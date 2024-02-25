PREP ROUNDUP: See scores and stats from Thursday, Feb. 22 through Saturday, Feb. 24

Feb. 25—See below for scores and stats from games this past week.

All scores, stats and names are taken from each team's GameChanger account.

------

Saturday, Feb. 24

Prep Baseball

Buckhorn 8, Cullman 7

Carson Stancil: 2-for-4, 2 RBIs

Tanner Gaines: 2-for-4, 2 RBIs

------

Fairview 13, Good Hope 11

Gannon Black: 2-for-3, 2 RBIs

Barett York: 2-for-4, 2 RBIs

Brady Stripling: 2 RBIs

Miles Johnson: 2 RBIs

------

Hanceville 23, Holly Pond 18

Jake Cornelius: 4-for-4, 5 RBIs

Nelson Arteaga: 2-for-3 (HR), 6 RBIs

Gabe Ognilla: 2-for-4, 3 RBIs

Billy Pezzeca: 2-for-2, 2 RBIs

Hunter Black: 2-for-3, 2 RBIs

Brody Howard: 3-for-5, 4 RBIs

Bradley Butts: 2-for-3, 2 RBIs

------

Hanceville 8, Meek 5

Dalton Pirkle: 3-for-3

Jackson Cleveland: 5.2 IP, 4 H, 3 ER, 9 K — 2-for-4, RBI

------

Holly Pond 10, Meek 9

Kollin Brown: 3-for-3, 2 RBIs

Brody Howard: 2-for-3, 2 RBIs

------

Vinemont 11, Susan Moore 8

Jake Hale: 2-for-4, 2 RBIs

Owen McKinney: 2 RBIs — 3.2 IP, 0 H, ER, 6 K

------

Susan Moore 12, Vinemont 8

Michael Foust: 3 RBIs

------

Other Scores

Buckhorn 9, Cullman 4

Scottsboro 13, West Point 0

Etowah 7, West Point 0

------

Prep Softball

Cullman 2, Hamilton 0

Brie Voss: 5 IP, 2 H, 7 K

------

Other Scores

Fairhope 4, Cullman 3

Carbon Hill 20, Hanceville 1

------

Friday, Feb. 23

Prep Baseball

Fairview 15, Curry 5

Colton Jennings: 2-for-3, 2 RBIs

Nic Gregory: 2-for-3, 2 RBIs

Isaac Elrod: 2 RBIs

Conner Scott: 2 RBIs

------

Hanceville 9, Dora 2

Dalton Pirkle: 3-for-4

Gabe Ognilla: 2-for-4, 4 RBIs

Jake Cornelius: 2-for-4, 2 RBIs

Nelson Arteaga: 7 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 14 K

------

Prep Soccer (Boys)

West Point 6, Lee-Huntsville 0

------

Prep Soccer (Girls)

Lee-Huntsville 5, West Point 1

------

Prep Softball

Sulligent 2, Hanceville 1

Kynzlee Farr: 4.1 IP, 4 H, ER, 5 K

------

Other Scores

Cullman 1, West Morgan 0

Haleyville 10, Hanceville 4

------

Thursday, Feb. 22

Prep Baseball

Addison 5, Hackleburg 4

Lane Stewart: 3-run HR

Kiah Lake: 6 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 4 K

------

Buckhorn 2, Cullman 1

Cooper Loftin: 7 IP, 5 H, 2 ER, 10 K

------

Fairview 11, Brewer 3

Isaac Elrod: 3-for-4, RBI

Barett York: 4 RBIs

Jaxson Robertson: 5 IP, 7 H, ER, 6 K

------

Good Hope 4, Danville 2

Caden Drake: 4.2 IP, H, 0 R, 5 K

------

Hanceville 19, Curry 12

Gabe Ognilla: 3-for-4, 4 RBIs

Dalton Pirkle: 3-for-4, 2 RBIs

Jake Cornelius: 2-for-5, 2 RBIs

------

Vinemont 13, Holly Pond 1

Jake Hale: 2-for-4, 5 RBIs

Jaxon Holcomb: 2-for-3, 3 RBIs

Kayden Henderson: 2 RBIs

William Hathaway: 5 IP, 4 H, R, 7 K

------

West Point 4, West Morgan 0

Hunter Graves: 4 IP, 2 H, K

Josh Cherry: 3 IP, 2 H, 4 K

------

Other Scores

Dora 10, Cold Springs 0

------

Prep Soccer (Boys)

Scottsboro 2, Fairview 0

Russellville 7, West Point 0

------

Prep Soccer (Girls)

Scottsboro 12, Fairview 2

Russellville 6, West Point 2

------

Prep Softball

Grissom 8, Cullman 4

Taylor Au: 2 RBIs

------

Fairview 8, Holly Pond 7

Emily Benson: 3-for-5

Allison Davis: 2 RBIs, 2 BBs

Ellie Burks: 2 RBIs

------

Hanceville 7, Vinemont 6

Alex Twitty: 3-for-4, RBI

Kynzlee Farr: 2-for-4, 2 RBIs

Isabella Spinks: 3 RBIs

Callie Millwood: 3-for-4

Maci Smith: 2-for-4, 2 RBIs

Emma Dortch: HR, 2 RBIs

------

Other Scores

Curry 11, West Point 1