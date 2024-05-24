Prep roundup: Starpoint crowns three champions to finish as runners-up in Class A meet

May 23—Trailing Iroquois by 23 points going into the final event, Starpoint had the top-two girls pole vaulters, but finished just shy of a second consecutive Section VI Class A championship.

With three champions and five second-place finishers, the Spartans finished with 112 points, six behind Iroquois for the team title Thursday in Dunkirk. Williamsville East was third (101), while Lake Shore was fourth (46) and Amherst was fifth (42).

Emily Waldron captured the pole vault championship and automatically qualified for states with a section-best jump of 11 feet, 5 inches. Teammate Madyson Bush, who beat Iroquois' Kaleigha Kosek on jumps to win the triple jump (34-4), was also second in the pole vault at 10 feet.

Shannon Zugelder captured the 3,00-meter championship with a time of 11 minutes, 0.93 seconds, beating the field by nearly 11 seconds. She also finished second in the 1,500 with a personal-best time of 4:53.59.

Sophia Waliszewski was 0.11 seconds off winning the 400 hurdles (1:07.83) and Heidi House was second in the high jump (5 feet).

Lewiston-Porter's Casey Fetzner won the shot put with a heave of 33 feet, 2 1/2 inches, besting Starpoint's Marina Mansfield by 6 1/2 inches. Fetzner also won the discus with a toss of 115-10.

On the boys side, Starpoint placed sixth with 46 points, but not enough to keep pace with champion Dunkirk, which scored 75. Iroquois was second with 72.33, while Pioneer (69.33) was third, Cheektowaga (61) was fourth and Maryvale (49) was fifth.

The Spartans had four second-place finishes, including Nolan Armitage in the pole vault (13 feet) and Gavin Farrell coming within 0.56 seconds of winning the 800 in 2:01.62. William Lubs was second in the triple jump at 40-8.25.

Lew-Port's Leo Clark won the 1,600 in 4:24.87, beating Starpoint's Timothy Lukasik, who finished in second at 4:26.95. Clark's teammate John Robinson won the shot put with a personal-best heave of 50-10.5.

Girls Lacrosse

Class A No. 1 Lancaster 19 No. 4 Niagara Falls 2

The Legends built a 13-1 lead at halftime, including the game's first seven goals, to move past the Wolverines in a Class A semifinal.

With the win, Lancaster (15-2) plays No. 2 Orchard Park or No. 3 Kenmore for the Class A championship at 7:30 p.m. May 29 at Parker Field in Kenmore.

In the loss, sophomore Sophia Contento scored a goal in both the second and fourth quarters. Eighth grader Colette Printup recorded an assist.

Niagara Falls finished the season 9-7.

Class C No. 2 Hamburg 11 No. 3 Grand Island 9

After entering the fourth quarter trailing 9-7, the Vikings' season ended against the Bulldogs in a Class C semifinal.

With the win, Hamburg (11-5) plays No. 1 Lake Shore/Silver Creek for the Class C championship at 5 p.m. May 28 at Parker Field. The Eagles defeated fourth-seeded Williamsville South, 17-10, in the other semifinal.

In the loss, senior Juliet Chadima and junior Savannah Samplinski scored three goals each. Sophomore Teagan Willats scored twice and junior Natalie Malush scored once.

Sophomore Samantha Grover recorded seven saves while junior Keira Murray made three stops. Grand Island finished the season 6-11.

BOYS LACROSSE

Class B semifinal: No. 3 Niagara Wheatfield 9, No. 2 Hamburg 8

Freshman Rahihtehawihs Printup scored a team-high three goals and junior goalkeeper Tristan Fox made 14 saves, including one as time was about to expire, to lift the Falcons past the Bulldogs in a Class B semifinal.

Senior Cash Jacobs scored three goals and eighth grader Ryan Rizzo added two goals and two assists. Senior Adam Kyler scored once while classmates Jerome Watkins III had two assists and Drew Idzik had one assist.

With the win, Niagara Wheatfield (10-6) faces No. 1 Clarence for the Class B championship at 7:30 p.m. May 28 at West Seneca West. The Red Devils defeated the Warhawks, 12-1, Wednesday in the other semifinal.

T.J. McCann and Brady Eich scored two each goals for Hamburg. The Bulldogs finished the season at 9-8.