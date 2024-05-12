Prep Roundup: TC United wins regular-season finale ahead of regional doubleheader at Thirlby; Elk Rapids soccer goes 3-0 at Cherry Blossom Tournament

May 11—HOLLAND — After a rough start to the 2024 campaign, the Traverse City United varsity boys lacrosse team ended the regular season on a high note.

The United, who began 0-3, improved to 6-7 with a 12-10 road victory over Holland West Ottawa behind an eight-goal performance from Caleb Lewandowski on Saturday. Lewandowski also had three assists and 10 groundballs to help the United snap a three-game skid ahead of Friday's regional playoff game against Grand Rapids Christian.

"We got beat (Friday) night, 10-8 to Grandville. For whatever reason, we didn't have quite the same juice that we came out with (Saturday)," United head coach Liberty Provost said. "We tried to make some changes and played better, and we needed to. Otherwise, it would have been the same story if we didn't have the hype and level of excitement we had."

Spencer Gerber finished Saturday with a goal and two assists. Jackson Dobreff collected a pair of goals. Cam Mienk tallied two assists, and Jack Schripsema had an assist. Anderson Farmer made eight saves in goal.

Provost applauded the defense for a spectacular effort Saturday, singling out Drew Zrimec and Grady Ellis as a "two-man wrecking crew."

"They went off for us, today. A great job by those two," he said.

The United are slated to be the nightcap in Friday's postseason doubleheader at Thirlby Field. The TC United girls team, in its inaugural season, will take on Grand Haven in the opener at 5:30 p.m. The boys game will follow at 7:30 p.m.

"I can't wait. It's going to be great," Provost said. "I'm excited for the town and all of the players — boys and girls. I'm hoping we can get two wins Friday night and get some folks out to the stadium to check us out."

Although Provost is happy with what he saw from his team Saturday and feels good going into the regional, he knows they still have things to work on before Friday.

"I'm happy that we put it together today and played a full 48 minutes," he said. "I think we've got the guys and the plan together to be successful. It's just a question of laying it on the line for each other every game."

Provost said the recent losing streak was a bit "frustrating and disheartening," but the win Saturday was a great sign.

"I can't wait to get back to work on Monday," he said. "Everybody knows that we can do better and play harder, but that's easier said than done. We did it (Saturday), so it's nice to see that we can get to that level when we really want to hit it. We just have to find it in ourselves."

The United took it to Grand Rapids Chrisitan earlier this season, winning 22-6. They hope for a repeat performance Friday in the regional.

"When we're clicking, I'll take our chances against anybody," Provost said.

BASEBALL

GR West Catholic 7

TC St. Francis 4

Traverse City St. Francis: Sam Wildfong (ND) 2 IP, 0 HA, 0 RA, 2 K; Lanse Vos 2 IP, 4 HA, 4 RA, 3 ER, K; Charlie Olivier 1.1 IP, 1 K, 2 HA, 3 RA, 2 ER; Wildfong 2 H, HBP; Tyler Thompson 2 H, R; Olivier 2B, 2 RBI; Matthew Kane HR, 2 RBI.

UP NEXT: The Gladiators travel to Elk Rapids on Monday.

SOFTBALL

Glads go 2-0 at Coleman tourney

Results: Traverse City St. Francis 8, Capac 3; St. Francis 12, Coleman 3.

St. Francis game 1: Leah Simetz (W) 12 K; Sophie Hardy HR.

St. Francis game 2: Kensley Thorpe (W) 7 IP, 10 HA, 3 RA, ER, 4 K; Hardy 2 H, R, 2 RBI; Zoey Jetter 2 H, R; Claudia Harris 2 H, 2 R; Reese Jones 2 H, HR, 3 R, 5 RBI.

Gaylord 10

Hartland 0

Gaylord: Jayden Jones (W) 5.1 IP, 3 HA, 7 K; Braleigh Miller 3 H, 2 R, RBI; Alexis Shepherd RBI; J. Jones 3 H, 2B, R; Aubrey Jones 2 HR, 2 R, 3 RBI; Taylor Moeggenberg 2 H; Kennedy Wangler 3 H, 2B, 3B, R, RBI; Addison Wangler H, R, 2 RBI; Jenna Sircely 2B; Nora Bethuy H, R; Ava Wells 2 R.

UP NEXT: The Blue Devils take on Pinckney at Victory Park in Canton on Friday.

Manton tops Allen Park, Glen Lake

Results: Manton 2, Allen Park Cabrini 0; Manton 18, Glen Lake 2.

Manton v. Cabrini: Manton — Aliyah Geary (W) 6 IP, 1 HA, 6 K; Morgan Shepler RBI; Adriana Sackett H, R; K. Meyer 2 H, R, RBI.

Manton v. Glen Lake: Manton — Geary (W) 3 IP, 4 HA, 2 RA, ER, 2 K; Shepler H, 3 R, RBI; Geary H, 2 R, 2 RBI; Sackett 2 2B, 2 R, 4 RBI; Meyer H, R, 3 RBI; Karley Wurm R, RBI; Rylyn Wilder 2 R, RBI; K. Johnson 3 R, RBI. Glen Lake — Laila Shimek H, R; Grace Noonan H, RBI; Ella Flores H, R.

TENNIS

Glads take 2nd at Portland quad

Results: Parma Western 15, Traverse City St. Francis 15; Portland 13; Big Rapids 4.

St. Francis flight champions: (2S) Elliana McClellan def. PW 6-0, 6-2, def. BR 6-0, 6-0, def. PRT 6-0, 6-2; (3S) Abby Corpus def. PW 6-2, 6-1, def. BR 6-0, 6-0, def. PRT 6-0, 6-0; (4S) Ava Pomaranski def. PW 6-1, 6-4, def. BR 6-0, 6-0, def. PRT 6-0, 6-1.

SOCCER

Oxford 4

TC West 0

UP NEXT: The Titans (7-5-4, 3-0-4 Big North) travel to Petoskey on Tuesday.

Elks go 3-0 at 1st annual Cherry Blossom Tourney

Results: Elk Rapids 4, Big Rapids, 1; Elk Rapids 5, Kingsford, 0; Elk Rapids 2, Gaylord 0; Gaylord 1, Big Rapids 1.

Elk Rapids: Kendall Standfest 5 goals, 1 assist; Pipre Meteer 2 goals; Sierra Boilore 2 goals, 1 assist; Ally Plum 1 goal; Laura Baumann 1 goal; Sofie Bellner 2 assists; Natasha Beebe 8 saves.

UP NEXT: The Elks (9-8, 6-2 Lake Michigan) travel to Charlevoix on Tuesday. The Blue Devils (6-4-4, 3-2-2 Big North) host Cadillac on Tuesday.

Petoskey Invite

Results: Petoskey 5, Marquette 0; Petoskey 1, Grand Blanc 0; Lake Orion 3, Petoskey 1; Clarkston 5, Harbor Springs 2; Flint Power Catholic 3, Harbor Springs 1; Harbor Springs 4, Bay City John Glenn 0.

UP NEXT: Petoskey (11-2-1, 6-1-1 Big North) host Traverse City West on Tuesday. The Rams (5-10-2, 4-4 Lake Michigan) welcome Traverse City St. Francis on Wednesday.