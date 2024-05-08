Prep roundup: St. Francis wins final LMC boys golf crown; Benzie's Heiges throws perfect game; VanNoord scores 4 goals in NMC win

May 7—ROSCOMMON — Traverse City St. Francis put five golfers in the top 13, including four of the best nine scores, to take the Lake Michigan Conference boys golf championship.

The Gladiators won their second LMC crown in the last three years and 10th overall in the final season of the conference's 26-year history.

Sophomore Ben Wolff parred the 360-yard No. 10 to give the Glads the close win Tuesday over Charlevoix.

St. Francis held off Charlevoix by only two strokes, 318 to 320. Boyne City (333) was third, followed by Elk Rapids (337), Grayling (343), Harbor Springs (374), Kalkaska (386) and East Jordan (397).

"Ben, he was the last player out for us, on No. 10," St. Francis head coach Jim Hornyak said. "Everyone was refreshing their phones on the live scoring, and we were like, 'Please get a par,' and when the score went up there was a lot of yelling."

The round avoided the rain that hit much of northern Michigan. The team didn't encounter rain until the drive back and after some celebratory pizza.

"At one point, we had almost conceded to Charlevoix," Hornyak said. "They were up two with a couple holes left."

The Rayders took the top two individual spots, with sophomore Baron Vollmer first at 75 and senior Hudson Vollmer runner-up with a 76 on the par-72 course.

St. Francis' David Ansley placed third at 77, tied with Boyne's Ryan Reynolds. TCSF sophomore William Gibbons (78), Charlevoix freshman Max Drenth (79), Wolff (81) and Charlevoix sophomore Bryce Boss (81) rounded out the top seven and ties that earn first-team all-conference honors.

The next seven earn and ties pick up honorable mention all-league status, with that going to TCSF freshman Casey Jackson (82), Boyne sophomore Cameron Little (84), Charlevoix senior Eric Arlt (84), Grayling senior Gage Modert (84), TCSF junior Owen Jackson (85), Elk Rapids senior Gabe Lavely (85) and East Jordan junior Ty Burks (85).

GOLF

Manistee wins Tawas Bay Open

Top team scores (Red Hawk GC, 16 teams): 1. Manistee 336; 2. Tawas 346; 3. Clare 358.

Manistee leaders: Jacob Scharp (76, 2nd); Max Scharp (85, T-6th); Kane Black (87, T-10th); Brayden Sorenson (88, T-13th).

TENNIS

TC Central wins DeWitt tri meet

Scores: TC Central 6, DeWitt 2; TC Central 6, Gull Lake 2.

TC Central winners (shortened match vs. Gull Lake moved inside MSU): Alexis Smith (1S) 6-0, 6-0 and 8-0; Abby Pfannenstiel (2S) 7-5, 6-1 and 8-1; Kate O'Keefe (4S) 6-3, 6-3 and 8-2; Wren Walker/Vivie Rubino (1D) 6-1, 6-2 vs. Dewitt; Audrey Parker/Carly Galsterer (2D) 6-0, 6-1 and 8-0; Macy Parker/Annie Goldkuhle (3D) 8-2 vs. Gull Lake; Irena Briggs/Caroline Henkel (4D) 6-3, 6-3 and 8-3.

UP NEXT: The Trojans host the Big North Conference tournament Thursday at 9 a.m.

SOFTBALL

Benzie Central 15 17

Suttons Bay 0 0

Game 1: Benzie Central — Grace Heiges WP, perfect game, 3 IP, 0 H, 0 BB, 5 K; Mya Heinz H; Lizzy Lints H; Heiges H.

Game 2: Benzie Central — Heiges WP, 2 IP, 5 K; Marie Reidlinger 3-3; Moraya Mosher 2B; Maicee Jones H, RBI; Maddy Swander 2B, RBI; Lydia Heiges H; Heinz H; Suttons Bay — Ella Ingwersen H.

UP NEXT: The Huskies (8-12, 4-4 Northwest) host Lake City, Thursday; the Norse host Central Lake, Tuesday.

Kingsley 19 17

Glen Lake 0 0

Game 1: Kingsley — Grace Lewis WP, 3 IP, 8 K; Jayden Sinkes 3-4, 2B, 3 RBI; Annie Strang 2-3, 2 RBI; Myah Reuther 2-3, 3B; Hannah Strang 2-3, 2 RBI; Glen Lake — Jessie Pugh 1-2.

Game 2: Kingsley — Lewis WP, 3 IP, 7 K; Lewis 2-4, HR, 3 RBI; Grace Merchant 3-4, 3 RBI; Aylissa Hamilton 2 H, 2 RBI; Sinkes 2 H; Glen Lake — Pugh 1-2.

UP NEXT: The Stags (18-5, 8-0 Northwest) host Cadillac, Thursday; the Lakers (2-16, 0-8 Northwest) host Kalkaska, Wednesday.

Mancelona 5

Bellaire 2

Mancelona: Heath Bradley with solid defense at third base.

