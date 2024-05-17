PREP ROUNDUP: Sullivan softball blanks North Putnam

May 16—Sophomore Jaylynn Hobbs' phenomenal streak continued Wednesday as the Golden Arrows remained unbeaten in Western Indiana Conference softball by routing North Putnam 21-0.

Hobbs, who also pitched three hitless innings, was 3 for 3 with a double, two homers, five runs and five RBI. In her last three games, Hobbs is 10 for 11 with seven homers.

Also for the Arrows, Emmarie Earley was 2 for 2 with a double and three RBI; Kensley Wiltermood 2 for 2; Kate Alsman 2 for 3 with two RBI; and Kate Ridgway 2 for 4 with four runs and two RBI.

In other high school softball:

—Terre Haute South 11, South Vermillion 8 — At Clinton, the visiting Braves picked up a nonconference win Wednesday.

Girls tennis

—Sullivan 5, Linton 0 — At Linton, the Golden Arrows started their postseason play with a shutout win at the Linton Sectional.

Singles — Mercedes Ferree (S) def. Abigail Roney 6-2, 6-1; Ally McKinley (S) def. Kallie Rice 6-0, 6-1; Izzie Jenkins (S) def. Grace Bredeweg 6-1, 6-1.

Doubles — Ella King-Parker Mischler (S) def. Natalie Brinson-Corrina Brown 6-3, 6-2; Emma Couch-Lexi Deckard (S) def. Hannah Bredeweg-Aubrey Neal 6-3, 6-4.

Next — Sullivan (18-4) was scheduled to play White River Valley on Thursday.

Boys tennis

—Paris 7, Champaign St. Thomas More 2 — At Paris, Ill., the host Tigers wrapped up their regular season Wednesday.

Singles — Hunter Madigan (STM) def. Drake Bartos 6-3, 6-4; Marcus Mitchell (P) def. Will Devocelle 6-3, 6-0; Robert Wells (P) def. Wyatt Kirby 7-6 (12-10), 6-3; Eli Brinkerhoff (P) def. Jack McMahon 7-5, 6-0 Hudson David (P) def. Thomas Corapi 6-0, 6-0; Devin Milner (P) def. Jack Rentschler 6-3, 6-2.

Doubles — Devocelle-Kirby (STM) def. Brinkerhoff-David 6-3, 6-7 (5-7), 1-0 (10-4); Bartos-Milner (P) def. Corapi-McMahon 6-2, 6-0; Carter Fox-Harris Romero (P) def. Rentschler-Immanuel Wu6-1, 6-2.

Next — Paris (15-7) plays Friday and Saturday at the Mt. Zion Sectional.

Boys golf

—Arrows win three-way — At Sullivan Elks, the Golden Arrows had their best score of the season Wednesday in defeating Washington Catholic 183-234. White River Valley competed with an incomplete team.

Eli Van Ness was medalist for Sullivan with a 40, while seniors Hunter Pirtle and Connor Freels were recognized for Senior Night (although Freels was unable to attend).