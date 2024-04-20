Prep Roundup: TC Central leads TC Tee-Off; Charlevoix's Lemerand throws perfect game in Evart Cat Classic

Apr. 19—THOMPSONVILLE — The Traverse City Central varsity boys golf team kicked off its 2024 season at the annual TC Tee-Off at Crystal Mountain on Friday.

Just like last season, the wind and cold weather didn't shake any of the boys off their game.

"The players were able to read the wind and work with it. That is a win, and when you can take over the wind, that is something there," Central head coach Lois McManus said.

The Trojans finished the first day at the TC Tee-Off in a tie for first place with Grand Blanc with a team total of 302. TC Central's second team placed third with a team total of 312.

Traverse City West cracked fifth place with a team total of 321, and Manistee placed 10th with a team total of 333. Traverse City St. Francis finished the first day in 20th with a score of 356.

"We have three teams who made it in the top 12 out of 32 teams, and it's going to make it difficult to make some decisions down the road and who is going to play because they are all doing so well," McManus said.

Glen Lake's Michael Houtteman finished in first place on the individual leaderboard with a 72. Central's Devin Garner, Griffin Mawson and Ben Lee tied with three others for fourth place fourth with a 75.

Several Trojan golfers who placed fifth were EJ Maitland, Andrew Fender and Graham Peters. West's Winslow Robinson, Benzie Central's Christien Westcott, Manistee's Braydon Sorenson and Central's Laiken Batcha all tied for sixth with a 77.

The final day of the TC Tee-Off is set for Saturday at Crystal Mountain.

TENNIS

Trojans take TC Central Spring Invite

TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Central finished in first place with 21 points at Friday's TC Central Invitational. Harbor Springs was third with eight points.

Central had several players who finished 3-0, starting with Alexis Smith at one-singles.

Winners in doubles action were Natalie Bourdo and Wren Walker at one-doubles, Audrey Parker and Carly Galsterer at two-doubles, Annie Goldkuhle and Macy Parker at three-doubles, and Caroline Henkel and Irena Briggs at four-doubles. Each pairing came away win three wins.

Abby Pfannenstiel at two-singles, Lola Ruoff at three-singles and Kate O'Keefe at four-doubles all finished runner-up in their respective flights.

TC West 6

Grandville 2

Traverse City West winners: (3S) Myah Skorupski won 6-3, 6-2; (4S) Maya Wilson won 6-0, 6-0; (1D) Lilli Cerny/Calli Hathaway won 6-0, 6-3; (2D) Brenna Baldwin/Mia Hoffman won 6-0, 6-3; (3D) Meg Barnum/Lily Alvarado won 6-1, 6-1; (4D) Sonjena Hart/Marella Mast won 6-0, 6-2.

BASEBALL

Charlevoix wins Evart Cat Classic Tourney

Results: Charlevoix def. Manton 7-0; Charlevoix def. Evart 9-1.

Game 1: Hunter Lemerand WP, 6 IP, pitched perfect game; Troy Nickel 2-3, 2 R, 2B, SB, BB; Emmett Bergmann 1-3, R, RBI, SB, BB; Aiden Speig 1-2, 2 R, 2B, 2 RBI, 2 BB, 2 SB; Owen Waha 1-3, R, RBI, SB.

Game 2: Ryan Pearl (W) 3 IP, 2 HA, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 3K; Bergmann 2-3, R, BB, 3B; Nickel 1-4, RBI, 2B; Waha 3-4, RBI, 3 SB; Speigl 1-4, 3 RBI, 2 R; Max Reynolds 1-1, 1 R, RBI.

UP NEXT: The Rayders (5-4) host Harbor Springs on Thursday.

East Jordan 7 3

Hillman 3 3

East Jordan game 1: Korbyn Russell (W) 6 IP, 4 HA, 3 R, 2ER, 4 BB, 13 K, 1-2, R; Brenden Aenis 3-4, 2 R, 2 RBI, 2 SB; Lucas Stone 3-4, RBI, 2 SB.

East Jordan game 2: Eli Burns 3.1 IP, 1 HA, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 4 K; Stone 2.0 IP, 3 HA, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 2 K, 1-3, 1 RBI; Aenis 1-3, R, 2B 2 RBI; Russell 2-3, R, 2B; Hunter Cesaro 2 SB.

UP NEXT: The Red Devils (6-0) host Traverse City St. Francis on Thursday.

Elk Rapids 4 8

Cheboygan 3 2

Elk Rapids game 1: Dominic Fortuna (W) 6 IP, 4 HA, 1 ER, 5 K; Jayden Hresko 1-3, RBI; Alex Barber 1-3, 2 SB.

