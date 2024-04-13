Prep Roundup: TC West girls 2nd, boys 3rd at Ram Classic; inclement weather wipes out baseball, softball action

Apr. 12—ROCKFORD — Although the majority of high school sports in northern Michigan were wiped out by inclement weather Friday, Mother Nature was a little kinder about two hours south at the Ram Classic in Rockford.

A trio of Big North Conference squads — Traverse City Central, Traverse City West and Cadillac — made the trip to the annual track and field meet, and a few area athletes left with first-place medals and several more earned top-three honors at the highly competitive, early season event.

"Incredible day for these kids," TC West girls coach Diane Goss said. "It was the first big meet of the year, and they rocked it. I'm super proud of how they did today."

The TC West girls finished second overall in the field of 14 teams, and the Titan boys were third. Cadillac finished fifth in the girls division and 14th in the boys, and TC Central was fifth in the boys division and ninth in the girls.

Ben Habers followed up his win in the 200-meter dash at West's home meet against Cadillac on Wednesday by setting a personal season record in the 400m with a time of 51.21 seconds for the win Friday. Haber was also the top area finisher in the 200m in eighth place at 23.01.

Asher Paul nabbed a win for Central, also setting a personal season record as the junior cleared 13 feet, 6 inches to take gold in the pole vault.

West's Reese Smith won the 800m in the girls division, running a 2:19.81. Fellow Titan Ava King, who won the 1600m on Wednesday, took second place in the same event Friday at 5:07.7.

King did grab a win, however, taking gold in the 3200m with a season-best run of 11:14.32. Teammate and sophomore Titan Abby Veit was third at 11:48.61.

Central's Lorelai Zielinski set a personal record and took home first place in the shot put with a throw of 37 feet, 10 inches. Cadillac's Makenzie Johns was second at 36-7, and West's Avery Lahti was third at 36-4.

The freshman Zielinski picked up the sweep in the throwing events, setting another PR and taking first in the discus with a launch of 130-8. Johnson was second again at 111 feet.

Central's Matthew Gordon ran 15 seconds flat in the 110m hurdles to take second place. West's Aaryn Stallworth was third at 15.74 followed closely by Central's RJ McCuien in fourth at 15.82 and West's Parker Kirschner in sixth at 15.88.

Stallworth and Kirschner took second and third in the 300m hurdles, respectively, running times of 41.77 and 42.76.

West's Kyler Brunan set a personal record in the shot put with a throw of 47-7 to take second place. Brunan's teammate, Roman Leask, took third in the discus with a PR throw of 133-7.

Gaelan Blakeslee, Paul, Elias Russell and Leland Brown led the Trojans to a third-place finish in the 4x400m relay at 3:30.34.

Cadillac's top performer on the day was Charlie Howell, who was coming off a win in the high jump Wednesday. He took second in the event Friday with a PR leap of 6-3.

In other girls action, Cadillac's Hanah Johnson continued her impressive start to the 2024 campaign with a third-place finish in the 100m at 12.85 seconds. The West relay team of Keira Murphy, Bailey Wenzlick, Alyssa Fouchey and Smith took third in the 4x400m relay at 4:14.63. West's other relay team of Tessa Mascari, Wenzlick, Fouchey and Smith took the silver in the 4x800m at 9:55.32.

Madeline Bildeaux and Lahti earned the Titans two more second-place medals. Bildeaux cleared 5 feet in the high jump, and Lahti set a season record in the long jump at 16-10.

Top area boys finishers in the other events included West's Logan Warner in the 100m (ninth, 11.34), Liam Wierzba in the 800m (fifth, 2:07.27), Willem DeGood in the 1600m (fourth, 4:33.01) and 3200m (fifth, 10:01.92), the Titan relay team of Stallworth, Habers, Jacob Hagerman and Logan Warner in the 4x200 (fourth, 1:34), Drew Esper in the long jump (ninth, 19-7.5); Central's relay teams of Elijah Trombley, Seamus Dye, Carter Gle and Scott Goodwin in the 4x100m (fourth, 44.48) and Caleb Keller, Quinten Henderson, Lukas Reimers and Shiloh Gersenson in the 4x800 (fourth, 8:29.38).

