Prep roundup: Shadle Park softball sweeps West Valley; Central Valley boys, East Valley girls win at Mooberry Relays

Apr. 20—Roundup of Saturday's high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and Northeast A League.

Softball

GSL 2A

Shadle Park 25, West Valley 0 (5): Crimson Rice and Annabelle Moreno combined on a five-inning no-hitter and the visiting Highlanders (9-3, 8-0) took the first game of a doubleheader from the Eagles (4-9, 3-5). Madi Keon led the offense with five hits, including a pair of doubles, four runs and two RBIs.

Shadle Park 17, West Valley 1 (5): Courtney Brown went 3 for 4 with a home run and four RBIs and the visiting Highlanders (10-3, 9-0) swept the Eagles (4-10, 3-6). Regan Peterson had a homer with three RBIs and Bethany Rinas knocked in four for Shadle.

Clarkston 16, East Valley 4 (5): Ryan Combs went 3 for with a run and three RBIs, and the visiting Bantams (11-2, 7-1) beat the Knights (4-8, 4-4) in the first game of a GSL 2A doubleheader on Saturday. Leah Copeland had four hits, including two doubles for Clarkston.

Clarkston 8, East Valley 6: Joey Miller went 2 for 4 with two doubles, two runs and an RBI and the Bantams (12-2, 8-1) swept the Knights (3-10, 3-6). Emma McManigle struck out nine in a complete game.

Pullman 27, Rogers 8 (5): Taylore Wolfe went 4 for 5 with a double, triple and four RBIs and the Greyhounds (9-3, 8-0) beat the visiting Pirates (0-13, 0-8) in the first game of a doubleheader. Logan Green and Kinsey Rees both knocked in four for Pullman. Lexi Rhoades led Rogers with two hits and four RBIs.

Pullman 22, Rogers 12 (5): Ella Ferry had three hits with a homer, two doubles and five RBIs and three runs and the Greyhounds (10-3, 9-0) swept the visiting Pirates (0-14, 0-9). Charisse Kapofu added two hits and five RBIs for Pullman.

Baseball

GSL 2A

West Valley 9, Shadle Park 8: Brandon Spunich was hit by a pitch to force in the winning run in the bottom of the seventh and the Eagles (6-7, 6-2) edged the Highlanders (8-5, 4-4) in the first game of a doubleheader. Ethan Turley went 2 for 5 with two homers and four RBIs

West Valley 9, Shadle Park 6: Brody Hart had three hits with a run and an RBI and the Eagles (7-7, 7-2) swept the visiting Highlanders (8-6, 4-5). Tyler Yarger led Shadle Park with three hits and an RBI.

Clarkston 8, East Valley 2: Jacob Stewart struck out 11 in a complete game and the visiting Bantams (5-7, 5-3) beat the Knights (1-12, 0-9) in the first game of a doubleheader. Stewart also went 2 for 4 with an RBI.

East Valley 9, Clarkston 7: Brayden Windhorst and Dakota Jackson had three RBIs apiece and the Knights (2-12, 1-9) spilt with the Bantams (5-8, 5-4). Windhorst provided two innings of shutout relief for the save.

Pullman 7, Rogers 3: Caleb Northcroft struck out seven over six innings and the Greyhounds (9-3, 7-1) beat the visiting Pirates (3-10, 2-7) in the first game of a doubleheader. Isaac Pagels knocked in a pair of runs for Pullman.

Pullman 9, Rogers 2: Caleb Northcroft had a double with three RBIs and the Greyhounds (10-3, 8-1) swept the Pirates (3-11, 2-7). Jackson Ables led Rogers with a double and an RBI.

NEA

Deer Park 6, Freeman 3: RJ Gillaspy hit a two-run single in a five-run seventh inning and the visiting Stags (11-4, 5-3) topped the Scotties (10-5, 6-3) in the first game of a doubleheader. Gillaspy also struck out seven in a complete game.

Freeman 9, Deer Park 8: Brenan Ladwig and Vance Coyner had two hits and an RBI apiece and the Scotties (11-5, 7-3) split with the Stags (11-5, 5-4). Deer Park scored four in the seventh, but Coyner got a strikeout with two on to end the game.

Lakeside 14, Riverside 2 (5): Cy Reeves went 2 for 3 with a homer and six RBIs and the visiting Eagles (10-6, 7-2) beat the Rams (3-7, 1-7) in the first game of a doubleheader. Jonah Starr struck out seven over four innings for the win.

Lakeside 12, Riverside 2 (6): Zeshawn Griffin knocked in three, Caleb Kakuda added two hits, two runs and two RBIs and the visiting Eagles (11-6, 8-2) swept the Rams (3-8, 1-8). Michael Bischel had three hits with a run and RBI for Lakeside.

Colville 4, Newport 1: Kyle Bradfield struck out eight in a complete game and the visiting Crimson Hawks (8-9, 5-4) beat the Grizzlies (3-7, 1-7) in the first game of a doubleheader. Bradfield also went 2 for 4 with an RBI.

Colville 15, Newport 3 (5): Ethan Redberg went 3 for 3 with two runs and five RBIs and the visiting Crimson Hawks (9-9, 6-4) swept the Grizzlies (3-8 1-8). Kyle Bradfield added three hits with two doubles and three RBIs for Colville.

Nonleague

Mt. Spokane 15, Walla Walla 9: Cooper Davis went 4 for 5 with two triples, three runs and three RBIs and the visiting Wildcats (13-4) beat the Blue Devils (7-11). Braeden Parker had three hits with a pair of doubles and four RBIs for Mt. Spokane.

Track and field

Mooberry Relays: Aaron Kinsey won the 100-meter dash in 11.03 and anchored Rogers' first place 4x100 team at the 16-team event at Rogers High School. Central Valley won the boys team title with 85 points, Mt. Spokane (73) was second and Lewis and Clark (64.5)placed third.

CV picked up wins in the javelin (Canyon Smith, 159-5), high jump (Brandon Gutzwiler, 6-4) and triple jump (42-7.5). North Central's Cameron Dewey won the 110 (14.96) and 300 (39.79) hurdles.

East Valley's Logan Hofstee won the 1 mile (4:59.76), 3,200 (10:49.54) and anchored the winning 4x400 to lead East Valley to the girls team title with 108.5 points, University (77) was second and Mt. Spokane (74.33) placed third.

University's Addy MacArthur won the discus (131-4) and shot put (39-5.5).