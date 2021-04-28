Prep roundup: Syerra Rogers keys crucial District 5-AAA road win for East Hamilton

Apr. 28—East Hamilton's Syerra Rogers continues to deliver in the clutch.

The senior struck out a dozen batters and hit a game-tying double in the top of the sixth as the Lady Hurricanes rallied for an impressive 4-2 victory over District 5-AAA rival Ooltewah on Tuesday.

Reese Knox began the pivotal three-run sixth for East Hamilton (19-6-1, 10-1) with a leadoff bunt single before Rogers began a trend as Grace Hixson and Nicole Wasserstrom also followed suit with run scoring doubles. Wasserstrom and Rogers each had two hits in the victory

Rogers (15-2) upped her strikeout count to 197 over 105 2/3 innings this season while she also is batting .429 with eight home runs (17 extra base hits), 34 RBIs and 17 stolen bases.

Ashlynn Watkins provided a spark for the visitors with a solo home run in the top of the fifth shortly after Ooltewah's Alexandria Haynes had singled in two runs in the fourth.

BASEBALL

Hixson 7, Sale Creek 3: Jacob Tobias and Cameron Butler each drove in a pair of runs for the Wildcats. Braden Penny led off the game with home run for Sale Creek.

Sequatchie County 7, Bledsoe County 6: The Indians had 12 hits and hung on late as Logan Potts (two-run double), Anthony Wright (2-for-3, two RBIs), Bodie Terry (3-for-3) and Barron Cribbs (3-for-4) stepped up. Cribbs was the winning pitcher allowing three earned runs over 6 1/3.

Signal Mountain 9, Central 0: Hunter Davis tossed a one-hit shutout and struck out 10, while Carter Giles stayed hot at the plate going 3-for-5 with three RBIs. Cole Hanners and Preston Worley also drove in two runs apiece.

Bradley Central 16, East Hamilton 4: Iverson Vasquez helped the Bears finish off a District 5-AAA sweep as he went 3-for-4 wth three runs scored and four RBIs. Aiden McClary tripled and scored three runs along with Daniel Cox, while Dakota Peace went 3-for-5 with a double and two RBIs in the leadoff spot. Jackson Fletcher homered and doubled for the Hurricanes, while Khaleel Marshall went 2-for-2.

Baylor 8, McCallie 2: Cooper Kinney hit an opposite field three-run home run as the Red Raiders scored six runs in the top of the fourth to help clinch a region title. Kinney also scored twice and doubled as he and fellow South Carolina signee Vito Valincius each had two hits. Patrick Johnson earned the victory giving up one run on two hits in six innings.

Rhea County 5, Ooltewah 3: The Golden Eagles jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the top of the third thanks to a two-run double by senior John Combs and a three-run homer by freshman Rex Pendergrass. Houghston Schaffer picked up the win allowing one earned run over five innings.

SOCCER

GHSA Boys' Second Round

Class AAA

— Coahulla Creek 10, East Jackson 0: The Colts (14-2-2) rolled into the Elite Eight round behind Emmanuel Arredondo's three goals and two assists. Saul Barcenasa and Jaime Mendiola had two goals and an assist each, with Mervin Alvenea, Nathan Cmacho and Renaldo Melina each scoring a goal. Coahulla Creek will host Morgan County, a 7-0 winner over Peach County, in the quarterfinals May 5th.

— Oconee County 3, North Murray 1: The Warriors improved to 13-3-2 with the home win.

Class A public

— Lake Oconee Academy 7, Trion 0: The Bulldogs end their season at 6-7-1 against the 12-3 Region 8 champions.

SOFTBALL

Soddy-Daisy 8, Bradley Central 0: Junior ace Taylor Lloyd threw 70 of her 99 pitches for strikes while recording 10 flyouts, three groundouts and seven strikeouts in the no-hitter. The Lady Trojans scored five runs in the third as the lineup was led by Regan Rowan (2-for-4, two RBIs) and Makayla Perez (2-for-4, RBI).

Red Bank 9, Chattanooga Christian 6: Bailee Phillips, Lexie Wright and Hailey Hanks all homered for the Lady Lions who scored four in the fourth and three more in the top of the sixth. Lauren Kay homered for the Lady Chargers who also had two-hit games from Lauren Day and Emily Matthews. Hannah Brown drove in two important runs for Red Bank.

Hixson 12, Central 4: Jenna Griswold had three of the Lady Wildcats' 14 hits and picked up the win inside the circle. Meghan Kernea went 2-for-3 with a pair of runs and RBIs while Ari Neal hit an inside-the-park grand slam to help Hixson pull away.

Boyd Buchanan 9, Grace Academy 2: Brooke Watson and Presley Williamson left the yard for the Lady Buccaneers who scored six runs in the bottom of the second. Izzy Messer drove in three runs and doubled twice in the victory. Katie Powell hit a triple for the Lady Golden Eagles.

Boyd Buchanan 17, Grace Academy 3: Katie Powell drove in a game-high four runs while Presley Williamson (two doubles) and Brooke Watson (three RBIs) each went 3-for-3 at the dish. Reese Tramel also had two hits and a pair of RBIs.

Walker Valley 10, Rhea County 0: Hailey Leslie tossed a one-hit shutout with eight strikeouts over six innings. She also homered and doubled for the Lady Mustangs who had 14 hits. Sierra Brown (two doubles) had three hits along with Michele Benson and Maddie Davis while Addy Girard hit a three run home run.

TENNIS

McCallie improved to 9-0 as they won every set in singles and doubles over Knoxville Webb. Andreas Sillaste, Will Leathers and Charlie Griffin outscored their opponents 12-0 in singles while Charlie Park and Henry Imorde posted an 8-1 win in doubles.