2S) Anneka Croftchik 6-0, 6-0; (3S) Morgan Bergquist 6-1, 6-0; (4S) Kelly Minidis 6-0, 6-1; (1D) Chloe Taylor/Caroline Best won 6-1, 6-2; (2D) Jaida Schulte/Brynne Schulte 6-3, 6-1; (3D) Josie Lorenz/Gabby Morton won 6-3, 6-0; (4D) Olivia Cargill/Lily Heinzelman won 6-1, 6-0.

SOFTBALL

Kingsley 7 4

Kalkaska 0 3

Game 1: Kingsley — Grace Lewis (W) 6 IP, no-hitter, 10 K; Lewis 2B, HR, 2 RBI; Grace Merchant HR, 2 RBI.

Game 2: Kingsley — Broolyn Patton (W) 5 IP, 4 K; Jaden Sinkes 3 2B, RBI; Merchant 2 H, 2 RBI.

UP NEXT: The Stags (9-3, 2-0 Northwest) travel to Buckley on Tuesday. The Blazers travel to Ogemaw Heights on Monday.

Buckley 5 10

TC Christian 0 0

Game 1: Buckley — Kayla Milarch (W) 6 IP, 9 K; Lucy Moyer 2 H, 2B, R; Allie Brimmer 2 R.

Game 2: Buckley — Maddie Chilson (W) 5 IP, 10 K; Chilson H, 3 R; Moyer 3 R; Milarch 3 H, 2 2B, 2 R.

UP NEXT: The Bears (9-1) host Kingsley on Tuesday. The Sabres host Lake Leelanau St. Mary on Monday.

Bear Lake 25 3

Pentwater 20 6

UP NEXT: The Lakers (1-3) travel to Glen Lake on Wednesday.

BASEBALL

TC Christian 20 14

Buckley 0 0

Game 1: Traverse City Christian — Reece Broderick (W) 5 IP, no-hitter, 14 K; Parker Hoover 2 H, 3 R; Isaiah Willis 3 H, 4 R, 2 RBI; Broderick 3 H, 4 R, 2 RBI; Nixon Deimer 2 H, R, 3 RBI; Malachi Willis 3 H, 2 R, 3 RBI; Christian Brower H, RBI; Charlie Cameron 2 H, R, 2 RBI; Ethan Simmonds RBI; Coby Bilderback 3 H, 3 R, 2 RBI.

Game 2: Traverse City Christian — Hoover (W) 3 IP, 1 HA, 8 K; Hoover H, 2 R, 2 RBI; Willis H, R, 2 RBI; Broderick 2 H, 2 R, RBI; Deimer 3 H, 3 R, RBI; Brower H, 2 R, RBI; Willis H, R, 2 RBI; Bilderback H, R, RBI.

UP NEXT: The Sabres host Lake Leelanau St. Mary on Monday. The Bears welcome Kingsley on Tuesday.

Kingsley 3 15

Kalkaska 0 0

Game 1: Kingsley — Garrett Martz (W) 6 IP, 2 HA, 3 K; Martz H, RBI; Kolsen Orton H, R; Bode Bielas H, RBI; Zack Middleton 2 H, R.

Game 2: Kingsley — Orton (W) 4 IP, 5 HA, 6 K; Orton 2B, RBI; Gavyn Merchant 2 H, 2 R; Bielas R, RBI; Lucas Buning H, RBI; Brian George H, 2 R, RBI; Ethan Lyton 2 H, R, RBI.

UP NEXT: The Stags travel to Sanford Meridian on Monday. The Blazers head to Ogemaw Heights on Monday.

Mesick 6 10

Mason Co. Eastern 5 1

Mesick game 1: Gabe Bradley (ND) 5 IP, 6 HA, 3 ER, 5 K; Jaeden Simpson (W) 0 HA, 2 K; Connor Sisson H, R; Cooper Ford H, 2 R, RBI; Ben Humphreys H, R; Simpson H, RBI; Cody Linna H RBI; Jon Vogler RBI; Isaac Stroh R.

