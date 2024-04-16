Prep Roundup: TC United girls pick up 1st win in program history; McBain NMC Comets fly by Brethren, improve to 5-0

Apr. 15—SAGINAW — Monday not only marked the first win of the season for the Traverse City United, but it was the first win in the young history of the varsity girls lacrosse co-op.

The United (1-5) are in their inaugural season — showcasing the popularity of the growing sport as it extends into northern Michigan — and the 10-8 road victory over Saginaw Heritage will go down as one of great importance as the program moves forward.

"Our mantra for this season is to just get better every day, every game, every week — and they've really done that," United head coach Rich Axtell said. "Our first games were eight, nine days ago, and we've come a long way since then."

Axtell said his players joked that because they didn't practice Sunday but still won Monday, maybe they'll keep winning if they don't practice.

"I'm not so sure that's a legitimate approach to the game," Axtell quipped. "But I really couldn't be prouder of them. They played really well."

The United held Saginaw to just four goals in each half and won 60 percent of their draws. Axtell said anything north of 55 percent is excellent and makes it easier to win.

"Possessions equal opportunities to score," he said.

Quinn Gerber took advantage of those opportunities, scoring five goals for the United. They also picked up goals from Susie Hebert, Ella Brisbois, Amarah Lesperance, Addison Taggart and Nyilee Smith, who was celebrating her 16th birthday Monday.

"Offense is hard to teach and takes a long time to learn," Axtell said. "We're working on it, but we need to get some assists going to make our offense even more successful."

Eva Lawson was solid in goal and made eight saves.

"She's been playing well all season, and now she's got the chance to have a win under her belt," Axtell said of Lawson.

After the history-making win, the United will get right back to action as they travel to Midland Dow on Tuesday.

"It was really fun. It's been fun all season, but it was even more fun, (Monday)," Axtell said after the win. "The kids were really pleased with the win, but they took my advice to act like they've been there before. And they did. It's a win, and hopefully it will be the first of many for them."

GIRLS SOCCER

Comets fly by Brethren, 8-0

McBAIN — McBain Northern Michigan Christian is enjoying the spoils of a fast start to the 2024 varsity girls season.

After winning their home tournament and claiming the Comet Cup with a 4-1 win over Lakeview and a 2-1 victory over Hart on Saturday, the Comets backed that up with an 8-0 drubbing of Brethren at home Monday.

The mercy victory moves McBain NMC to 5-0 overall and now 3-0 in the Northern Michigan Soccer League. The Bobcats fall to 1-3 and 1-2 in the NMSL.

Jada VanNoord scored five goals and assisted on another. Kylee Winkle tallied a pair of scores and picked up the hat trick in the assist department. Sofia Hernandez had a goal and an assist, and Lydia Sprague finished with two assists. Harper Tossey made two saves in goal for the shutout win.

"It was a fun game for our team to generate some great goals," McBain NMC head coach Jen VanNoord said. "I'm very proud of our team's pace and effort."

The Comets have now outscored their opponents by a 25-3 margin this season. They head to Tawas on Wednesday and then host Big Rapids Crossroads Academy on Friday. Brethren travels to Ogemaw Heights on Tuesday and welcomes Gladwin on Friday.

Leland 7

Kingsley 3

Leland: Addi Waskiewicz 4 goals, 1 assist; Kally Sluiter 1 goal; Willa Murray 1 goal; Cameron Flees 1 goal; Hadley Bison 1 assist; Ariah Amin 1 assist.

Kingsley: Emma Johnson 2 goals; Bailey Charter 1 goal, 1 assist; Hannah Crawford 1 assist, 5 saves; Lily Mitchell 3 saves.

UP NEXT: The Comets (6-1, 3-0 Northwest) host Buckley on Wednesday. The Stags (1-4-1, 1-2-1 Northwest) welcome Glen Lake on Wednesday.

Suttons Bay 6

Glen Lake 0

Suttons Bay: Lauren Lint 3 goals; Megan U'Ren 2 goals; Amanda Tarsa 1 goal.

Glen Lake: Eleanor Valkner 10 saves.

