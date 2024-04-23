PREP ROUNDUP: South softball slips past West Vigo

Apr. 22—Terre Haute South's softball team earned a 1-0 nonconference victory over West Vigo on Monday at South.

A sacrifice fly by Katie Cox in the sixth inning proved to be the difference in a pitchers' duel between South's Emma Cesinger and Cox versus West Vigo's Jaleigh Lindley.

Cesinger struck out four and scattered four hits in her 5 2/3 innings of work. Cox came on in relief and didn't allow a hit in 1 1/3 innings of work. Cox earned the victory as the Braves improved to 12-5.

West Vigo's Lindley allowed only five hits in six innings of work. She also struck out five as the Vikings fell to 9-5.

West Vigo's Arina Elkins and South's Kyar McVey and Lexi Kinzer had multi-hit games in the contest.

In other softball games:

—TH North 11, Parke Heritage 1 — At TH North, the Patriots earned the victory in a nonconference contest. The Patriots improved to 9-5. It's the sixth straight game North has scored double-digit runs in a game. The Wolves fell to 4-7.

Golf

Boys

—TH North 166, Sullivan 188 — At Sullivan, North's Connor Bishop shot a 39 to help lead the Patriots to the dual match victory. Hunter Pirtle's 39 was the low round for the Golden Arrows.

—Greencastle 166, TH South 168 — At Rea Park, the Tiger Cubs edged the Braves in a dual match. South's Peyton Turner was medalist with a 37, but Greencastle's Ben Zellers and Bryson Worman each carded 38s to help Greencastle earn the victory.

Baseball

—TH North 11, Parke Heritage 3 — At TH North, Parker Higham had three RBI as the Patriots improved to 5-1 overall in the nonconference contest. A six-run fourth inning proved to be the difference for the Patriots. The Wolves fell to 7-4.

—Mooresville 5, TH South 3 — At Mooresville, the Pioneers scored three in the first inning and two in the third inning and that was enough to hold off the Braves. Cam Hoke's double and Brady Weindenbender's 3 1/3 innings of shutout relief were the highlights for the Braves, who fell to 6-5.

—Northview 9, Clay City 6 — At Clay City, the Knights scored six runs in the top of the seventh to rally past the Eels in the battle of Clay County teams. Northview improved to 6-4 and Clay City fell to 4-5.

—Bedford NL 8, Shakamak 2 — At Bedford, the Lakers had a six-game winning streak snapped as the Stars prevailed in the nonconference contest. Shakamak fell to 7-5 overall.

—North Central 10, North Vermillion 5 — At Cayuga, the Thunderbirds earned the road nonconference win. The Thunderbirds improved to 2-7.

—Charleston 7, Robinson 6 — At Robinson, Ill., the Maroons rallied for three runs in the seventh, but fell just short of the victory. Robinson fell to 11-7 overall.

Tennis

Girls

—TH South 5, Northview 0 — At TH South, the Braves improved to 9-4 as they swept the Knights in a nonconference match.

Boys

—Paris 6, Casey 3 — At Casey, Ill., the Tigers swept all three doubles matches to earn the victory over the Warriors. Paris improved to 12-3 with the victory.