Prep roundup: TC United wins season opener over TCSF

Apr. 8—TRAVERSE CITY — Spring sports have taken no time getting back into full swing and the lacrosse season started Wednesday with a tightly contested cross-town rivalry game.

TC United defeated TC St. Francis 12-10 in the first game for both teams this season at Thirlby Field.

Three different players scored four goals on Wednesday. Matt Ochoa led TC United with four goals while St. Francis' Freddy Kopplow and Kobe Kolarevic scored four times each. Kopplow added three assists and Kolarevic one.

Ace Ellis was on Ochoa's heels with three goals and an assist for TC United. Tanner Daray, Conrad Dobreff and Aiden Lewandowski each netted one for TC United as well. PJ Carroll was responsible for a TCSF goal.

Keegan Hopper had 11 saves and Ben Schollette led the defense for TC United according to head coach Liberty Provost.

TC United (1-0) will travel to Grand Ledge on Saturday.

SOCCER

Boyne City 10

TC Central 2

Boyne City: Taylor Noble 3 goals, assist; Elly Day 2 goals; Jaelyn Jarema goal; Jordan Noble 2 goals; Ally Herrick assist; Reagan Woodall assist; Megan Harmeling 2 goals; Mya Pofhal 3 saves.

TC Central: Elizabeth Thaxton goal; Kelsi Elliot goal, Ava Battle assist; Anneliese Ferguson 7 saves; Emma Jo Papramec 3 saves.

UP NEXT: Boyne City hosts Elk Rapids, Thursday 7; TC Central at TC Liberty, Thursday 4:30.

Harbor Springs 2

TC St. Francis 1

Harbor Springs: Megan Novak 2 goals.

Boyne City JV 1

TC Central JV 0

Boyne City JV: Lydia Frasz.

SOFTBALL

Benzie Central 2 5

Mason Co C. 2 6

Benzie Central: Game 1 — Olivia Bailey 11K, H; Kalee Gelakosky 3-3, RBI; Game 2 — Riley Sanchez 4K; Keeli Jones 3K; Emma Jones H, 2 RBI; Autumn Wallington 2H, RBI; Sanchez 2B, RBI.

UP NEXT: Benzie Central vs. Ludington, Friday.

BASEBALL

Reed City 9 15

Lake City 1 0

Lake City (0-2): Game 1 — Andrew VanderTuig 2H, RBI, 2 IP, 5K, L; Game 2 — Devin Nolan bb, 2 IP, K, L.

