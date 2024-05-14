PREP ROUNDUP: Taylor wins NCC title

May 13—Logansport freshman Graham Taylor won North Central Conference medalist honors Monday at the conference meet at The Trophy Club in Lebanon.

Taylor fired a 7-over 79 and was tied for the lead when he birdied the first hole winning the playoff.

The Berries shot 352 as a team to place third overall. Freshman Louis Rozzi had an 87, sophomore Eli Baldwin had a 92, freshman Evan Brandstatter had a 94 and sophomore Logan Lange added a 99.

It was a strong showing for the Berries at their final NCC Meet. They'll compete in the Hoosier Conference Meet next year.

SOFTBALL

CASTON WINS 2

Caston recorded two road wins in different locations in the same day Saturday.

The Class 1A No. 8 Comets won both games in relatively easy fashion, beating Argos 13-0 and beating Tippecanoe Valley 11-0.

Freshman Natalie Warner, who had a walkoff hit the night before in a 7-6 win over Oak Hill, pitched a one-hit shutout with three strikeouts in the five-inning win over Argos. She helped her own cause with a double and two RBIs.

Addison Zimpleman went 3-for-3 with a triple and four runs scored. Isabel Scales had a double, single, two RBIs and four runs scored. Kylee Logan had a triple, double and RBI. Annie Harsh had two hits and two RBIs.

Zimpleman fired a one-hit shutout with 11 strikeouts in the win over Tippy Valley. She went 4-for-4 at the plate with a home run, double and four RBIs.

Alexa Finke went 3-for-4 with two RBIs. Macee Hinderlider had a single and two RBIs. Madi Douglass had two hits. Scales, Logan, Warner and Myli Rude each added a hit.

Caston (16-4, 5-0 HNAC) travels to Pioneer on Tuesday.

TIPPY VALLEY 6, PIONEER 3

Class 2A No. 9 Pioneer (17-5) dropped a game at Tippecanoe Valley Saturday before the Vikings played the Comets.

Sophomore Dalynne Bussard, who did not pitch against Caston, held Pioneer to three runs (none earned) on two hits and two walks with 11 strikeouts.

Mackaylie Costello hit a walkoff three-run home run in the bottom of the seventh for TV.

Katelynn Haynes allowed three runs (two earned) on six hits with four strikeouts in six innings. Lois Layer allowed three runs (two earned) on one hit in a third of an inning.

Addison Kennell had a single and RBI for Pioneer. Emma Sells added a single. Casey Webb added an RBI and Kamryn Newby and Kylie Attinger each added a run scored.

DELPHI 10, CASS 2

Delphi (13-7) won a rematch of last year's regional championship at Cass (7-9) Saturday.

Delphi senior Lexi Miller, who pitched a two-hit shutout in last year's 1-0 regional win, held the Kings to two runs on four hits and no walks with 15 strikeouts.

Alisha Toops started for Cass and allowed six runs (five earned) on 10 hits in 3 1/3 innings. Kaitlynn Benner allowed four runs on four hits in 2 2/3 innings. Amma Fitzhugh pitched a scoreless inning of relief.

Kami Silcox had a double and two RBIs for the Kings. Ava Hubner had a double. Ally Berry and Heta Kosunen each added a single.

WINAMAC SWEEPS

Winamac (14-7) defeated North Miami 4-3 in eight innings and Frontier 16-2 in two wins at its new field Saturday.

North Miami scored a run in the top of the seventh to tie it at 3-all. Maggie Smith singled to lead off the eighth for Winamac. Brody Goodman bunted her to second. Makayla Werner was intentionally walked. Corrin Combs flied out to deep left and Smith tagged to third on the play. Maggie Keller reached on an error by the second baseman to allow Smith to score the game-winning run.

Smith and Isabelle Decker had two hits apiece. Brooke Rausch added a hit. Goodman had two RBIs.

Rausch allowed three runs (two earned) on seven hits in seven innings. Adrianna Hall pitched a scoreless inning of relief to get the win.

Winamac beat Frontier in five innings. Hall allowed two runs (none earned) on three hits with four strikeouts in three innings. Olivia Browning pitched two scoreless innings.

Smith, Goodman and Keller each had doubles in the win. Werner, Combs, Decker and Corinne Ulerick each added a hit.

BASEBALL

ROCHESTER 7, WINAMAC 6

Winamac (8-8) had a comeback attempt fall short in a loss to visiting Rochester (13-8).

The Warriors trailed 5-2 when they scored two runs in the bottom of the sixth to cut the lead to one. They allowed two runs in the seventh to trail 7-4 when they scored two more runs before coming up short.

Addison Allen went 3-for-4 for Winamac. Conner Burton and Brayden Mathias each had a double. Cash Roth, Wyatt Wheeler, John Malchow and Aiden Jimenez each added a single.

Mathias allowed five runs (three earned) on five hits with four strikeouts in 4 2/3 innings. Cody Wheeler allowed two runs (one earned) on no hits and two walks in 2 1/3 innings.