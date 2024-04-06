Prep Roundup: SHHS baseball, DCHS softball claim wins in tournament action

(WJHL) – After the weather caused delays and cancelations on Thursday, the Johnny Whited Classic and Eastman Invitational resumed on Friday.

Bucs erase four-run deficit, beat Mercer in series opener

In Johnson City, the Hilltoppers prevailed in a contentious matchup with D.W. Daniel (SC), 12-7, thanks to a five-run sixth inning.

Science Hill continues in the Whited Classic at TVA Credit Union Ballpark on Saturday. First pitch against Easley (SC) is slated for 12 p.m.

From Brickyard Park in Kingsport, all four fields bustled with Eastman Softball Invitational Activity.

Dobyns-Bennett scored early, but fell to Macon East (GA) under the lights, 3-2.

Meanwhile, David Crockett flexed its muscles against Honaker, earning a 9-0 victory.

OTHER SCORES:

West Ridge 5, Clinton 1 (SB/Eastman)

Morristown West 6, Wise Central 3 (SB/Eastman)

Richlands 3, Unicoi Co. 0 (SB/Eastman)

Dobyns-Bennett 8, Cookeville 0 (SB/Eastman)

Daniel Boone 11, Wise Central 1 (SB/Eastman)

Richlands 2, West Ridge 1 (SB/Eastman)

Greeneville 8, Sullivan East 0 (BASE/Whited Classic)

South Greene 3, North Greene 0 (BASE)

Tennessee High 12, University High 2 (BASE)

Union County 7, Cherokee 2 (BASE)

Gate City 10, Ridgeview 0 (BASE)

