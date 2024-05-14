Prep Roundup: St. Francis girls soccer captures first LMC title in school history; East Jordan fires twin no-hitters vs. Boyne

May 13—TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse City St. Francis Gladiators can check off one of their season goals.

The Glads' varsity girls soccer program became the last team to win the Lake Michigan Conference, taking the title for the first time in school history Monday after defeating Grayling 5-3. The 2023-24 school year marks the final year of the LMC as it will dissolve following the conclusion of the spring sports campaign.

St. Francis moves 12-1-1 overall and 9-0 in LMC with just one conference opponent remaining. St. Francis captured an LMC title in 2010, but that team was a co-op known as the Traverse City Liberty.

The Gladiators travel to Harbor Springs on Wednesday, but a win or loss keeps them in the driver's seat as they hold a two-game lead on the defending LMC champion, Elk

"We knew it was going to be tough with such great teams in the conference," St. Francis head coach Scott Conway said. "The girls have played extremely well this year, and I am super excited as we get ready for the upcoming district rounds."

St. Francis begins district rounds against Houghton on May 22 at Keystone Soccer Complex.

Lilianna David led things on the pitch with two goals, followed by Sophia Tucker and Amber Robertson with a goal a piece. Sidney Peters tacked in a goal along with two assists.

Paisleigh Upshaw had two assists, and Betsy Skendzel had one. Madelyn Simerson was in the net and had six saves.

BASEBALL

East Jordan fires twin no-hitters vs. Boyne

EAST JORDAN — Lucas Stone and Korbyn Russell extended East Jordan pitchers' hitless streak to 18 innings, firing no-hitters in both ends of Monday's doubleheader with Boyne City.

The Red Devils have fired three consecutive no-hitters by three different pitchers, going back to Friday's 6-0 win over Bellaire in their doubleheader nightcap. East Jordan hasn't given up a run in four full games.

Russell started Monday's twinbill, going 5.1 innings without a hit and striking out 11. Stone retired the last two batters on five pitches, including one strikeout, to pick up a save in a 1-0 win.

Stone then started the nightcap, and responded with six innings of no-hit ball, fanning 12 more on only 70 pitches in the 2-0 victory. Fifty-four of his 75 pitches on the night went for strikes.

"That's a neat little run," Red Devils head coach Adam Grybauskas said. "Our pitchers have been doing a really good job all year. They're willing to throw strikes and let the defense work behind them."

East Jordan (13-7-1, 6-2 Lake Michigan Conference) could move into a first-place tie atop the LMC with a sweep of league leader Charlevoix on the road Thursday.

"They have a nice squad," Grybauskas said, "so we're going to have to play our best ball."

Hunter Cesaro drove in Ryder Malpass with a fourth-inning single for the opener's only run.

Jacob Haley, Stone and Russell each had two hits in the nightcap, with Stone and Haley driving in Russell and Brenden Aenis in the first inning for the nightcap's only runs.

Eli Burns threw a nightcap no-hitter Friday against Bellaire, and the Devils won both games of that twinbill by shutout.

TC St. Francis 7 2

Elk Rapids 2 0

Game 1: Traverse City St. Francis — Sam Wildfong WP, 6 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 10 K; Tyler Thompson 2-3, RBI, R; Harrison Shepherd 1-3, 2 R; Matthew Kane 1-3, 2 RBI, R; Wildfong 1-3, RBI; Charlie Olivier 1-3, 2B, 2 RBI; Elk Rapids — Chase DeArment H.

Game 2: TC St. Francis — Thompson WP, 5 IP, 0 R, 0 BB, 4 K; Wildfong 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 K; Braxton Lesinski 2-4, 2B, R; Wildfong 2B; Eli Biggar 2B; Elk Rapids — Alex Barber 5.2 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 6 K; Dominic Fortuna 2-3, 2 2B.

Forest Area 5 1

Pellston 0 3

Game 1: Forest Area — Cameron Patton WP, 6 IP, 0 ER, 1 H, 16 K, 2 BB; Patton 2-3, HR, 3 RBI; Tyler Singer 1-2, 2B, RBI; Matthew Coy 1-2, RBI.

Game 2: Forest Area — Singer 6 IP, 0 ER, 5 H, 11 K; Patton 1-2, BB; Singer 1-3, R; Coy 2-3.

UP NEXT: Forest Area (4-16, 2-12 Ski Valley) travels Friday to Onaway.

Joburg 4 12

Mancelona 3 3

Johannesburg-Lewiston — Rylan Rosso WP; Rosso 3-3, 3 RBI; Canyon Myers 3 RBI; Benny Lindbert 3 RBI; Collin Lake 3 BB; Tommy Fox 3 BB; Mancelona — Jackson Bennet 2 H; Braden Kruger 2 H, RBI; Lucas Keller RBI; Tavin Morgan RBI.

SOFTBALL

Boyne City 10 9

East Jordan 8 0

Game 1: Boyne City — Delaney Vollmer WP, 4 IP, 2 BB, 7 K; Crystal Pung 2 IP, 1 H, 0 ER; Morgan Erickson 2-3, 3 R; Vollmer 2-3, RBI; Katelyn Dittmar 2-4, RBI, R; Ellie Clausen 1-4, 2 RBI; Lucy Uy 3 BB, 2 SB, 3 R; East Jordan — Alley Whiteford 2-3, 2B, 4 RBI; Caitlyn Burks 3-4, 2 R; Sydney Guerriero 3-4, RBI, 3 R; Lillian Stone 2-4, R, 2 SB; Mylee Pinney 2-3, R.