Elk Rapids game 2: Barber (W) 6 IP, 1 HA, 2 ER, 5 BB, 5 K, 1-3, 2B, RBI, BB, SB; Dominic Fortuna 2-4, SB; Braden Fluty 1-2, RBI, 2 BB, SB; Haydon Krause 1-3, 2B, RBI, 2 BB.

UP NEXT: The Elks travel to Kalkaska on Thursday.

Harbor Light 5 7

Pickford 1 3

Harbor Light game 1: Derk Boerman (W) 3.2 IP, 3 HA, 1 ER, 4 BB, 3 K, 2-3, 1 HR, 3 RBI; Daniel Urman (SV) 2.1 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 5 K, 0-1, 0-1, 2 R, 2 BB; Joe Ruthig 2-2, 1 R, 1 BB; Will Paulus 1-2, RBI, BB; Daniel Keefe 1-2; Caleb Chamberlin 1-2, R; Ayden Burns 1-2, RBI.

Harbor Light game 2: Urman (W) 2.0 IP, 0 ER, 2 K, 1-3, 3 R, 2 RBI, 1 BB; Travis Rose 1 IP, 2 H, 1 BB, 1 K; Jackson Mesner (SV) 1.0 IP, 1 K; Will Paulus 2-2, 2 R, 2B, 1 HR, 2 RBI, BB; Corin Paulus 2-3; Vaughn Henagan 1-1; Ayden Burns 0-1, R, BB.

UP NEXT: The Swordsmen (4-0) host Harbor Springs on Tuesday.

Forest Area 3 4

Bellaire 1 7

Game 1: Forest Area — Tyler Singer 6 IP, 0 ER, 5 K; Matthew Coy 1B, RBI; Dylan Shelby 1B, RBI; Vanek Schultz 1-3.

Game 2: Forest Area — Matthew Coy 4 IP, 4 R, 2 ER, 2 K; Cameron Patton 1-3; Tyler Singer 1-3, RBI; Lucas Blankenship 1-3 2B, RBI.

UP NEXT: Forest Area (1-7, 1-5 Ski Valley) travels to Mesick on Monday. The Eagles host Central Lake on Tuesday.

Grayling 3 10

Oscoda 5 2

Grayling: Corbin Allen 4.2 IP, 3 HA, 5 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 9 K; Brodie Gross 2.1 IP, 1 HA 2 R, 1 ER, 5 BB, 5K, 2-7, 2B, HR, 3 RBI, 2 R; Austin Schwartz 3.2 IP 1 HA, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 6 K, 3-7 3 2B, 2 R; Jake Huspen 3-6 2 RBI, R; Allen 3-6 3B, 3 RBI, 3 R, SB; Aydden Clark 1-6 HR, 2 R, 2 SB.

UP NEXT: The Vikings host Gladwin on Monday.

Onaway 5 1

Central Lake 1 4

UP NEXT: The Trojans (4-2) travel to Bellaire on Tuesday.

SOFTBALL

Elk Rapids 12 9

Cheboygan 11 5

UP NEXT: The Elks travel to Kalkaska on Thursday.

Joburg 5 13

Inland Lakes 1 3

Game 1: Johannesburg-Lewiston — Jayden Marlatt (W) 6 IP, 3 HA, 0 ER, 14K; Marlatt 2-3, R; Jaeden Briley H, RBI.

Game 2: Johannesburg-Lewiston — Chloe Ferguson (W) 4 IP, 8 HA, 3 ER, 2 K; 4H, 3B, HR, 5 RBI; Brittney Fox 2 H, 4R, 4 RBI, 2 R.

UP NEXT: The Cardinals (8-0) travel to Onaway on Tuesday. The Bulldogs travel to Forest Area on Tuesday.

SOCCER

TC St. Francis 8

Glen Lake 0

Traverse City St. Francis: Riley Collins 3 goals; Betsy Skendzel 1 goal; Lilianna David 1 goal, 2 assists; Reese Muma 1 goal, 1 assist; Mary Kate Carroll 1 goal; Sidney Peters 1 goal, 1 assist; Grace Robinson 2 assists; Amber Robertson 1 assist; Grace Rowe 1 assist; Paisleigh Upshaw 4 saves.

Glen Lake: Eleanor Vaulkner 28 saves.

UP NEXT: The Gladiators (5-0-1, 4-0 Lake Michigan) welcome Harbor Springs on Monday. The Lakers (2-3, 2-2 Northwest) host Traverse City Central (JV) on Monday.

Petoskey 2

Midland CB 0

UP NEXT: Petoskey (6-0, 3-0 Big North) travels to Gaylord on Tuesday.

Manistee 1

Reed City 1

UP NEXT: The Mariners (1-4-1, 1-2 West Michigan) travel to Shelby on Monday.

Gladwin 3

Brethren 0

UP NEXT: The Bobcats (1-5, 1-3 Northern Michigan) travel to Shepherd on Monday.