Prep roundup: Stags take 2nd place at home invitational; Titans go 2-2. Comets 3-2 at their home tournaments

Aug. 20—KINGSLEY — The Kingsley Stags strung together five straight match wins before falling in the championship finals of their home invitational Saturday.

In pool play, the Stags knocked off Manton 25-15 and 25-18, Grayling 25-15 and 25-8, and then Mason County Central 25-13 and 25-21. In the quarterfinals, Kingsley toppled Manistee by a 25-14 and 25-8 final. The semifinals saw the Stags take down Beaverton 25-13 and 25-15.

But in the championship finals, the Lake City Trojans bested the host Stags 25-11 and 25-13.

Grace Lewis finished the day for Kingsley with 42 kills, 51 digs and eight aces. She was buoyed by teammates Jenna Middleton (42 kills, 15 digs), Sarah Wooer (101 assists, 26 digs), Olivia Reamer (18 kills, 16 digs, eight blocks, 42 of 42 serving with nine aces), Isabell Seitz (41 digs, 51 of 52 serving with five aces), Ellie Moran (16 digs, nine aces, 3 kills) and Hannah Curtis (19 digs, 28 of 30 serving).

The Stags host a quad with Manton, Charlevoix and Escanaba on Wednesday.

Manton went 1-3 at the Kingsley annual event, topping Grayling 25-20 and 25-21 in their lone victory.

The Rangers were led by Adriana Sackett (two aces, 23 kills, one block, 50 digs), Angela Porter (three kills, one dig), Aubrey Hiller (four aces, 34 assists, 14 digs), Ava Traxler (one ace, three kills, one block, one assist, three digs), Genna Alexander (four kills, seven blocks, four assists, eight digs), Kaitlyn Carter (eight digs), Kelsey Harding (1 kill, 29 assists, five digs), Lauren Wilder (one ace, 12 kills, three blocks, three assists, 24 digs), Mattie Lafreniere (four aces, 15 kills, six blocks, 15 digs), and Morgan Shepler (two aces, 18 kills, one block, 30 digs).

VOLLEYBALL

Titans finish 2-2 at home invitational

Results: Traverse City West def. Mount Pleasant 25-15, 25-14; def. Glen Lake 25-12, 25-20; lost to Rockford 25-20, 16-25, 11-25; lost to Byron Center 20-25, 15-25.

Traverse City West: Madeline Bildeaux 15 kills, 11 blocks; Claire Miner 11 kills, 6 blocks; Audrey LaFaive 13 kills, 14 digs; Emma Flick 26 digs; Rena Smith 18 assists; Kaylee Schaub 21 assists.

UP NEXT: The Titans play in a tournament in Grand Rapids on Saturday.

Comets host invitational, go 3-2

Results: Leland lost to Plymouth Christian 17-25, 25-16, 9-15; def. Bronson 18-25, 25-20, 15-5; def. Marshall 25-20, 26-24; def. Fowler 23-25, 25-15, 15-12; lost to Plymouth Christian 13-25, 29-25.

Leland: Abby Hicks 73 assists, 11 digs, 6 block assists, 7 aces, 1 kill; Fiona Moord 25 kills, 7 aces, 14 digs; Kally Sluiter 23 digs, 2 block assists, 6 aces, 1 kill; Kelsey Allen 35 kills, 5 digs, 3 block assists; Mallory Lowe 32 digs, 6 aces, 5 assists; Olive Ryder 16 kills, 7 aces, 29 digs; Shelby Plamondon 11 kills, 4 aces, 6 digs, 5 block assists.

UP NEXT: The Comets head to the Grand Haven Invitational on Sept. 1.

BOYS SOCCER

TC West 3

Plainwell 0

Traverse City West: Jackson Cote 1 goal, 1 assist; Aidan Orth 1 goal, 1 assist; Keegan Smith 1 goal; Nolan Collins 1 assist; Camden Tkach 1 save, shutout.

TC West 3

Portage Northern 1

Traverse City West: Aidan Orth 2 goals; Keegan Smith 1 goal; Brody Plumstead 2 assists; Jackson Cote 1 assist; Trapper Holmes 2 saves.

UP NEXT: The Titans (2-0-1) battle Troy Athens at Midland Dow on Saturday.

Marquette 3

TC Christian 2

Traverse City Christian: Noah Wentzloff 1 goal; Louis Rhein 1 goal; Liam Donnell 1 assist.

UP NEXT: The Sabres (1-1) head to Gaylord on Tuesday.

Oxford 1

Elk Rapids 0

Elk Rapids: Koa West 6 saves.

UP NEXT: The Elks (0-1) travel to Grand Rapids West Catholic on Monday.

Gaylord 0

Shelby 0

Gaylord: No stats reported.

Ludington 4

Gaylord 1

Gaylord: No stats reported.

UP NEXT: The Blue Devils (0-1-1) host Traverse City Christian on Tuesday.

Manistee 6

Kalkaska 1

No stats reported

UP NEXT: The Mariners (2-0) host Big Rapids on Friday. The Blazers (1-1) welcome Reed City on Monday.

CROSS COUNTRY

Trojans win St. John's Under The Lights Invite

ST. JOHN'S — The Traverse City Central boys varsity cross country team dominated at the St. John's Under The Lights Invitational that started at 9:30 p.m. Friday night.

The course was lit with lights as runners competed after the sun had set. The Trojans won with 48 points as Midland finished second with 120.

Zack Truszkowski finished second with a time of 16:19.3. Caleb Keller was seventh with a 16:42.6 followed by Alex Durocher in 10th at 17:02.7, Ian Boss in 14th at 17:12.9, Quinten Henderson in 15th at 17:13.1, and Neil Oyer in 18th at 17:14.8.

In the girls race, the Trojans finished fourth.

Alexis Ball was fourth with a 19:06.5 followed by Ella Kirkwood in fifth at 19:30.6, and Olivia Lemke at 20th with a 21:20.5.

Lake City and McBain competed in the small schools division but did not place a runner in the top 20.

BOYS TENNIS

Gladiators place 3rd at Brother Rice quad

BLOOMFIELD HILLS — Traverse City St. Francis faced tough competition at the Brother Rice quad Saturday. The Glads split with Hudsonville 4-4 and then lost 8-0 to Forest Hills Central and 7-1 to Brother Rice.

Picking up wins against Hudsonville were Owen Jackson at one-singles (6-0, 6-0), Chris Bobrowski at two-singles (6-3, 6-0), Eli Schmude and David Ansley at one-doubles (6-2, 6-4), and Brady Thelen and Casey Jackson at three-doubles (2-6, 7-6, 10-2).

Luke Bobrowski had a win at four-singles against Brother Rice (6-7, 6-1, 10-2)

Trojans fall to Midland Dow, Battle Creek Lakeview

MIDLAND — Traverse City Central lost 8-0 to Midland Dow and 5-3 to Battle Creek Lakeview in boys varsity tennis action at Midland Dow on Saturday.

Picking up wins for the Trojans were Riley White at one-singles with a 6-3, 6-1 victory, Alden King and Max Betten at one-doubles with a 6-4, 6-2 victory, and Caden Kowal and Cody Wall in doubles action with a 5-7, 6-2, 7-5 comeback victory.