Game 2: Boyne City — Sidney Bush WP, 4 IP in relief, 2 H, 0 R, 1 K; Dittmar 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 4 K; Sadie Kroondyk 2-4, 2 R; Vollmer 2-4, 2B, RBI, 2 R; Dittmar 1-4, 2 RBI, R; Bush 3-4, 2 RBI; Uy 1-3, 2 RBI; Clausen 1-3, RBI; Pung 3 R; East Jordan — Guerriero H; Whiteford H.

UP NEXT: Boyne City (14-11, 7-1 Lake Michigan) travels Friday to Gladwin.

Joburg 11 10

Mancelona 2 6

Game 1: Johannesburg-Lewiston — Jayden Marlatt WP, 6 IP, 3 H, 0 ER, 2 BB, 15 K; Ashlynn Burke 3-4, 3 RBI, R; Marlatt 3-4, HR, 2B, 2 RBI, 3R.

Game 2: Joburg — Chloe Ferguson WP, 5 IP, 4 ER, 1 BB; Marlatt SV, 1 IP, 1 H, 3K; Jaeden Briley 3-4, 2B, RBI, 2 R; Reagan Sides 3-4, 2B, RBI, R.

UP NEXT: The Cardinals (24-0, 14-0 Ski Valley) travel Tuesday to Hillman, then host Bellaire on Thursday with the Ski Valley Conference title on the line.

Forest Area 5 10

Pellston 2 9

Forest Area: Jersey Patton WP in both games; key hits by Kaylie Remington, Lauren MacConnel, Maddy Shier, Ali Brandt.

UP NEXT: Forest Area (4-16) travels Friday to Onaway.

GIRLS SOCCER

Leland 4

Buckley 0

Leland: Lilly Connor 3 goals; Cam Flees 1 goal; Kally Sluiter 1 assist; Ellie Miller 1 assist.

UP NEXT: The Comets (13-2-2, 8-0 Northwest) host Benzie Central on Wednesday. The Bears (3-4-2 Northwest) travel to Suttons Bay on Wednesday.

Cadi Heritage 7

Benzie Central 2

Benzie Central: Kadence Popour 2 goals; Hannah Batchelder 1 assists; Hannah Batchelder 20 saves.

UP NEXT: The Huskies (0-14, 0-8 Northwest) travel to Leland on Wednesday. The Patriots (2-2) host Buckley on Monday.

McBain NMC 1

Gladwin 1

McBain Northern Michigan Christian: Jada VanNoord 1 goal; Harper Tossey 13 saves.

UP NEXT: The Comets (13-1-2, 11-1-2 Northern Michigan) host Shepherd on Wednesday.

Kingsley 5

Glen Lake 3

Kingsley: Bailey Charter 4 goals; Hannah Crawford 1 goal, 1 assist; Hanna Curtis 1 assist; Makayla Birgy 1 assist; Marisa Graham 8 saves.

Glen Lake: Ava Raymond 1 goal, 1 assist; Abbi Steffke 2 assists; Maggie Diotte 1 goal; Peace Hawley Joppich 1 goal; Andi Forton 6 saves.

UP NEXT: The Stags (3-7-1, 3-12-1 Northwest) host Boyne City for Division 3 district quarterfinals on May 22. The Lakers (4-6-1, 3-4-1 Northwest) travel to Leland on Thursday.

Manistee 4

Whitehall 3

UP NEXT: The Mariners (4-9-1, 2-7 West Michigan) travel to Muskegon Oakridge on Wednesday.

Shepherd 2

Brethren 0

UP NEXT: The Bobcats (1-12-1, 1-10-1 Northern Michigan) travel to Clare on Tuesday.

BOYS GOLF

Trojans finish 3rd at Tullymore

STANDWOOD — Traverse City Central placed third overall at the Tullymore Golf Resort on Wednesday. The Trojans combined to shoot a 320, Central second-team placed seventh with a 335.

Spencer Stegena placed ninth after shooting a 78 followed by Devin Garner tying for 11th after carding a 79. Cameron Mansfield and Drew Davison tied for 13th after shooting an 80.

Lake City takes 1st in tri

LAKE CITY — Playing in your own backyard came in handy as Lake City took first place overall at Missaukee Golf Club in Lake City after carding a 201, followed by Kalkaska in second with 221 and Reed City in third.

Kalkaska's Maxwell Holka took first place in individuals after shooting a 47, and Lake City's Scout Wetzel and the Blazers' Tripp Wagner tied for second with a 49. Lake City's Blake VanDyke and Landen Herrick took third with a 50.

TENNIS

TC St. Francis 5

TC West 3

Traverse City St. Francis winners: (1S) Mary Kate-Ansley; (2S) Elliana McClellan; (3S) Abby Corpus; (3D)Grace Mason/Katrina Lee; (4D) Anna-Cate Maday/ Lizzie Frederick.

Traverse City West winners: (4S) Maya Wilson; (1D) Calli Hathaway/Lilli Cerny; (2D) Mia Hoffman/ Brenna Baldwin.

Deadline for prep calls (231-933-1410) is 10 p.m. Monday-Friday, 8 p.m. Saturday. Please give scores, record, next opponent, stats with names spelled when leaving a message. Or email resports@record-eagle.com or fill out the online form at record-eagle.com/prepscores.