UP NEXT: The Norse (6-1, 3-1 Northwest) play in the Traverse City Bulldog Invite on Friday and Saturday. The Lakers (1-2, 1-2 Northwest) head to Kingsley on Wednesday.

Harbor Springs 5

Grayling 0

UP NEXT: The Rams (2-2-2) travel to Traverse City West on Saturday. The Vikings (4-3) host Benzie Central on Wednesday.

Buckley 8

Benzie Central 0

UP NEXT: The Bears (3-3-1, 1-1-1 Northwest) play at Leland on Wednesday. The Huskies (0-5, 0-3 Northwest) travel to Grayling on Wednesday.

Cadillac Heritage 5

Chippewa Hills 4

UP NEXT: Heritage (1-1) hosts the Traverse City Bulldogs on Thursday.

Manistee 4

Muskegon OV 3

UP NEXT: The Mariners (1-3) host Fremont on Wednesday.

GOLF

Best leads Comets to win at Farwell

FARWELL — Titus Best lived up to his surname when he proved to be the best golfer at the Mid Michigan Golf Conference meet at Farwell on Monday.

Best finished in first place with a 37, leading McBain Northern Michigan Christian to a team win as well. Emmitt Baas and Blair DeZeeuw tied for third with a 40, and Dries VanNoord took sixth with a 40 as the Comets took first with a combined score of 159.

Manton was in fourth at 209, led by Lincoln Hicks in 12th with a 51. McBain finished fifth with a 267 as Carson Witbeck was the Ramblers' top performer in 16th place with a 53.

TENNIS

Manistee 5

Fremont 3

Manistee winners: (1S) Georgia Haag won 6-3, 6-3; (2S) Annika Haag won 6-0, 6-0; (3S) Pandora Ortega won 6-0, 6-0; (4S) Bella Sorenson won 6-2, 6-0; (1D) Kennedy Miles/Lily Mungia won 2-6, 6-3, 6-2.

Grayling 6

Boyne City 2

Grayling winners: (2S) Jocelyn Millikin won 6-2, 6-2; (3S) Alyssa Huber won 6-3, 6-4; (4S) Kaite Mahaffy won 6-1, 6-0; (2D) Makynna Holmes/Karlie Smith won 6-3, 6-3; (3D) Grace Fogle/Brooklynn Laskowski won 3-6, 6-3, 10-4; (4D) Jorgianna Bidwell/Aryanna Florschuetz won 6-1, 7-5.

Boyne City winners: (1S) Maureen Hautz won 4-6, 6-2, 12-10; (1D) Brianna Ager/Ava Tarsi won 5-7, 6-1, 10-5.

BASEBALL

East Jordan 11 15

Ellsworth 1 0

Game 1: East Jordan — Korbyn Russell WP, 5 IP, 0 H, 13 K, 0 BB; Jacob Haley 2B, 2 RBI, R; Eli Burns 2B, 3 R, 2 BB, 3 SB; Miles Raymond 2 RBI, R; Brenden Aenis 1-2, RBI, R, 2 SB; William Webb 2 SB, R; Braylon Grybauskas RBI, SB.

Game 2: East Jordan — Lucas Stone WP, 3 IP, 1 H, 6 K, 0 BB; Ryder Malpass 3B, 3 RBI, 2 R; Russell 2-3, HR, 2B, 2 RBI, 2 R; Aenis HR, RBI, 3 R, 2 BB; Stone 3-3, RBI, R; Hunter Cesaro RBI, 2 R; Grybauskas 2-2, 3 RBI, R.

UP NEXT: The Red Devils (4-0) travel Wednesday to Central Lake.

Suttons Bay 7 9

Frankfort 5 6

Game 1: Suttons Bay — Lucas Gordon WP, 15 K, 2H; Zachariah Raphael 3-run HR; Gordon 2-3, 2B, 2 RBI; Jackson Loucks 2 R, 2 SB; Frankfort — No stats reported.

Game 2: Suttons Bay — Raphael WP; Tyler Brenner SV; Gordon 2-2, 3 R, 2 RBI; Brenner 2B, 2 RBI; Eathan Sams H, RBI.

UP NEXT: The Norsemen (2-2) host Bellaire, Wednesday.

