Prep Roundup: TC Central girls tennis finish 2nd at Midland to qualify for states; Camryn Craig throws no-hitter in Trojans' sweep

May 16—MIDLAND — The Traverse City Central varsity girls tennis team has built decades' worth of history when regionals come calling.

Thursday's second-place finish at Midland Dow High School marked the 43rd straight season the Trojans clinched a spot in the state rounds.

Central competes for a state title at the Greater Midland Tennis Center on May 31.

"Right at tryouts — before we make our final decision — we talk to the girls about the legacy of the program and how successful the program has been," Central head coach Lisa Seymour said. "The expectations are high every year whenever regionals come around. We hammer home with them the reason we play all of these matches is to get them ready for regionals and states."

Regional title winner Midland Dow racked up 20 points, and Central collected 17 points. Midland finished third with eight points.

Three Trojans left Midland with individual regional championship medals as Central won the one- and two-doubles flights. The Trojans' only singles winner was Abby Pfannenstiel in two-singles after defeating Midland Dow in the championship round 2-6, 6-4, 6-3.

Natalie Bourdo and Wren Walker bested Midland Dow in the one-doubles championship with a final score of 6-2, 6-3. Carly Galsterer and Audrey Parker also defeated Midland Dow in the two-doubles final 6-3, 6-3.

"Our one- and two-doubles teams have shown all year long they can compete and win against the top programs in the state," Seymour said. "Three and four-doubles are coming along the same way."

Annie Goldkuhle and Macy Parker in three-doubles and Irena Briggs and Caroline Henkel in four-doubles had runner-up finishes against Midland Dow.

"They understand our doubles lineup is the strength of our program usually, and they want to win just as badly," Seymour said on three and four-doubles teams.

The Trojans have their final home match of the season on Tuesday with a tri against Elk Rapids and Traverse City St. Francis.

TENNIS REGIONALS

West places 5th in regionals

HOLLAND — Traverse City West girls varsity tennis team had a heck of a season for a young squad with a bright future.

The Titans left Holland for regionals on Thursday with a fifth-place finish, collecting eight points overall. West Ottawa, Rockford and Hudsonville made up the top three.

Freshmen Myah Skorupski advanced to the semifinal round for three-singles, but she fell to Holland West Ottawa 6-0, 6-2. Senior Maya Wilson rallied to the semifinals, but she also fell to Holland West Ottawa 6-1, 6-2.

Petoskey, Cadillac fall short at regionals

PORTLAND — Petoskey and Cadillac had several tennis players collect wins throughout the tournament, but no one reached the championship round on Thursday in Portland. Petoskey finished with eight points and Cadillac collected six.

Ada Forest Hills Eastern finished first with 23 points. Grand Rapids Christian finished runner-up with 22, and East Grand Rapids with 18 to place third.

Petoskey's Tara Brantly in two-singles advanced to the semifinals before falling to Ada Forest Hill Eastern 6-1, 6-0. Charlie Todd in four-singles made it to the semifinals match but lost to Grand Rapids Christian 6-1, 6-1.

In doubles action, Cadillac's Ellery Schaefe and Aly Baker in one-doubles stormed to the semifinal round before losing a tight match to Ada Forest Hills Eastern 4-6, 6-1, 6-1.

BASEBALL

TC West 15 7

Kingsley 0 0

Game one: Traverse City West — Quinten Gillespie (W) 4 IP, 1 HA, 0 BB, 4 K, 2-2; Owen Hendrix 2-3; Blake Dubois 2-2.

Game two: Traverse City West — Brayden Popa (W) 4 IP, 1 HA, 1BB, 2 K; Quinten Gillespie 2-4; Caden Stoops 3-4; Ian Burfield 2-4.

Charlevoix 8 5

East Jordan 0 0

Game one: Charlevoix — Owen Waha (W) 5 IP, 1 HA, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 7 K; Troy Nickel 2-4, 1 R, 2 RBI; Aiden Speigl 2-3, R, 3 RBI, HR; J. Terryberry 2-3, 2 R RBI, 2B, 3B;

Game two: Charlevoix — B. Johnson (W) 5.2 IP, 3 HA, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 7 K; Speigl RBI, R; Waha 2 RBI, R.

Suttons Bay 9 3

Bear Lake 6 13

Game one: Suttons Bay — Lucas Gordon (W) 8 K, 1 HA, 4 BB, 4 R; Tyler Porter 2-4, 3 RBI, R.

Game two: Suttons Bay — Gordon 2B.

Elk Rapids 9 3

Petoskey 1 6

Game one: Elk Rapids — Dominic Fortuna (W) 6 IP, 6 HA, 1 R 0 ER, 2 BB, 4K, 3-3, 2 RBI; Alex Barber 3-3, 2 RBI; Jayden Hresko 1-2, RBI; Hunter Hall 1-3, RBI.

Game two: Elk Rapids — Braden Fluty H, RBI; Fortuna H, RBI; Jason Jansen H.

Joburg 2 3

Bellaire 0 0

Game one: Johannesburg-Lewiston — Thomas Fox (W) 6 IP, 4 HA, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 10 K, 1-2, R, SB; Rylan Rosso 1-2, RBI; Landen Hilt RBI.

Game two: Joburg — Rosso (W) 6 IP, 4 HA, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 8 K, Colin Lake 1-3, 2 R, SB; Fox SB.

