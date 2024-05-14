Prep Roundup: Six area softball teams earn spots in Regional Finals

(WJHL) – It was Regional Semifinal day for TSSAA softball squads across the state on Monday evening.

Sisneros tabbed as SoCon Player of the Week

In Region 1-4A Dobyns-Bennett blasted visiting Jefferson County 10-0 in five innings to continue its postseason run. Julianne Tipton dominated in the circle, while Allie McConlee launches a pair of homers in the win.

The Lady Tribe will host Morristown West on Wednesday in the Regional Finals.

Tennessee High got a spectacular performance from junior pitcher Carly Compton, as the Lady Vikings advanced to a fourth-straight Region 1-3A Final, 4-2 over Grainger.

It will be a rematch of the District 1-3A championship in Bristol on Wednesday, as David Crockett earned a massive win over Greeneville on the road, 15-4.

In Region 1-2A, Johnson County hung on to defeat Eagleton, 4-3. The Lady Longhorns will host a tough Alcoa squad in the Regional Finals on Wednesday.

In Region 1-1A, Cloudland and North Greene will meet again in the Regional Finals, after both teams picked up wins on Monday. The Lady Highlanders edged past Hancock County, 4-3, while North Greene defeated Cosby at their place by the same score, 4-3.

Wednesday’s Regional Final will be played at Unaka High School.

On Monday, district playoffs also kicked into high gear in Virginia.

Gate City and Lee High were neck-and-neck early in a Mountain 7 District quarterfinal, but the Blue Devils pulled away for a 9-2 victory. The Generals season comes to a close.

OTHER SCORES:

Alcoa 13, South Greene 1 (SB – R1-2A Semifinal)

Morristown West 4, Daniel Boone 0 (SB – R1-4A Semifinal)

Abingdon 6, Lee High 0 (SB – M7 District Quarterfinal)

Honaker 9, Rural Retreat 6 (SB – Hogo District Quarterfinal)

Chilhowie 12, Northwood 2 (SB – Hogo Distirct Quarterfinal)

John Battle 5, Ridgeview 0 (BASE – M7 District Quarterfinal)

Wise Central 9, Union 5 (BASE – M7 District Quarterfinal)

Holston 13, Honaker 9 (BASE – Hogo District Quarterfinal)

Wise Central 4, John Battle 2 (BSOC – M7 District Quarterfinal)

Gate City 8, Ridgeview 0 (BSOC – M& District Quarterfinal)

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.