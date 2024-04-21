Prep roundup: Shawnee softball edges Fort Recovery

Apr. 20—SOFTBALL

Shawnee 6, Fort Recovery 5

Bailey Bullock went 3 for 4, scored a run and recorded one RBI for Shawnee. Riley Rhodes picked up the win in relief.

Lincolnview 9, Hicksville 4; Lincolnview 10, Hicksville 0

Grace Brickner and Allie Miller each drove in two runs in game one for the Lancers.

Lincolnview's Ashlyn Price and Lainey Spear both recorded three hits in game two.

Columbus Grove 12, Allen East 7

Columbus Grove's Abby Stechschulte got the win after holding Allen East to 10 hits, and seven runs in seven innings.

Lauren Fuerst and Breanna Hoffman both hit home runs for the Bulldogs.

Wayne Trace 12, Delphos Jefferson 1; Wayne Trace 13, Delphos Jefferson 0

Gianna Lee went 2 for 2 with a double for Delphos Jefferson in game one of a doubleheader sweep for Wayne Trace.

Paulding 5, Miller City 2

Anna Niese and Reagan Schiffer each scored a run and Elizabeth Ellerbrock had an RBI triple for Miller City in the loss.

Bryan 10, Bath 0

Antwerp 7, Crestview 4

Tinora 12, Coldwater 0; Tinora 9, Coldwater 4

Versailles 12, Tri-County North 0; Versailles 13, Tri-County North 0

BASEBALL

Old Fort 12, Kalida 2

Griffin Klausing took the loss in three innings. Caden Looser had two hits and Jacob Siebeneck had a double and drove in a run for Kalida.

Van Wert 5, Delphos St. John's 2

Kaden Shaffer, Hayden Davis and Sam Houg each had two hits for the Cougars.

Braylon Metzger drove in a run for Delphos St. John's.

Bellefontaine 10, St. Marys 1

Joel Kogge had two hits for the Roughriders.

Coldwater 21, Bryan 0

Coldwater recorded 20 hits in the win.

LCC 8, Ottawa-Glandorf 6

Defiance 7, Sylvania Northview 6

Riverdale 14, Cory-Rawson 4