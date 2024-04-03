Prep roundup: TC Central blanks Heritage 6-0 in blustery conditions

Apr. 2—TRAVERSE CITY — Weather turned out to almost be a bigger foe for Traverse City Central than Saginaw Heritage.

The Trojans opened up the varsity girls soccer season with a 6-0 victory over the Hawks in blustery conditions at Traverse City Central's new turf football practice field inside the school's track facility.

Central led 3-0 at halftime in a game played in cold temperatures, rain, sleet and hail.

Trojans head coach Charley Needham said as the weather conditions deteriorated as a game went on, Central's play improved.

"The girls are in a really positive headspace, building off a solid season last year," Needham said. "It's definitely a great way to start out."

Tessa Petty and Sofia Bird each produced two goals and an assist, while Iali Rodenroth put up a goal and two assists.

Addy Booher added a goal, and Abby Yonts and Belle Bird each had assists. Amelia Jordan made two saves in goal.

The game was moved from the Trojan Athletic Complex to Central's new turf field after some recent patching and re-sodding work was completed.

"That was a last-minute call, given the weather and wanting to keep our field in good condition for the rest of the season," Needham said.

Central (1-0) returns to action Thursday at Mount Pleasant.

SOCCER

Portage Northern 2

Cadillac 1

Cadillac: Kyah Narovich goal; Lydia Owens 6 saves.

"This game was a battle," Vikings coach Joy Wietzel said. "We struggled in the first half with getting organized and against Northern's attacking force. After regrouping at halftime, we were able to keep our shape and make some good connections up the field. It felt like an even match in the end and it was good to see us fight back and learn as the game progressed."

UP NEXT: Cadillac (0-1) plays Thursday at Big Rapids.