Top area girls finishers in the other events were Cadillac's Charlie Bennett in the 400m (fifth, 1:03.82), the Viking relay teams of Aria Bryant, Leah Fisk, Avery Meyer and Johnson in the 4x100m (fifth, 52.62) and Bennett, Meyer, Madisyn Lundquist and Johnson in the 4x200m (fifth, 1:52.73), Lundquist in the pole vault (fourth, 10-0); Central's Annika Powis in the 100m hurdles (fifth, 16.28) the 200m (14th, 28.01) along with fellow Trojan Iali Rodenroth in the 300m hurdles (seventh, 52.59)

TRACK & FIELD

Mariners perform well at Fruitport Invite

FRUITPORT — Caius Johns set a couple of personal records and grabbed two wins for the Manistee Mariners at the Fruitport Invite on Friday.

Johns, a senior, won the boys shot put with a personal-record throw of 48 feet, 6 inches, and he set a season-best in the discus at 136-11.

Brooke Jankwietz won the shot put in the girls division, giving the Mariners the sweep in that event with a PR throw of 35-2.5.

Teammate Madalyn Wayward was second at 34-11, also a personal record. Jankwietz took second in the discus with a season-best throw of 101-8.

Libby McCarthy won the long jump for Manistee with a leap of 15-3.5.

Audrey Huizinga was second in both the 200- and 400-meter runs, and McCarthy took second in the high jump after clearing 5-2.

SOCCER

Elk Rapids hosts invitational

ELK RAPIDS — The host Elks did not fare well in their home invitational on Friday, falling to both Grand Rapids West Catholic and the Leland Comets.

West Catholic knocked off Elk Rapids by a 2-0 final with Natasha Beebe making two saves in goal for the Elks.

In their match against Leland, the Elks dropped a 2-1 decision with their lone goal coming from Sierra Boilore. Beebe made one save in net.

The Elks are 1-4 and welcome Charlevoix on Thursday.

Leland suffered their first defeat of the season in the invitational, also losing to West Catholic in a 2-1 final. The Comets are now 4-1 and play host to Kingsley on Monday.

TC Bulldogs 4

Benzie Central 1

Benzie Central: Kadence Popour 1 goal; Cambrie Lawrence 1 assist; excellent hustle play from Leila Rothermel; Hannah Batchelder 32 saves (career high).

UP NEXT: The Bulldogs (1-0) travel to Cadillac Heritage on Thursday. The Huskies (0-4) head to Buckley on Monday.

Gaylord 1

Big Rapids 1

UP NEXT: The Blue Devils (2-0-1) welcome Traverse City West on Thursday.

Harbor Springs 1

Marquette 1

UP NEXT: The Rams (1-2-2) host Grayling on Monday.

Suttons Bay 3

Manistee 1

UP NEXT: The Norse (5-1) head to Glen Lake on Monday. The Mariners (0-3) welcome Muskegon Orchard View on Monday.

GOLF

Glads in 7th after day 1 of Southern Swing Invitational

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio — Traverse City St. Francis made a trip out of state to compete against some top competition Friday at the Southern Swing Invitational in Springfield, Ohio.

Despite being in seventh place, the Gladiators had some solid efforts for an early season tournament as they finished with a combined score of 332.

David Ansley led with an 81 and is in 23rd place on the individual leaderboard. Casey Jackson, a freshman, fired an 82 followed by William Gibbons with an 84 and Ben Wolff with an 85.

TENNIS

PH Northern 5

TC Central 3

Traverse City Central winners: (4S) Kate O'Keefe won 2-6, 6-4, 10-8; (1D) Natalie Bourdo/Wren Walker won 6-1, 6-3; (2D) Carly Galsterer/Audrey Parker won 6-3, 6-3.

UP NEXT: The Trojans play in the Novi quad Saturday.