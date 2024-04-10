PREP ROUNDUP: South girls tennis starts 1-2

Apr. 9—Terre Haute South has started its 2024 girls high school tennis season with one win and two losses.

The Braves lost 5-0 to Center Grove on the road and then split a pair of matches the following day, beating Whiteland 5-0 and losing 4-1 to Mount Vernon (Fortville).

Junior Sarah Rowe has a 2-1 record at No. 1 singles so far.

I I I

In other girls high school tennis:

—Sullivan 5, South Putnam 0 — At Putnamville, the Golden Arrows opened their season Saturday with a Western Indiana Conference win.

Mercedes Ferree, Ally McKinney and Izzie Jenkins had singles wins for Sullivan while the winning doubles teams were Lexi Deckard-Ella King and Emma Couch-Jacie Wilson. Sullivan played at Northview on Tuesday.

Baseball

—Braves start 3-0 — Terre Haute South took a trio of home victories to open the coaching career of Jason Fields, winning a Conference Indiana game over Southport 9-2 on Friday and sweeping a doubleheader Saturday over Olney by scores of 5-4 and 10-0.

Ty Stultz and Brady Weidenbrenner combined for the win against the Cardinals with Stultz and Matthew Ewing driving in two runs each. Ewing had a double for South's only extra-base hit.

Noah Fields was 3 for 3 in the first game while Nathan Wright and Sam Swaim combined on the mound.

Ayden Napier pitched the second-game shutout with Brady Wilson going 4 for 4 with two doubles, three homers and three RBI and Stultz going 2 for 4 with a triple, two runs and four RBI.

—Terre Haute North 1, Sullivan 0 — At North, Jonathan Millington pitched a three-hit shutout with seven strikeouts and Brayden Dean had two hits and the only RBI on Friday.

—Sullivan 3, Clay City 2, 8 innings — At Sullivan, Jaden Norris and Ty Hamilton split a no-hitter and the Golden Arrows scored in the bottom of the eighth Saturday.

Hunter Mason was 3 for 4 with a double and Isaak Osborne had two hits and scored twice for Sullivan.

Softball

—Clay City 6, Barr-Reeve 1 — At Clay City, Lizzie Sinders struck out 11 and had a single and a triple Saturday as the Eels won and moved into the top spot in the Class A poll.

Lexi Thompson added two hits and three RBI for the Eels.