Prep roundup: St. Marys edges Celina

May 17—Division II Sectional Final

St. Marys 2, Celina 1

Kasey Gross and Preston Rupert combined for four hits and St. Marys took advantage of three Celina errors in the win.

Gross also tossed a complete game, yielding just one unearned run on three hits.

Clear Fork 3, Bath 0

Clear Fork limited Bath to two hits on the evening, one each from Skyler Lhamon and Tyson McGee.

Lhamon also took the loss despite allowing just one earned run on five hits.

Defiance 12, Fostoria 2

Cohen Stockman and Garret Rodenberger combined to drive in six runs in Defiance's five-inning victory.

Bryan 9, Van Wert 5

Van Wert scored four times in the first inning but allowed Bryan to score eight runs in the bottom of the sixth inning.

Sam Houg and Case Stegaman had two hits each in the loss.

Division III Sectional Final

Coldwater 11, Bluffton 1

Cody Depweg had two hits that plated five runs and Mason Welsch limited Bluffton to three hits and one run over six innings in Coldwater's 10-run victory.

Eastwood 7, Allen East 0

Caden Hedrick had both of Allen East's hits in the loss.

SOFTBALL

Division IV District Final

Lincolnview 12, Patrick Henry 0

Lincolnview scored all 12 of its runs in the first three innings to secure the district title.

Addysen Stevens, Ashlyn Price and Taylor Post combined for nine hits, while Lainey Spear and Allie Miller drove in two runs each for the Lancers.

Post also collected three RBI and threw a one-hit shutout inside the circle with eight strikeouts.

Lincolnview's win sends them to the regional semifinals where they'll play Carey on Wednesday in Rossford at 2 p.m.