BASEBALL

Glen Lake 4

Kingsley 3

Glen Lake: Cooper Bufalini WP, 7 IP, 3 R, 0 ER, 8 K, 2 BB; Bufalini 3 H; Joey Rioux 2 H; Fletcher Middleton 2 H; Tanner Crick walk-off sacrifice fly in the bottom of 7th.

UP NEXT: The Lakers (16-2-2, 7-0 Northwest) and Stags are finishing the second game of the doubleheader Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. Kingsley leads 1-0 in top of the 1st inning.

Benzie Central 1 1

Suttons Bay 0 0

Game 1 (7 innings): Benzie Central — Lane Sanchez WP, 7 IP, 10 K, 0 R; Dan Wallington 1-2, R; Mason Childs 1-3; Tyrone Brouillet 1-3; Suttons Bay — Lucas Gordon 9 K, 1 BB, 4 H, 0 R; Joe Howard 1-2; Lucas Gordon 2-2; Tyler Porter 1-2; Ty Brenner 1-2.

Game 2 (4 innings, weather): Suttons Bay — Gavin Schichtel 4 K.

UP NEXT: The Huskies (9-7, 6-1 Northwest) host Lake City, Thursday; the Norsemen (5-14, 5-5 Northwest) travel Thursday to Mesick.

Mancelona 6

Bellaire 1

UP NEXT: Mancelona travels to Inland Lakes on Friday. The Eagles host East Jordan on Friday.

SOCCER

Alpena 3

Cadillac 2

Cadillac: Kaylee Tweedale goal; Taylor Pennoni goal; Gracie Porter assist; Grace Zuback assist; Lydia Owens 4 saves.

UP NEXT: The Vikings (5-6-3, 2-4-1 Big North) host Traverse City Central, Thursday.

McBain NMC 7

Brethren 0

McBain Northern Michigan Christian: Jada VanNoord 4 goals, 2 assists; Sofia Hernandez goal, assist; Kylee Winkle goal; Melanie Bennett goal; Harper Tossey shutout.

UP NEXT: The Comets (12-0-1, 10-0-1 NMSL) travel Wednesday to Big Rapids Crossroads.

TRACK & FIELD

TC West girls, Gaylord boys win duals

Boys score: Gaylord 68, TC West 51.

Dominic Signorello, Caleb Lamblin and Cirio Espositos each won two individual events to help Gaylord post a dual-meet win against Traverse City West. Espositos won the 100 (11.75) and 200 (23.7), while Lamblin captured the 800 (personal-best 2:19.18) and 1,600 (5:03.04) and claimed the pole vault (9'6") and long jump (17'10"). Event winners for TC West included Roman Leask (discus), Brady Mohr (110 hurdles), Christian Leachman (3,200), Reed Tupper (high jump, PR 5'6") and Camden Tkach (400).

Girls score: TC West 87, Gaylord 37.

Traverse City West's junior Madeline Bildeaux and senior Grace Moeggenborg each won a pair of individual events as the Titans won a dual with Gaylord by 50 points. Moeggenborg posted a personal-best 10-foot effort in the pole vault and also claimed the long jump at 16'10.25". Bildeaux won the high jump (5'2") and 200 with a personal-best 27.61. Other TC West event winners included Katie Rueckert (100), Reese Smith (400, PR 59.23), Abby Veit (1,600), Payton Lamb (3,200, PR 12:16.26), Olivia Kandow (100 hurdles, PR 16.87), Charlie Schulz (300 hurdles) and Avery Lahti (discus by almost 17 feet). Gaylord event winners featured Katie Berkshire (800, PR 2:22.6) and Ella Moylan (shot put).

VanSkyhock sets 2 PRs in TCC dual with Alpena

Girls (no team scores kept): Jenna VanSkyhock, Carmen Mannor and Lorelai Zielinski each won two events in a dual with Alpena. VanSkyhock set personal bests in winning both the 100 (13.66) and 200 (28.11), while Mannor won both the 110 and 300 hurdles and Zielinski took the shot put (41'0.5") and discus (127'8", winning by almost 27 feet). Other Trojans event winners included Alexis Ball (800, PR 2:23.45), Isabella Dorman (high jump), Kathryn Clark (pole vault) and Hayden Schugars (long jump).

Boys (no team scores kept): Caleb Keller won the 800 in a personal-best 1:59.64, the only competitor to break two minutes. Other TC Central event winners included Caleb Byland (100), Carter Gle (200), Jack Steen (1,600), Matthew Gordon (110 hurdles), Jason Soloman (shot put, PR 37'5"), Teontre Morgan (high jump, PR 5'4") and Jace Rowell (pole vault).

POSTPONEMENTS

Baseball/softball: Gaylord at TC Central (rescheduled for Wednesday); Cadillac at TC West (rescheduled for Wednesday; baseball/softball facility ribbon-cutting ceremony moved to May 16, 4 p.m.).

Soccer: Gaylord at TC West; TC Central at Petoskey (rescheduled for May 21).

Deadline for prep calls (231-933-1410) is 10 p.m. Monday-Friday, 8 p.m. Saturday. Please give scores, record, next opponent, stats with names spelled when leaving a message. Or email resports@record-eagle.com or fill out the online form at record-eagle.com/prepscores.