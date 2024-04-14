PREP ROUNDUP: South softball wins two on the road

Apr. 13—Visiting Terre Haute South swept a high school softball doubleheader Saturday at Decatur Central, giving the Braves six wins in their last seven games.

Emma Cesinger was the winning pitcher as South won the opener 5-3. Kyar McVey was 2 for 3 with two runs and an RBI and Carley Werremeyer 1 for 3 with a run and an RBI.

In the second game, South won 12-8 as Taylor Akers pitched six innings for the win and was also 2 for 3 with two runs. McVey was 4 for 5 with two runs; Marcia Parker 3 for 4 with a run and two RBI; Marlee Loudermilk 3 for 5 with a double, triple and two RBI; Katie Cox 3 for 5 with two RBI; and Werremeyer 2 for 3 with two RBI.

—Vikings split — At Indianapolis, West Vigo went 1-1 at the Beech Grove Hornet Invitational on Saturday.

West Vigo beat New Castle 6-5, winning pitcher Carlea Funk pitching 6.2 innings and going 1 for 2 at the plate with a double and two RBI. Caprice McCalister was 2 for 3 with a triple and two runs and Jaleigh Lindley got a last-out save when the Trojans rallied for four runs in the top of the seventh.

The Vikings lost 7-3 to Beech Grove with Parker Auten going 2 for 4 and Lindley and Piper Beeler each hitting a double.

—Sullivan 18, Washington 1 — At Washington, the Golden Arrows cruised to a nonconference win Saturday.

Kate Ridgway was one of three pitchers used in the game and was also 3 for 3 with four runs and two RBI. Also for Sullivan, Lexi Grindstaff was 2 for 2 with a double and two RBI; Mylee Vandeventer 2 for 5 with a double and three runs; Addie Fosdick 2 for 4; Cecey Shorter 1 for 3 with two runs; and Jaylynn Hobbs 1 for 4 with a double, two runs and two RBI.

—Panthers still unbeaten — At West Lebanon, Riverton Parke swept a Wabash River Conference doubleheader at Seeger on Saturday to improve to 8-0 for the season. The third-ranked Panthers play at top-ranked Clay City on Tuesday.

—Wolves sweep — At Rockville, host Parke Heritage swept a Saturday doubleheader over Covington by scores of 20-10 and 14-3.

Baseball

—Terre Haute South 6, Indy Kings 0 — At South, Ayden Napier pitched a two-hit shutout Saturday and got hitting support from Brady Wilson, 2 for 3 with a double, two runs and three RBI; Levi Weidenbenner, 1 for 2 with two runs; and Ty Stultz, 1 for 3 with a triple and an RBI.

—Shakamak 13, Owen Valley 3 — At Jasonville, Dolton Fiscus, Jax Cox and Owen Cox all had two hits in a Laker win on Saturday.

—Wolves split — At Rockville, host Parke Heritage and Covington split a Wabash River Conference doubleheader Saturday, Parke Heritage winning 10-0 before Covington took the nightcap 8-3.

—Bloomfield 10, Linton 5 — At Bloomfield, Gage Sullivan homered in a losing cause for the Miners on Saturday.

Friday

—Danville 13, Terre Haute South 4 — At Danville, the Braves suffered their first loss of the season in a game scheduled when both teams had their original games postponed Friday.

The Braves got just three hits, singles by Noah Fields and both Weidenbenner twins.

—Clay City 7, South Vermillion 6 — At Clinton, Zain Keller was winning pitcher and went 3 for 5 at the plate Friday for the visiting Eels.

Also for Clay City, Logan Stoelting, Dailon Keller and Wyatt Johnson each had two RBI and Luke Laswell and Trey Dayhoff had two hits each. The Eels play Thursday at Linton.

Girls tennis

—Hosts win — At Terre Haute South, the host Braves defeated Greencastle, Crawfordsville and Brownstown Central on Saturday to win the Braves Challenge.