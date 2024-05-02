PREP ROUNDUP: Sullivan softball improves to 16-4

May 1—Visiting Sullivan scored in every inning Wednesday night to defeat West Vigo 13-4 in Western Indiana Conference high school softball.

Mylee Vandeventer was 3 for 4 with a double, two runs and two RBI for the 16-4 Golden Arrows, while Aphtyn Earley was 3 for 5 with two doubles, two runs and two RBI; Lexi Grindstaff 3 for 5 with a double and two RBI; Rachel Eslinger 2 for 4 with a double; Cacey Shorter 2 for 5 with a double and three RBI; and Kate Ridgway 1 for 5 with a double.

For West Vigo, Carlea Funk was 3 for 4 and Ariana Elkins 2 for 5.

—Terre Haute South 11, North Central 1 — At South, the visiting Thunderbirds led 1-0 until the Braves scored five runs in both and fifth and sixth innings on Wednesday.

North Central is now 12-8.

Baseball

—Riverton Parke 12, North Vermillion 2 — At Mecca, the host Panthers won a Wabash River Conference game Wednesday.

Collett Sanders had three hits and three RBI for Riverton Parke, while Carson Cox drove in four runs with a double and a sacrifice fly and A.J. Goff had a single, double and two runs.

—Olney 5, Robinson 4 — At Olney, Ill., Cole Weber's three-run double wasn't enough for the Maroons, who scored all four of their runs in the top of the seventh of the Little Illini Conference game Wednesday.

Robinson is now 12-9, 3-2 in the LIC, and hosts Mt. Carmel on Thursday.

Golf

—Terre Haute South 159, Parke Heritage 162 — At Rea Park, the Braves came away with a close victory on Wednesday.

Peyton Turner shot 38, Nick Cherry 39, Austin Cheek 40 and Nick Stewart 42 for the Braves.

B.T. Luce shot 38 and Treigh Schelsky 39 for the Wolves.

—West Vigo 166, Clay City score unavailable — At Forest Park, Collin Akers was medalist with a 39 as the Vikings defeated the host Eels on Wednesday.

Also for the Vikings, Bryce Easton shot 40,William Marrs 42 and Gunnar Bland 45.

Tennis

Boys

—Olney 5, Paris 4 — At Paris, Ill., the host Tigers were nipped in Little Illini Conference play Wednesday.

Singles — Aidan Weidner (O) def. Drake Bartos 7-5, 7-6 (7-0); Marcus Kocher (O) def. Marcus Mitchell 2-6, 6-1, 1-0 (13-11); Isaac Klingler (O) def. Robert Wells 0-6, 7-5, 1-0 (10-7); Eli Brinkerhoff (P) def. Aaron Klingler 6-3, 6-0; Hudson David (P) def. A.J. Padilla 6-1, 3-6, 1-0 (10-6); Devin Milner (P) def. Lorenzo Fistarol 6-7 (5-7), 6-3, 1-0 (11-9).

Doubles — A.Klingler-I.Klingler (O) def. Mitchell-Wells 6-4, 6-4; Padilla-Weidner (O) def. Brinkerhoff-David 6-2, 6-0; Bartos-Carter Fox (P) def. Fistarol-Kocher 6-3, 6-3.

Next — Paris (12-6, 4-2 LIC) plays Thursday at Urbana.