Charlevoix 2 3

Beal City 6 2

Game 1: Charlevoix — Aiden Spiegl 2-3, HR, 3B, 2 RBI, R.

Game 2: Charlevoix (3-4-1) — Troy Nickel WP, 3 IP, 1 H, 5 K, 0 ER; Owen Waha 3 IP, 0 H, 4 K, 0 ER; Spiegl 1 IP, 0 ER; Max Reynolds 1-3, RBI; Spiegl RBI, BB; Ryan Pearl 2B; Bryce Johnson H, R; Nickle 2 H.

Mesick 4 22

Manistee CC 5 3

Game 1: Manistee Catholic — Nathaniel Bennett WP, 0.1 IP; Landon Kequom 5.2 IP, 4 H, 3 ER, 9 K; Keegon 1-3, 2 RBI, R; Andrew Hybza 1-2, RBI, R; Mesick — Sawyer McPherson 1-3, RBI; Cooper Ford 2B, RBI; Ben Humphreys 2 SB; Jon Vogler 1-2, RBI; Cody Linna 1-2, 2 R.

Game 2: Mesick — Linna WP, 3 IP, 4 H, 3 K; Humphreys 2-4, 3 RBI, 3 R; Tyler Hall 2 RBI, 3 R; Ford 1-1, 2 BB, RBI, 4 R, 3 SB; McPherson 2-2, 3 RBI, R; Connor Sisson BB, 3 R, 2 SB; Jaeden Simpson 2 BB, 3 R; Vogler 2 R; Isaac Stroh RBI, R; Manistee Catholic — Tyler Hallead 1-1, RBI, R; Brandon Brindle 1-2, RBI.

Lake Leelanau SM 6 4

Bear Lake 5 4

Game 1: Lake Leelanau St. Mary — Jerry Schaub WP, 6 IP, 6 H, 3 ER, 8 K; Pieter-Jan Hamilton 1-3, RBi, R, SB; Josh Bunek 1-3, RBI, R: Cody Couturier 2-4, 2B, RBI, R, SB; James Bunek 1-2, RBI; Rex Bunek RBI; Luke Gallagher 2B; Bear Lake — Kaden Forward 2-3, 2 R; Jacob Farfsing H, RBI.

Game 2: Lake Leelanau St. Mary — Josh Bunek WP, 7 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 11 K, Augie Gossett H, RBI; Josh Bunek H, 2 R; Hamilton H, R, 2 SB; Couturier H, R, SB; Bear Lake — Myles Harless 1-2, RBI, R, SB; Grady Harless 2-4, 2 R, 3 SB; Forward RBI.

Central Lake 8 6

Mancelona 2 0

No stats reported.

Harbor Light 7 3

Brimley 2 2

Game 1: Harbor Light — Derk Boerman WP, 6 IP, 2 H, 2 ER, 3 BB, 10 K; Joe Ruthig 2-3, 2 R, 4 SB; Jackson Mesner 1-2, 2 R, RBI; Boerman 1-2, R, RBI, 3 SB; Will Paulus 1-2, R, 2 RBI; Corin Paulus 1-2, R, RBI.

Game 2: Harbor Light — W. Paulus WP, 5 IP, 5 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 6 K; Daniel Urman SV, 1 IP, 1 H, 1 K; Boerman 1-2, R; Urman 1-3; W. Paulus 1-3, RBI, 4 SB; C. Paulus 1-2; Ruthig 2 OF assists in doubleheader.

UP NEXT: The Swordsmen (2-0) host Pickford, Friday.

SOFTBALL

Joburg-Lewiston 11 17

Forest Area 0 4

Game 1 (5 innings): Johannesburg-Lewiston — Jayden Marlatt WP, 5 IP, 3 H, 0 ER, 12 K; Cassie Tallman 3-4, 2 RBI; Mady Peppin 2-3, 3B, 2 RBI; Forest Area Maddy Shier H; Jersey Patton H.

Game 2 (5 innings): Johannesburg-Lewiston — Chloe Ferguson WP, 5 IP, 3 H, 2 ER, 3 K; Jaeden Briley 2-3, 2B, R; Marlatt 2-3, 2B, 3 RBI, 2 R; Forest Area Desjanea Perkins H, Patton H, Shier H.