Mesick game 2: Linna (W) 3 IP, 1 HA, ER, 6 K; Sisson H, 2 R; Ford 2 R; Humphreys 2 R, RBI; Simpson 2 R; Linna R, RBI; Tyler Hall R, RBI; Vogler H, RBI; Andrew Osborne RBI.

UP NEXT: The Bulldogs (5-2) host Forest Area on Monday.

Bear Lake 10 13

Pentwater 0 0

UP NEXT: The Lakers (4-4) travel to Manistee Catholic Central on Monday

GOLF

Frankfort finishes 2nd at Frostbite Open

MANTON — Frankfort sophomore Cash Rosum ended his Thursday evening shooting an 87 to place second in individuals and help the Panthers finish second with 345 overall points in the Frostbite Open on Wednesday.

Kalkaska finished in fourth with 379 overall. Manton cracked fifth place with 387. Cadillac finished sixth with 395.

Manton senior Lincoln Hicks fired an 86 to place fifth, and Frankfort senior Elliott Hammon wrapped up the day by shooting an 87 to take sixth. Frankfort freshman Sebastian Dunaway tied for eighth place with an 88.

Benzie Central takes 3rd at the Quest

HOUGHTON LAKE — After nine holes of golf at the Quest Golf Course in Houghton Lake on Wednesday, Benzie Central's junior Christien Westcott tied for second place in the individual leaderboards with a 42 to help Benzie Central take third with 193 overall. Grayling placed fourth, tapping in at 206.

Benzie sophomore Adam Coyne placed 11th after firing a 47 followed by teammate Conner Wenklel in 13th with a 49 and Grayling senior Gage Modert in 14th with a 50.

SOCCER

TC St. Francis 5

Grayling 0

Traverse City St. Francis: Lilianna David 3 goals; Sophia Tucker 1 goal; Riley Collins 1 goal; Sidney Peters 4 assists; Paisleigh Upshaw 6 saves.

UP NEXT: The Gladiators (4-0-1, 4-0 Lake Michigan) host Glen Lake on Friday. The Vikings (5-4, 2-3 Lake Michigan) host Kingsley on Monday.

TC West 0

Gaylord 0

UP NEXT: The Titans (3-1-2, 0-1-2 Big North) host Harbor Springs on Saturday. The Blue Devils (3-0-2, 1-0-1 Big North) host Elk Rapids on Saturday.

Petoskey 1

TC Central 0

UP NEXT: The Trojans (1-1-1, 0-1-1 Big North) host Muskegon Mona Shores on Saturday. Petoskey (5-0, 2-0 Big North) host Midland Calvary Baptist on Friday.

McBain NMC 5

Tawas 1

McBain Northern Michigan Christian: Jada VanNoord 4 goals; Sofia Hernandez 1 goal; Kylee Winkle 2 assists; Melanie Bennett 1 assist; Gracyn Swiler 1 assist; Harper Tossey 8 saves.

UP NEXT: The Comets (6-0, 4-0 Northern Michigan) host Big Rapids Crossroads on Friday.

Cadillac 2

Alpena 1

Cadillac: Onalee Wallis 1 goal; Kyah Narovich 1 goal; Alyssa Kovacevich 1 assist; Mairyn Kinnie 1 assist.

UP NEXT: The Vikings (3-2-1, 1-1 Big North) host Bay City Western on Saturday.

Elk Rapids 6

Charlevoix 1

Elk Rapids: Kendall Standfest 3 goals, 1 assist; Carlee Bingham 1 goal; Sierra Boilore 1 goal, 2 assists; Julia Schmidt 1 goal; Inka Turunen 1 assist; Sophie Bellner 1 assist.

UP NEXT: The Elks (2-4, 2-1-0 Lake Michigan) travel to Gaylord on Saturday. The Rayders (2-2, 1-2-0 Lake Michigan) travel to Suttons Bay on Monday.