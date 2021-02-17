Prep Roundup: St. Francis rebounds with LMC win over East Jordan

Feb. 17—TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City St. Francis took no time rebounding from a weekend loss to Division 1 River Rouge with a 56-32 victory over East Jordan Tuesday.

"It was David vs. Goliath, but David was not afraid," TCSF head coach Sean Finnegan said of his team's matchup with River Rouge on Saturday. "They came up to their level. The score doesn't show how close it was. We schedule these kinds of games to prepare the kids for March and April, and they responded."

The Gladiators fell to River Rouge 58-35 and nearly replicated that score again Tuesday.

St. Francis (3-1, 3-0 Lake Michigan) won another Lake Michigan Conference game to put them tied for first place with Charlevoix, who is also 3-0.

Sophomore Wyatt Nausadis led the Glads with 20 points, six rebounds and four steals. Adam Gerberding tallied 11 points, while Casey Donahue netted eight and each snagged four rebounds for TCSF.

Preston Malpass led East Jordan with 12 points, followed by Aydden Kluth with four.

The Red Devils (1-3, 0-3 Lake Michigan) host Charlevoix and the Glads travel to Harbor Springs Wednesday.

BOYS HOOPS

Suttons Bay 64

Onekama 37

Suttons Bay (2-2, 2-1 Northwest): Michael Wittman 17 points; Jake Murphy 13 points.

Onekama (0-3, 0-3 Northwest): John Burtch 19 points; Collin Guzikowski 5 points, 4 rebounds.

UP NEXT: Suttons Bay at Kingsley, Thursday 6:30 p.m.; Onekama at Benzie Central, Thursday 6:30 p.m.

Benzie Central 48

Glen Lake 46

Benzie Central (2-2, 2-1 Northwest): Quinn Zickert 19 points, made game-winning putback layup as time expired; Jaxon Childers 12 points; Nate Childers 8 points.

UP NEXT: Benzie Central hosts Onekama, Thursday.

Mancelona 76

Forest Area 60

Mancelona (3-1): Jayden Alfred 16 points, 15 rebounds, 5 assists; Oumar Sy 14 points; Justin Ackler 12 points, 10 rebounds, 6 steals.

UP NEXT: Mancelona at Central Lake, Thursday.

Ellsworth 78

Central Lake 12

Ellsworth (3-1): Kelan Pletcher 20 points, 5 rebounds, 4 steals, 3 assists; Jamal Cebulski 13 points, 8 rebounds, 8 assists; Jaeger Griswold 18 points, 6 rebounds; Brayden Steenwyk 12 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists.

Story continues

UP NEXT: Ellsworth at Wolverine, Wednesday 7 p.m.

Gaylord SM 61

Pellston 19

Gaylord St. Mary (4-0, 3-0 Ski Valley): Conrad Korte 14 points, 10 rebounds, 3 blocks; Brody Jeffers 14 points, 4 steals; Gavin Bebble 8 points, 3 assists.

UP NEXT: St. Mary hosts McBain NMC, Friday 7 p.m.

Boyne City 56

Grayling 34

Boyne City (2-2, 2-1 LMC): Jack Neer 15 points; Aidan Brehm 9 points, 16 rebounds; Mason Wilcox 7 points, 2 assists.

UP NEXT: Boyne City hosts Elk Rapids, Wednesday.

Onaway 63

Bellaire 33

Bellaire (0-3, 0-3 Ski Valley): Brayden Dawson 13 points, 10 rebounds, 4 steals, 2 blocks; Cole Robinson 8 points; Isaac Golden 6 points; Liam Boyd 6 points.

UP NEXT: Bellaire at Pellston, Thursday.

Charlevoix 60

Harbor Springs 48

Charlevoix (4-0, 4-0 Lake Michigan): Evan Solomon 21 points, 7 rebounds; Jacob Mueller 19 points, 8 rebounds, 3 blocks.

UP NEXT: The Rayders travel Friday to Grayling.

Elk Rapids 74

Kalkaska 31

Elk Rapids (3-1, 2-1 Lake Michigan): Preston Ball 18 points, 9 rebounds, 4 assists; Mason Travis 12 points, 3 assists; Spencer Ball 10 points, 3 rebounds, 2 steals.

Kalkaska: Glenn Morris 10 points; Travis Blasko 9 points.

UP NEXT: Elk Rapids at Boyne City, Wednesday.

Leland 49

Kingsley 37

Kingsley (0-3, 0-2 Northwest): Beau LaTulip 9 points; Evan Douglass 7 points, 2 assists; Will Whims 6 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists.

