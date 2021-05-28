Prep roundup: Shady baseball tops Woodrow

May 28—PREP BASEBALL

Shady Spring 18, Woodrow Wilson 10

Shady Spring pounded out 20 hits and overcame eight errors to beat Woodrow Wilson 18-10 Thursday at Thomas F. Parham Field in Beckley.

Woodrow led the game 9-8 after the third inning, but the Tigers put up five runs in the fourth and stayed ahead the rest of the way.

Thatcher Poteat was 4-for-6 with a double and four runs batted in for Shady. Tyler Mackey and Adam Richmond had three hits apiece, Parker Redden smacked a pair of doubles and Evan Belcher drove in three runs.

Danny Dickenson was 3-for-5 and Ari Payne had two RBIs for the Flying Eagles.

Independence 13, Princeton 0, 5 innings

Michael McKinney homered and drove in five runs and Independence took care of Princeton, 13-0 in five innings.

McKinney, whose homer was his fourth of the season, also doubled and was the winning pitcher. He combined with starter Atticus Goodson and Clay Basham to hold the Tigers to two hits.

Carson Brown was 3-for-3 with a double and triple. Basham and Elijah Farrington drove in two runs apiece.

Midland Trail 17, Greenbrier West 1, 5 innings

charmco — Seth Ewing was 3-for-3 and four players drove in two runs each in Midland Trail's 17-1 win.

Cy Persinger homered for the Patriots. He was joined by Cody Harrell, Indy Eades and Austin Dempsey with two RBIs each.

Bo Persinger got the win on the mound. He allowed five hits and an unearned run over 4 2/3 innings, striking out 10 and walking four.

PREP SOFTBALL

Shady Spring 9, Capital 0, 5 innings

charleston — Brooke Presley was 2-for-3 with a double, triple and four RBIs in Shady Spring's 9-0 win at Capital.

Olivia Barnett had a home run and two RBIs for the Tigers.

Paige Maynard tossed five innings, allowing five hits while striking out 10 and walking three.

Oak Hill 16, Woodrow Wilson 6, 5 innings

oak hill — Oak Hill launched four home runs Thursday en route to a 16-6 conquest of Woodrow Wilson.

A 14-run uprising allowed the Red Devils to rally from a 6-2 deficit and break the contest open in the fourth inning.

For the Red Devils (11-10), Annie Johnson was 2-for-4 with a home run and four RBIs, Haylee Byers was 2-for-3 with a homer and three RBIs, Brooke Spangler was 3-for-3 with a homer, a double and two RBIs, and Skylar Richards went 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI. Kaylee Mann smacked two doubles and knocked in a pair of runs, and Rachel Peelish drove in two runs.

For Woodrow Wilson (5-15), Brooke Bird was 3-for-3 with an RBI, Kacee Fansler was 2-for-4 and drove in a run, Alexis Smith was 2-for-3 with a pair of RBIs, and LaNaeyah Ayers was 3-for-3.

Byers earned the pitching win, striking out five and yielding 12 hits and six earned runs.

