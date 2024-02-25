PREP ROUNDUP: See scores and stats from Thursday, Feb. 22 through Saturday, Feb. 24
Feb. 25—See below for scores and stats from games this past week.
All scores, stats and names are taken from each team's GameChanger account.
------
Saturday, Feb. 24
Prep Baseball
Buckhorn 8, Cullman 7
Carson Stancil: 2-for-4, 2 RBIs
Tanner Gaines: 2-for-4, 2 RBIs
------
Fairview 13, Good Hope 11
Gannon Black: 2-for-3, 2 RBIs
Barett York: 2-for-4, 2 RBIs
Brady Stripling: 2 RBIs
Miles Johnson: 2 RBIs
------
Hanceville 23, Holly Pond 18
Jake Cornelius: 4-for-4, 5 RBIs
Nelson Arteaga: 2-for-3 (HR), 6 RBIs
Gabe Ognilla: 2-for-4, 3 RBIs
Billy Pezzeca: 2-for-2, 2 RBIs
Hunter Black: 2-for-3, 2 RBIs
Brody Howard: 3-for-5, 4 RBIs
Bradley Butts: 2-for-3, 2 RBIs
------
Hanceville 8, Meek 5
Dalton Pirkle: 3-for-3
Jackson Cleveland: 5.2 IP, 4 H, 3 ER, 9 K — 2-for-4, RBI
------
Holly Pond 10, Meek 9
Kollin Brown: 3-for-3, 2 RBIs
Brody Howard: 2-for-3, 2 RBIs
------
Vinemont 11, Susan Moore 8
Jake Hale: 2-for-4, 2 RBIs
Owen McKinney: 2 RBIs — 3.2 IP, 0 H, ER, 6 K
------
Susan Moore 12, Vinemont 8
Michael Foust: 3 RBIs
------
Other Scores
Buckhorn 9, Cullman 4
Scottsboro 13, West Point 0
Etowah 7, West Point 0
------
Prep Softball
Cullman 2, Hamilton 0
Brie Voss: 5 IP, 2 H, 7 K
------
Other Scores
Fairhope 4, Cullman 3
Carbon Hill 20, Hanceville 1
------
Friday, Feb. 23
Prep Baseball
Fairview 15, Curry 5
Colton Jennings: 2-for-3, 2 RBIs
Nic Gregory: 2-for-3, 2 RBIs
Isaac Elrod: 2 RBIs
Conner Scott: 2 RBIs
------
Hanceville 9, Dora 2
Dalton Pirkle: 3-for-4
Gabe Ognilla: 2-for-4, 4 RBIs
Jake Cornelius: 2-for-4, 2 RBIs
Nelson Arteaga: 7 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 14 K
------
Prep Soccer (Boys)
West Point 6, Lee-Huntsville 0
------
Prep Soccer (Girls)
Lee-Huntsville 5, West Point 1
------
Prep Softball
Sulligent 2, Hanceville 1
Kynzlee Farr: 4.1 IP, 4 H, ER, 5 K
------
Other Scores
Cullman 1, West Morgan 0
Haleyville 10, Hanceville 4
------
Thursday, Feb. 22
Prep Baseball
Addison 5, Hackleburg 4
Lane Stewart: 3-run HR
Kiah Lake: 6 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 4 K
------
Buckhorn 2, Cullman 1
Cooper Loftin: 7 IP, 5 H, 2 ER, 10 K
------
Fairview 11, Brewer 3
Isaac Elrod: 3-for-4, RBI
Barett York: 4 RBIs
Jaxson Robertson: 5 IP, 7 H, ER, 6 K
------
Good Hope 4, Danville 2
Caden Drake: 4.2 IP, H, 0 R, 5 K
------
Hanceville 19, Curry 12
Gabe Ognilla: 3-for-4, 4 RBIs
Dalton Pirkle: 3-for-4, 2 RBIs
Jake Cornelius: 2-for-5, 2 RBIs
------
Vinemont 13, Holly Pond 1
Jake Hale: 2-for-4, 5 RBIs
Jaxon Holcomb: 2-for-3, 3 RBIs
Kayden Henderson: 2 RBIs
William Hathaway: 5 IP, 4 H, R, 7 K
------
West Point 4, West Morgan 0
Hunter Graves: 4 IP, 2 H, K
Josh Cherry: 3 IP, 2 H, 4 K
------
Other Scores
Dora 10, Cold Springs 0
------
Prep Soccer (Boys)
Scottsboro 2, Fairview 0
Russellville 7, West Point 0
------
Prep Soccer (Girls)
Scottsboro 12, Fairview 2
Russellville 6, West Point 2
------
Prep Softball
Grissom 8, Cullman 4
Taylor Au: 2 RBIs
------
Fairview 8, Holly Pond 7
Emily Benson: 3-for-5
Allison Davis: 2 RBIs, 2 BBs
Ellie Burks: 2 RBIs
------
Hanceville 7, Vinemont 6
Alex Twitty: 3-for-4, RBI
Kynzlee Farr: 2-for-4, 2 RBIs
Isabella Spinks: 3 RBIs
Callie Millwood: 3-for-4
Maci Smith: 2-for-4, 2 RBIs
Emma Dortch: HR, 2 RBIs
------
Other Scores
Curry 11, West Point 1