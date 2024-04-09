PREP ROUNDUP: Smothers tosses shutout in Hartselle victory

Apr. 6—MADISON — Kenlee Smothers tossed a complete-game shutout to lead Hartselle to a 4-0 win over Scott County (Kent.) at the Kent Chambers Classic at Palmer Park on Friday.

Blayne Godfrey had a pair of hits and two RBIs for the Tigers, while Kaelyn Jones added two hits, including a double, and one RBI. Ryley Cate Wolf tripled and drove in one run.

—

Scott County (Kent.) 8, Austin 1: Callie Lang doubled and drove in Austin's lone run on Friday.

Claire Wright added a single for the Black Bears, who were outhit 9-2 in the loss.

—

Silverdale Baptist Academy (Tenn.) 3, Austin 0: Lang, Lyndi Perkins and Kinsley Higdon had one double each for Austin on Friday.

—

Gordo 5, Hatton 4: Anna Potter went 2-for-3 with a double and one RBI for Hatton on Friday. Marlie Hood had a hit and two RBIs for the Hornets.

—

Hatton 10, Lamar County 2: Arlie Rae Armstong had three hits, including a double, and three RBIs for Hatton on Friday.

Anna Potter hit a solo homer for the Hornets and Hannah Berryman singled and drove in two runs. Montana Headrick pitched six innings for the win, allowing two runs on four hits with one strikeout.

—

Meade County (Kent.) 5, Lawrence County 4: LA Norwood went 4-for-4 with a pair of doubles and two RBIs for Lawrence County on Friday.

Bella Cross doubled and drove in one run for the Red Devils, while Alivia Terry added a pair of hits.

—

Lawrence County 14, James Clemens 1: McKenzie Hyche went 3-for-4 with two homers and six RBIs in a big win for Lawrence County on Friday.

Bella Cross tripled, doubled and drove in three runs for the Red Devils, while AB McKay added three hits and two RBIs. Hyche pitched five innings for the win, striking out seven.

—

Meade County (Kent.) 11, East Lawrence 0: Meade County's Callie Wiles tossed a five-inning perfect game on Friday, striking out three.

—

Holly Pond 11, Decatur 2: Elizabeth Kresch had one RBI to lead Decatur on Friday. Ashleigh Thomas and Kaitlynn Stinson had one hit each for the Red Raiders.

—

Webster County (Kent.) 8, Decatur 1: Annabelle Matthews doubled and drove in a run to lead Decatur on Friday.

Jazlyn Jackson had two hits for the Red Raiders, while Thomas and Zoey Hensley added one hit each.

—

Baseball

—

Decatur Heritage 11, Elkmont 3: Bo Mitchell, Olsen Howard, Brady Wilson and Ethan Henry had a hit and two RBIs each in a big win for Decatur Heritage on Friday.

Howard pitched 3 2/3 innings for the win, allowing two unearned runs on four hits while striking out six.

—

Hatton 9, Nicholas County (Kent.) 8: Jon Oliver Czervionke singled home a run in the bottom of the eighth inning to propel Hatton to a win on Friday.

Taegen Burleson had a triple and two RBIs for the Hornets, while Bryson Jeffreys, Garson Pierce and Czervionke added two hits and one RBI each. Jeffreys pitched 1 1/3 innings of relief for the win.

—

Athens 17, Mae Jemison 0: Ian Brown went 3-for-3 with three triples and three RBIs in a blowout win for Athens on Friday.

Micah Huff, Earl Haney and John Lawrence Chittam had two hits and two RBIs each for the Golden Eagles, while Cohen Winter added three hits and one RBI.

Winter pitched three innings for the win, allowing one hit with nine strikeouts.

—

West Limestone 5, Giles County (Tenn.) 1: Weston Owens singled twice and drove in a pair of runs for West Limestone on Friday.

Landen Word had three hits and one RBI for the Wildcats and Trent Thornton pitched all seven innings for the win, allowing one run on two hits while striking out five.

—

Bob Jones 14, Austin 1: Judd Bailey singled and drove in Austin's only run on Friday. Ethan Wynn had a single for the Black Bears and Easton Palmer drew a pair of walks.

—

Whitesburg Christian 11, Athens Bible School 1: Weston Todd had a single and one RBI for Athens Bible on Friday.

Ryan Faust had two hits for the Trojans, while Ethan Johnson added a double.

