Prep roundup: Stars continue to shine on diamond

DANVILLE Juniors and sophomores displayed their skills during the East-West Showcase at Centre College on June 12.

Raceland’s Kadin Shore and Lawrence County’s Eli Fletcher were part of the winning team as the East Junior All-Stars won 1-0.

The Prep Baseball Report said Fletcher has a “great looking swing through the zone with a lot of power to the pull side. He showed his ability to drive the hands through and work the opposite field,” according to their X page.

Fletcher batted .469 for the 20-win Bulldogs. He added 38 runs, 31 RBIs and 19 doubles. He was named the 58th District Player of the Year, named to the region All-Tournament team and was a second-team All-State selection.

Fletcher recently committed to Transylvania University.

“Eli took full advantage of what we attempt to offer our kids in our program,” Lawrence County coach Travis Feltner said in the Levisa Lazer. “Following last season, he immediately got to work. He came all fall during 6 a.m. workouts to improve his game/craft while playing football and lived in the cages all winter. He made some great adjustments to his swing mechanics as well as his approach.”

“Getting named to the East-West All-Star team for the second consecutive year and now being named second-team All-State is a great by-product of his labor. Very proud of the year he had, but even more importantly than baseball, I feel like Eli really grew up and matured and became a great teammate and leader.”

Shore became a major contributor to the Rams’ run to the state tournament in 2023 and produced an 8-1 record on the mound this season with a 1.26 ERA and 62 strikeouts. He batted .370 while walking 30 times in 92 at-bats. He recorded 23 RBIs. Shore faced six batters at the junior showcase and struck out three.

Prep Baseball Report on Shore: “Shore displayed a short compact swing while showing a gap-to-gap approach.”

“I’m very proud of Kadin and he has worked really hard to become a complete baseball player,” Raceland coach Marty Mills said. “I think that shows in his numbers on the mound and offensive numbers this year. He takes his catch-play routines very seriously & works with intent. He’s always been a really good defensive player, but he is becoming one of the best pitchers/players in our region.”

“Kadin represented the 16th in last year’s sophomore games as well and I received a few calls about him,” he continued. “Playing in the East-West All-Star games is a great honor, one of the best our state has to offer for baseball.”

Lawrence County’s Braxton Davis, Paintsville’s Dixon Kincheloe and East Carter’s Colton McGuire were part of the East sophomore All-Star roster that played the West team on June 11.

Stars Still ShiningThe Kentucky Softball Coaches Association All-Star showcase commenced in Bowling Green this weekend.

Lawrence County’s Dani Crum and Bath County’s Ashlee Rogers were part of the senior All-Star team. Bath County’s Kenny Williams and Rowan County’s Kaitlyn Muncy represented two-thirds of the coaching staff.

The junior All-Star team was well-represented by northeastern Kentucky. Rowan County’s Malana Hamm, Lawrence County’s Bree Jones, Boyd County’s Kyli Kouns and East Carter’s Payton Rice placed four area players on the roster.

The players were selected by KSCA coaches.

The region’s Player and Coach of the Year were recognized over the weekend. Greenup County’s Skyler Lawrence was named the 16th Region Player of the Year. Ashland’s Scott Ingram earned top coaching honors. Crum grabbed the Player of the Year award in the 15th Region. Johnson Central’s Phillip Estep received Coach of the Year recognition.

Fouts Enters HallFormer East Carter great, Montana Fouts, was inducted into the KSCA Hall of Fame over the weekend, according to its website. Fouts was a three-time 16th Region champion, a three-time Kentucky Gatorade Player of the Year, Kentucky Miss Softball and an All-American at Alabama.

The 2024 class also included Holy Cross’s Kameron Bowling, Central Hardin’s Jamie Goodman, McCracken County’s Kalli Harris and Franklin County’s Kara Howard.

KCU Reels In KemptonKentucky Christian University named Ricky Kempton its new bass fishing coach on Friday.

The Knights said Kempton has an impressive fishing and community service background, per a press release. Kempton brings a wealth of experience and dedication to the role.

Kempton has been an integral part of the Kentucky Bass Federation for many years. He’s involved in the state tournament and held a prominent role as Youth Bass Fishing Director for eight years.

Kempton will oversee all aspects of the team, including recruitment, training and competition preparation.