Leland (3-0, 2-0 Northwest): JJ Popp 16 points, 11 rebounds; Jayden Holston 12 points; Gavin Miller 8 points, 13 rebounds.

UP NEXT: Kingsley hosts Suttons Bay, Thursday 6:30 p.m.; Leland hosts Frankfort, Thursday 7:30 p.m.

TC St. Francis JV 53

East Jordan JV 14

TCSF JV (3-1, 3-0 LMC): John Hagelstein 14 points; Preston Rowley 10 points; Jack Prichard 8 points; Alvin Mongi 3 points.

GIRLS HOOPS

Glen Lake 54

Benzie Central 26

Glen Lake (3-0, 2-0 Northwest): Ruby Hogan 15 points, 7 steals; Hailey Helling 13 points, 5 steals; Grace Fosmore 9 points, 8 rebounds, 5 steals; Maddie Bradford 9 points, 8 rebounds; Grace Bradford 6 points, 5 rebounds.

Benzie Central (2-2, 2-1 Northwest): Elise Johnson 7 points; Gloria Stepanovich 7 points, 6 rebounds; Ellen Bretzke 5 points.

UP NEXT: Benzie Central at Onekama, Thursday 6:30 p.m.; Glen Lake hosts North Bay, Saturday 12:30p.

Brethren 38

Bear Lake 34 F/OT

Brethren (1-1, 1-1 West Michigan D): Elliana Sexton 17 points, 12 rebounds, 4 steals; Halle Richardson 7 points, 2 steals; Maddy Biller 4 points, 7 rebounds.

Bear Lake (0-3, 0-3 West Michigan D): Kalissa Swanson 16 points; Bella LeFew 10 points.

UP NEXT: Brethren hosts the TC Bulldogs, Thursday; Bear Lake hosts Big Rapids Crossroads, Thursday.

Petoskey 45

TC Central 37

Petoskey (3-1, 2-1 Big North): Kenzie Bromley 14 points; Eva Guy 10 points; Petoskey went 17-for-23 from the free throw line as a team.

TC Central (1-1, 1-1 Big North): Peyton Carlson 9 points, 7 rebounds.

UP NEXT: TC Central hosts Alpena, Thursday; Petoskey at TC West, Thursday.

Kingsley 39

Leland 37

Kingsley (1-2, 1-1 Northwest): Coral Bott 14 points; Chris Whims 9 points.

Leland (2-1, 1-1 Northwest): Olivia Lowe 30 points, 12 rebounds, 5 steals; Maeve Sweeney 4 points, 5 rebounds.

UP NEXT: Kingsley at North Bay, Thursday; Leland at Frankfort, Thursday.

Lake City 50

Manton 37

Manton (2-1, 1-1 Highland): Lauren Wilder 15 points, 3 steals, 3 assists; Aysia Taylor 12 points, 10 rebounds.

Lake City: Mackenzie Bisballe 19 points.

UP NEXT: Manton hosts Houghton Lake, Thursday 7 p.m.

Cadillac 28

TC West 25

TC West (2-1, 2-1 Big North): Megan Lautner 10 points; Aliah Diehl 9 points, 9 rebounds.

Cadillac: Joslyn Seeley 9 points; Molly Anderson 7 points.

UP NEXT: TC West hosts Petoskey, Thursday 5:30 p.m.

TC St. Francis 45

East Jordan 32

TCSF (3-1, 3-0 Lake Michigan): Maggie Napont 18 points; Colleen Hegewald 14 points; Gwyn Bramer 11 points.

East Jordan (1-3, 1-2 Lake Michigan): Lindsey Cross 16 points; Mycah Heise 10 points.

UP NEXT: TCSF at Harbor Springs, Wednesday 5:30 p.m; East Jordan hosts Charlevoix, Wednesday.

Frankfort 51

Lake Leelanau SM 41

Frankfort (2-1, 2-1 Northwest): Reagan Thorr 22 points; Madison Clouse 10 points.

Lake Leelanau St. Mary (1-2, 1-2 Northwest): Leah Fleis 13 points; Violette Serrano 11 points.

UP NEXT: Lake Leelanau St. Mary at Ellsworth, Friday; Frankfort hosts Leland, Thursday.

Manistee CC 48

Pentwater 29

Manistee Catholic Central (2-1, 2-1 West Michigan D): Leah Stickney 12 points, 9 rebounds, 5 steals; Grace Kidd 10 points, 4 assists, 3 rebounds; Ashley VanAelst 10 rebounds, 11 points, 7 steals.

UP NEXT: Manistee CC hosts Walkerville, Thursday.

Boyne City 51

Grayling 18

Boyne City (1-3, 1-2 Lake Michigan): Grace Dawson 17 points; Jaelyn Jarema 8 points; Kari Day 5 points, 3 assists; Ally Herrick 5 points, 5 rebounds.