UP NEXT: Johannesburg-Lewiston (6-0, 2-0 Ski Valley) hosts Inland Lakes, Friday.

Frankfort 15 15

Suttons Bay 0 0

Game 1: Frankfort — Sage Myers WP, 3 IP, 0 H, 8 K; Darby O'Grady 2 H; Myers 3 R, 3B.

Game 2: Frankfort — Myers WP, 3 IP, 1 H, 7 K; Myers 2 H; Suttons Bay — Ella Ingwerson H.

UP NEXT: The Panthers (3-3, 2-0 Northwest) host Glen Lake, Tuesday; the Norse (0-4, 0-2 Northwest) travel April 23 to Onekama.

Manton 18 18

Charlevoix 3 9

Game 1 (3 innings): Manton — Aliyah Geary WP, 3 IP, 4 H, 2 K; Adriana Sackett 2-2, HR, 6 RBI, 2 R, 2 BB; Morgan Shepler 3-3, 2 RBI, 4 R; Geary 1-1, 2 RBI, 3 R; Genna Alexander 3-3, 3 RBI, R; Karley Wurm 2B, R; Kaya Jenkins 2-2, 2 RBI, 3 R; Charlevoix — Emma Meadows 2-2, RBI, R, 2B; Anna Kemp 2B, R.

Game 2 (5 innings): Manton — Maggie Powers WP, 4 IP, 1 K; Geary 1 IP, 0 ER, 1 K; Kadie Meyer 5-5, 3B, 3 RBI; Sackett 3-4, 3 2B, 2 RBI, 2 R; Shepler 2-3, 2 RBI, 2B; Alexander 2-2, 2B, 3 R; Wurm 2-4, 2 RBI, 2 R; Geary 3-4, 2 RBI, 2 R; Kyra Johnson 2-2, 2 R; Powers 1-2, 2 RBI, 2 R; Charlevoix — Gemma Bonney 2-3, 2B, RBI, 2 R, SB; Kemp 2B, RBI, R, SB; J. Blanton 2-2, RBI, R, HBP; Avery kita 1-3, RBI, 3 R.

Lake Leelanau SM 21 17

Bear Lake 6 2

Game 1: Lake Leelanau St. Mary — Allison Duperon WP, 2 IP, 6 K, 1 BB; Delana Kirt 1-2, 2 RBI, R, 2 SB; Della Bunek 2-2, RBI, 2 R, 3 SB; Duperon 1-1, 2 RBI, R; Leah Fleis 2 BB, R.

Game 2: Lake Leelanau St. Mary — Duperon WP, 4 IP, 0 ER, 4 K; Cathryn Mikowski 3-3, 2B, 3 RBI, 4 R, 3 SB; B. Kohler 2-3, 3 RBI, 2 R, 2 SB; Kirt 2-2, 2 RBI, 2 R, 2B; Bunek 2-3, RBI, 2 R, 2 SB; Fleis 1-1, 2 RBI; Daisy Serrano 1-2, RBI; Duperon 1-1, 2 BB, 3 R.

Mancelona 17 17

Central Lake 4 2

No stats reported.

Gaylord St. Mary 9 2

Pellston 7 12

Game 1: Gaylord St. Mary — Emery Blust WP, 2 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 2K; Kaylee Jeffers 1-4, HR; Payton Glasby 3-4, 2R; Lily Keister 1-2, 2R, RBI.

Game 2: Gaylord St. Mary — Omani Switalski 2-2, 2 R.

UP NEXT: The Snowbirds (1-3, 1-3 Ski Valley) travel Friday to Mancelona.

Ellsworth 8 8

East Jordan 0 1

Game 1: Ellsworth — Avery Strange WP, 6 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 13 K; East Jordan — Lillian Stone 2.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R; Caitlyn Burks H; Kendel Saganek H.

Game 2: Ellsworth — Strange WP, 2 IP in relief, 0 H, 1 ER, 5 K; Strange 2-3, 2 2B, RBI, 2 R; East Jordan — Stone H; Sydney Guerriero H; Olivia Maher H; Burks BB, R; Lizzie Pop 2 BB.