Prep Baseball sectionals

Class A

Region 3, Section 1

all games 5:30 p.m. (unless noted) at higher seed

Tuesday, June 1

Game 1: No. 5 Montcalm at No. 4 Mount View

Game 2: No. 3 Summers County at No. 2 Greater Beckley Christian

Wednesday, June 2

Game 3: Game 1 winner at James Monroe

Game 4: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser

Thursday, June 3

Game 5: Game 2 winner vs. Game 3 winner

Game 6: Game 4 winner vs. Game 3 loser

Friday, June 4

Game 7: Game 5 loser vs. Game 6 winner

Saturday, June 5

Game 8: Game 5 winner vs. Game 7 winner, noon

Monday, June 7

Game 9: If necessary

Region 3, Section 2

all games 5:30 p.m. (unless noted) at higher seed

Tuesday, June 1

Game 1: No. 5 Richwood at No. 4 Webster County

Game 2: No. 6 Pocahontas County at No. 3 Greenbrier West

Wednesday, June 2

Game 3: Game 1 winner at No. 1 Charleston Catholic

Game 4: Game 2 winner at No. 2 Midland Trail

Thursday, June 3

Game 5: Game 2 loser vs. Game 3 loser

Game 6: Game 1 loser vs. Game 4 loser

Game 7: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner

Friday, June 4

Game 8: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner

Saturday, June 5

Game 9: Game 7 loser vs. Game 8 winner, noon

Monday, June 6

Game 10: Game 7 winner vs. Game 9 winner

Tuesday, June 7

Game 11: If necessary

Class AA

Region 3, Section 1

all games 6 p.m. at higher seed

Tuesday, June 1

Game 1: No. 4 PikeView at No. 1 Bluefield

Game 2: No. 3 Wyoming East at No. 2 Westside

Wednesday, June 2

Game 3: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner

Game 4: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser

Thursday, June 3

Game 5: Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 winner

Friday, June 4

Game 6: Game 3 winner vs. Game 5 winner

Saturday, June 5

Game 7: If necessary

Region 3, Section 2

all games 6 p.m. (unless noted) at higher seed

Tuesday, June 1

Game 1: No. 4 Liberty at No. 1 Independence

Game 2: No. 3 Nicholas County at No. 2 Shady Spring

Wednesday, June 2

Game 3: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner

Game 4: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser

Thursday, June 3

Game 5: Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 winner

Friday, June 4

Game 6: Game Game 3 winner vs. Game 5 winner

Saturday, June 5

Game 7: If necessary, 1 p.m.

Class AAA

Region 3, Section 2

all games 6 p.m. at higher seed

Tuesday, June 1

Game 1: No. 4 Princeton at No. 1 Greenbrier East

Game 2: No. 2 Woodrow Wilson at No. 2 Oak Hill

Wednesday, June 2

Game 3: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser

Game 4: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner

Thursday, June 3

Game 5: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser

Friday, June 4

Game 6: Game 5 winner vs. Game 4 winner

Saturday, June 5

Game 7: If necessary

Prep Softball sectionals

Class A

Region 3, Section 1

all games 5:30 p.m. (unless noted) at higher seed

Tuesday, June 1

Game 1: No. 4 Mount View at No. 1 James Monroe

Game 2: No. 3 Montcalm at No. 2 River View

Wednesday, June 2

Game 3: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner

Game 4: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser

Thursday, June 3

Game 5: Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 winner

Friday, June 4

Game 6: Game 3 winner vs. Game 5 winner

Saturday, June 5

Game 7: If necessary, noon

Region 3, Section 2

all games 5:30 p.m. (unless noted) at higher seed

Tuesday, June 1

Game 1: No. 5 Charleston Catholic at No. 4 Webster County

Game 2: No. 6 Pocahontas County at No. 3 Greenbrier West

Wednesday, June 2

Game 3: Game 1 winner at No. 1 Midland Trail

Game 4: Game 2 winner at No. 2 Richwood

Thursday, June 3

Game 5: Game 2 loser vs. Game 3 loser

Game 6: Game 1 loser vs. Game 4 loser

Game 7: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner

Friday, June 4

Game 8: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner

Saturday, June 5

Game 9: Game 7 loser vs. Game 8 winner, noon

Monday, June 6

Game 10: Game 7 winner vs. Game 9 winner

Tuesday, June 7

Game 11: If necessary

Class AA

Region 3, Section 1

all games 5:30 p.m. (unless noted) at higher seed

Tuesday, June 1

Game 1: No. 4 PikeView at No. 1 Wyoming East, 6 p.m.

Game 2: No. 3 Bluefield at No 2. Westside, 5 p.m.

Wednesday, June 2

Game 3: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 5:30 p.m.

Game 4: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 5:30 p.m.

Thursday, June 3

Game 5: Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 winner, 5:30 p.m.

Friday, June 4

Game 6: Game 3 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 5

Game 7: If necessary, 5:30 p.m.

Region 3, Section 2

all games 5:30 p.m. (unless noted) at higher seed

Tuesday, June 1

Game 1: No. 4 Liberty at No. 1 Independence

Game 2: No. 3 Nicholas County at No. 2 Shady Spring

Wednesday, June 2

Game 3: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner

Game 4: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser

Thursday, June 3

Game 5: Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 winner

Friday, June 4

Game 6: Game 3 winner vs. Game 5 winner

Saturday, June 5

Game 7: If necessary, 1 p.m.