SOFTBALL

TC Central 10 15

Mona Shores 0 2

Game one: Traverse City Central — Camryn Craig 6 IP, 0 HA, 0 ER, 1 BB, 16 K, RBI, 2B; Grace Crary 2-4, 2 R, RBI, 2B, SB; Hannah Fellows 3-4, 2 R, 2 RBI, 2B, SB; Anika Peterson 2-2, 2 R, RBI, 2 BB, SB; Evie Nowicki 2-4, R, 3 RBI, 2B; Anna Tbazka 2-4, R, 2 RBI.

Game two: Traverse City Central — Audrey Williams (W) 2 IP, 1 HA, 1 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 2 K, 2 RBI; Cary 2-4, 3 R; Craig 3-4, 3 R, SB, 2 RBI; Peterson 3-3, 2 R, 3 RBI, 2 2B; Tbazka 2 RBI, 2B.

Kingsley 15 19

TC West 1 2

Game one: Kingsley — Grace Lewis 7 IP 6 K, 1 1 ER, 4 H 2 2B, 3 RBI; Grace Merchant 3 H 2 RBI; Alyssa Hamilton 3 H, RBI; Annie Strang HR, 3 RBI.

Game two: Kingsley — Jayden Sinkes 4 IP 4 K, 3H 2 RBI; Lewis 2 H 2 RBI; Hamilton 3 H, RBI; Adalyn Town 2 H, 2 RBI; Merchant 2 H, RBI.

Elk Rapids 4 16

Petoskey 8 6

Game one: Elk Rapids — Jillian Moazeni K; Rhielynn Skrocki 4 K, 2 3B, 2 RBI; Ashley McCann H.

Game two: Elk Rapids — Moazeni 3 K; McCann 3 H, 3 RBI; Brooke Fluty 3 H, RBI; Evelyn Bruso 2 HA 2 RBI; Jillian Moazeni 2 H, HR, 3 RBI; Payton Friess HR, 2 RBI; Haleigh Yocom 2 H, 2 RBI; Skrocki 2B, RBI.

East Jordan 20 3

Charlevoix 14 2

Game one: East Jordan — Lizzie Pop (W) 4 IP, 10 HA, 10 R, 3 ER, 0 BB, 2 K, 2-3, R, 4 RBI, BB; Lillian Stone 6-6, HR, 5 R, 5 RBI, 3 SB; Kailyn Kent 3-4, 2 R, 2 RBI.

Game two: East Jordan — Stone 1 IP, 0 HA, 2 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, RBI; K. Saganek 1-1, R.

Suttons Bay 32

Bear Lake 22

Game one: Suttons Bay — Ella Ingwersen 3 H, 4 RBI; Kiki Williams 3 RBI.

SOCCER

TC West 2

Cadillac 0

Cadillac: Lydia Owens 10 saves.

UP NEXT: The Titans (7-5-5, 3-0-5 Big North) host Gaylord on Thursday. The Vikings (8-8-3, 2-6-1 Big North) take on Bay City John Glenn in the first round of districts Thursday.

TC Central 2

Gaylord 1

UP NEXT: The Trojans (8-4-4, 5-2-2 Big North) travel to Petoskey on Tuesday. The Blue Devils (8-5-4, 4-3-2 Big North) host Boyne City on Saturday.

Kingsley 2

TC Bulldogs 0

Kingsley: Bailey Charter 1 goal; Emma Johnson 1 goal; Makayla Birgy 2 assists; Marisa Graham 2 saves; Hannah Crawford 3 saves.

UP NEXT: The Stags (4-12-1, 3-6-1 Northwest) host Boyne City in the Division 3 district quarterfinals Wednesday.

Leland 8

Glen Lake 0

Leland: Mallory Lowe 1 goal; Emerie Burda 1 goal; Addi Waskiewicz 2 goals; Lilly Connor 2 goals, 2 assists; Cameron Flees 1 goal; Maya Hamelin 1 goal; Hadley Bison 1 assist; Ariah Amin 1 assist.

UP NEXT: The Comets (16-2-2, 10-0 Northwest) play in the district semifinals May 28. The Lakers (4-7-1, 3-5-1 Northwest) travel to Benzie Central on Monday.

Petoskey 5

Alpena 0

UP NEXT: Petoskey (12-2-2, 7-1-2 Big North) host Traverse City Central on Tuesday.

Elk Rapids 8

Boyne City 1

Elk Rapids: Kendall Standfest 4 goals, 2 assists; Sierra Boilore 3 goals, 1 assist; Pipre Meteer 1 goal, 1 assist; Natasha Bebee 1 save.

UP NEXT: The Elks (11-8, 7-2 Lake Michigan) host Ovid-Elsie on Friday.

GOLF

Rayders crush LMC Meet

CHARLEVOIX — Charlevoix's first and second teams dominated the nine-hole Lake Michigan Conference meet at Municipal Golf Course on Thursday. The Rayders' first team placed first after shooting 174 overall, and the second team finished with 186 for runner-up honors.

Charlevoix junior Jackson Crouse took home first place in individuals after firing off a 38, followed by Kalkaska sophomore Maxwell Holka with 39. Harbor Springs senior Samuel Miller finished in third with 43, and Charlevoix's Charles Kelly shot a 44 to finish fourth.

McBain tops Benzie Central in meet

BENZONIA — Benzie Central rolled out four different teams against McBain Northern Michigan Christian at Pinecroft Golf Course on Thursday, and it still wasn't enough as the Comets topped the Huskies with an overall score of 168.

The Huskies first team placed second shooting 182 overall, followed by their fourth team with 210 and the second team with 217. Benzie junior Christien Westcott placed first in individuals after firing a 38.

NMC freshman Dries VanNoord finished second with 40, followed by his teammate Blair DeZeeuw with 41 and junior Ty VanHaistma in fourth with 42.