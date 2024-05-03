PREP ROUNDUP: Sullivan softball improves to 16-4

May 2—Visiting Sullivan scored in every inning Wednesday night to defeat West Vigo 13-4 in Western Indiana Conference high school softball.

Mylee Vandeventer was 3 for 4 with a double, two runs and two RBI for the 16-4 Golden Arrows, while Aphtyn Earley was 3 for 5 with two doubles, two runs and two RBI; Lexi Grindstaff 3 for 5 with a double and two RBI; Rachel Eslinger 2 for 4 with a double; Cacey Shorter 2 for 5 with a double and three RBI; and Kate Ridgway 1 for 5 with a double.

For West Vigo, Carlea Funk was 3 for 4 and Ariana Elkins 2 for 5.

In other high school softball

—Terre Haute North 15, South Vermillion 7 — At North, the Patriots got a big early lead Wednesday and held off one Wildcat comeback.

For North, Kenzie Zigler was 3 for 4 with a homer, a double, four runs and three RBI; Kara Salmon 3 for 4 with a homer, three runs and two RBI; Madi Strange 2 for 4 with a homer, two runs and two RBI; Landrie Hayes 3 for 4 with a double; Kyleigh Walker 2 for 4 with two doubles; ands Paige Lintzenich 2 for 3 with a double and two RBI.

The Wildcats came from being behind 7-0 to within 7-6, but the Patriots held on to improve to 10-8 for the season.

—Terre Haute South 11, North Central 1 — At South, the visiting Thunderbirds led 1-0 until the Braves scored five runs in each of the fifth and sixth innings Wednesday.

North Central is now 12-8.

Baseball

—Riverton Parke 12, North Vermillion 2 — At Mecca, the host Panthers won a Wabash River Conference game Wednesday.

Collett Sanders had three hits and three RBI for Riverton Parke, while Carson Cox drove in four runs with a double and a sacrifice fly and A.J. Goff had a single, double and two runs.

—Olney 5, Robinson 4 — At Olney, Ill., Cole Weber's three-run double wasn't enough for the Maroons, who scored all four of their runs in the top of the seventh of the Little Illini Conference game Wednesday.

Robinson (12-9 overall, 3-2 in the LIC) hosted Mount Carmel on Thursday.

Boys golf

—Terre Haute South 159, Parke Heritage 162 — At Rea Park, the Braves came away with a close victory Wednesday.

Peyton Turner shot 38, Nick Cherry 39, Austin Cheek 40 and Nick Stewart 42 for the Braves.

B.T. Luce shot 38 and Treigh Schelsky 39 for the Wolves.

—West Vigo 166, Clay City score unavailable — At Forest Park, Collin Akers was medalist with a 39 as the Vikings defeated the host Eels on Wednesday.

Also for the Vikings, Bryce Easton shot 40, William Marrs 42 and Gunnar Bland 45.

Girls tennis

—Terre Haute North 4, Sullivan 1 — At North, the Patriots won a nonconference match on Tuesday.

Singles — Yewon Jung (THN) def. Mercedes Ferree 6-3, 6-3; Ally McKinney (S) def. Becca Williams 6-1, 6-1; Ella Tapy (THN) def. Izzie Jenkins 6-4, 6-4.

Doubles — Rigley Irby-Hannah Wineinger (THN) def. Ella King-Parker Mischler 6-1, 6-2; Aubrey Lee-Kenley Shoults (THN) def. Emma Couch-Lexi Deckard 6-3, 7-6 (7-5).

JV — North won 9-2.

Next — Sullivan (12-3) hosted Parke Heritage on Thursday.

Boys tennis

—Olney 5, Paris 4 — At Paris, Ill., the host Tigers were nipped in Little Illini Conference play Wednesday.

Singles — Aidan Weidner (O) def. Drake Bartos 7-5, 7-6 (7-0); Marcus Kocher (O) def. Marcus Mitchell 2-6, 6-1, 1-0 (13-11); Isaac Klingler (O) def. Robert Wells 0-6, 7-5, 1-0 (10-7); Eli Brinkerhoff (P) def. Aaron Klingler 6-3, 6-0; Hudson David (P) def. A.J. Padilla 6-1, 3-6, 1-0 (10-6); Devin Milner (P) def. Lorenzo Fistarol 6-7 (5-7), 6-3, 1-0 (11-9).

Doubles — A.Klingler-I.Klingler (O) def. Mitchell-Wells 6-4, 6-4; Padilla-Weidner (O) def. Brinkerhoff-David 6-2, 6-0; Bartos-Carter Fox (P) def. Fistarol-Kocher 6-3, 6-3.

Next — Paris (12-6, 4-2 LIC) plays Thursday at Urbana.

—Robinson 9, Charleston 0 — At Charleston, Ill., the visiting Maroons posted a shutout Tuesday.

Singles — Eli Rosborough (R) def. Adam Rudibaugh 7-6 (8-6), 2-6, 1-0 (10-7); Aiden Elder (R) def. Luke Kennedy 6-1, 7-5; Owen Schmidt (R) def. Austin Fahrenbacher 6-0, 6-2; Duke Thompson (R) def. Parker Pounds 6-0, 6-1; Cody Waggoner (R) def. Will Klipp-kuo 6-1, 6-2; Jameson Poorman (R) def. Hassan Abou-Zaid 6-0, 6-1.

Doubles — Elder-Rosborough (R) def. Fahrenbacher-Pounds 6-0, 6-2; Aaron Hatfield-Schmidt (R) def. Kennedy-River Monjardin 6-0, 6-1; Thompson-Waggoner (R) def. Abou-Zaid-Klipp-kou 6-0, 6-0.