UP NEXT: Boyne City hosts Elk Rapids, Wednesday.

TC West JV 29

Cadillac JV 23

TCW JV (2-0): Peyton Metz 7 points; Mia Hisem 7 points.

TC St. Francis JV 38

East Jordan JV 14

TCSF JV (1-2): Adrianna Spranger 11 points; Julia Bohrer 7 points; Quinn Boyle 6 points; Hunter St. Peter 5 points.

Petoskey JV 28

TC Central JV 27

TCC JV: Natalie Dykstra 10 points, 10 rebounds; Mary Peterson 8 points, 5 assists.

UP NEXT: TCC JV hosts Alpena, Thursday.

TC West frosh 32

Cadillac frosh 27

TCW frosh (1-1): Audrey LaFaive 15 points.

MONDAY'S PREP

TRAVERSE CITY — Michael Schermerhorn and Murphy Kehoe each put up two goals and an assist and Tyler Esman assisted on goals as Traverse City West shut out Cadillac 8-0 Monday afternoon.

Tyler Herzberg stopped all 10 shots he faced in the Presidents Day matinee hockey game at Howe Arena.

The Titans led 3-0 after one period on goals by Erich Springstead, Gavin Hysell and Alex Reitzel. The goal for Reitzel, a sophomore forward, was his first on varsity.

Hysell, Kehoe (two) and Schermerhorn tacked on second-period goals, with Schermerhorn ending the game 2:28 into the third period off Esman's fourth helper of the day.

Other assists went to to Grant LaFaive (two), Nick Martin, Ryan Leslie, Drew Moeggenborg, Abe Starr and Josh Reece.

The Titans (2-1-1, 2-0-1 Big North) host Rockford at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Howe, traveling Sunday to Big Rapids for a 2 p.m. contest. Cadillac (1-4) hosts Cheboygan at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

HOCKEY

Petoskey 4

Cheboygan 2

Petoskey (3-2): Garrett Bouschor goal; Dylan Robinson goal; Kolton Horn goal; Chris Kavanaugh goal.

Cheboygan (0-3): Carson Bigger goal; Alex Clymer goal.

BOYS HOOPS

Frankfort 57

Buckley 39

Frankfort (3-1, 2-1 Northwest): Jack Stefanski 21 points, 15 rebounds; Blake Miller 14 points; Nick Stevenson 13 points.

Buckley (2-2, 1-1 Northwest): Kyle Kaczanowski 16 points; Jackson Kulawiak 15 points; Shelby Cade 5 points.

UP NEXT: The Panthers travel Thursday to Leland; the Bears travel Thursday to Glen Lake.

McBain 72

Morley-Stanwood 44

McBain (4-0): Kaiden McGillis 15 points; Connor Murphy 13 points; Daniel Rodenbaugh 12 points; Grayson VerBerkmoes 11 points; Mason Heuker 10 points; Ramblers hit 10-of-12 free throws and led 50-39 after three quarters.

UP NEXT: The Ramblers, who beat Reed City 64-26 Saturday night, travel Wednesday to Houghton Lake.

Manistee CC 68

BR Crossroads 44

Manistee Catholic (1-3): Kyle McLinden 22 points, 11 rebounds; Mateo Barnett 19 points, 10 rebounds; Adam Pierce 16 points; Tyler Hallead 9 points.

UP NEXT: The Sabers host Marion, Wednesday.

Ludington frosh 47

TC St. Francis frosh 22

TCSF (1-1): Ben Stallman 12 points.

GIRLS HOOPS

Gaylord St. Mary 59

Onaway 31

Gaylord St. Mary (2-1, 1-1 Ski Valley): Bailey Murrell 16 points (career high), 6 rebounds; Kinzie Jeffers 13 points, 4 rebounds, 5 assists.

UP NEXT: The Snowbirds host TC St. Francis, Friday.

McBain 45

Morley-Stanwood 30

McBain (3-0): Emma Schierbeek 17 points; Kahli Heuker 6 points.

UP NEXT: The Ramblers travel Tuesday to Houghton Lake.

Inland Lakes 49

Mancelona 36

Inland Lakes (2-2, 2-1 Ski Valley): Natalie Wandrie 16 points; Kelsey VanDaele 8 points; Olivia Monthei 7 points.

Mancelona (1-2, 1-2 Ski Valley): Annabelle Roy 13 points; Madison Wilcox 11 points; Whitney Meyer 5 points.

UP NEXT: The Lady Ironmen travel Wednesday to Forest Area.

Follow Jake on Twitter @JakeAtnip