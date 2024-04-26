PREP ROUNDUP: Scores from Tuesday and Wednesday from around the area

Apr. 25—EFFINGHAM — Below are scores from Tuesday and Wednesday from around the area.

WEDNESDAY

Farina (South Central) 2, Effingham (H.S.) 1

Effingham fell to South Central, 2-1, at Evergreen Hollow Park.

Kaiden Nichols, Spencer Fox, Camden Raddatz, Colton Webb, Braxton Lewis, Kaden Koeberlein, Brody Boehm and Carter Braddy had one hit for the Flaming Hearts (12-6).

Nichols, Raddatz and Koeberlein pitched for EHS.

Nichols allowed one hit, one run and two walks to one strikeout in two innings.

Raddatz allowed two hits, one unearned run and two walks to three strikeouts in two innings and Koeberlein allowed one hit and one walk to three strikeouts in two innings.

As for the Cougars (13-8-1), Callaway Smith, Trevan Sidwell, Colton Smith and Zane Montes had one hit.

Callaway Smith and Sidwell pitched for South Central.

Smith allowed seven hits, one unearned run and two walks to four strikeouts in five innings. Sidwell allowed one hit with three strikeouts in two innings.

Effingham (St. Anthony) 3, Windsor/Strasburg (Stewardson-S.) 1

St. Anthony defeated Windsor/Stewarsdon-Strasburg, 3-1, at Stewardson-Strasburg High School Baseball Field.

Connor Roepke had two hits and Beau Adams, Aiden Lauritzen, Brock Fearday, Brady Hatton, Sam Link, Max Koenig and Henry Brent had one for the Bulldogs (16-1-1).

Fearday pitched and allowed five hits, one run and one walk to eight strikeouts in seven innings.

As for the Hatchets (11-6), Jackson Gurgel, Ben Bridges, Blayzz Verdeyen, Derk Friese and Colten Bridges had one hit.

Connor Manhart and Gurgel pitched for Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg. Manhart allowed seven hits, three runs (two earned) and two walks to one strikeout in five innings. Gurgel allowed two hits in two innings.

Neoga 12, Brownstown/St. Elmo 1

Neoga defeated Brownstown/St. Elmo, 12-1, at Brownstown High School Baseball Field.

Trey Sheehan, James Ballinger and Landon Titus had one hit for the Indians (9-10).

Ballinger, Riley Durdel and Micah Staszak pitched for Neoga.

Ballinger allowed two hits and one walk to four strikeouts in 2 2/3 innings.

Durdel allowed two hits and one run in 1 1/3 innings and Staszak allowed two hits in one inning.

As for the Bombers (5-10-1), Adam Atwood had two hits, Cade Schaub and Colin Maxey had one, Hunter Poe had one (a double) and Corey Hoopingarner had two and one RBI.

Schaub took the loss for Brownstown.

He allowed two hits, six runs and five walks to two strikeouts in over two innings.

Toledo (Cumberland) 4, Marshall 2

Cumberland defeated Marshall, 4-2, in Clark County.

Wyatt Watkins had two hits and Blake McMechan, Grady Jones and Maddox Miller had one for the Pirates (7-10).

Miller and Kade McMechan pitched for Cumberland. Miller allowed three hits, one run and two walks to seven strikeouts in six innings. McMechan allowed two hits and one run with five strikeouts in two innings.

Farina (South Central) 3, Altamont 0

Altamont fell to South Central, 3-0, in Kinmundy.

Grace Lemke, Sophia Pearcy and Cecilia Pearcy had one hit for the Lady Indians (11-7).

Lemke pitched and allowed two hits, three unearned runs and four walks to 17 strikeouts in six innings.

As for the Lady Cougars (18-8), Taegan Webster and Amelia Montes had one hit.

Webster pitched and allowed three hits with 15 strikeouts in seven innings.

Ramsey 4, Neoga 2

Neoga fell to Ramsey, 4-2, in Fayette County.

There were no stats available for the Indians.

Macy Wright, Melody Otto, Olivia Carroll and Blla Waggoner had one hit for the Lady Rams.

Carroll pitched and allowed four hits, two unearned runs and two walks to 12 strikeouts in 6 2/3 innings.

Marshall 16, Toledo (Cumberland) 6

Cumberland fell to Marshall, 16-6, in Clark County.

Jade Carr had two hits and Avery Donsbach, Ashton Tolen, Katie Kingery, Noraa Cross, Shelby Kingery and Libby McGinnis had one for the Lady Pirates (7-12).

Aubrey Himes and Mia Holsapple pitched for Cumberland.

Himes allowed 10 hits, 11 runs (seven earned) and one walk to two strikeouts in 2 1/3 innings.

Holsapple allowed five hits and five runs with one strikeout in two innings.

As for the Lions, Haley McGuire had four hits, Lynn Welborn and Libby McFarland had three, Savannah Woodsmall and Addie Shumaker had two and Avery Cornwell and McKenzie Davis had one.

Kyla Gustafson and Cornwell pitched for Marshall. Gustafson allowed one hit and one walk to one strikeout in two innings.

Cornwell allowed five hits, six runs (four earned) and one walk to three strikeouts in three innings.

Effingham (H.S.) 5, Mt. Zion 4

Effingham defeated Mt. Zion, 5-4, at Effingham High School Tennis Courts.

In singles matches, Blayne Pals (E) fell to Will Shade (MZ) 4-6, 4-6. Cannon Bockhorn (E) fell to Ben Walker (MZ) 3-6, 3-6. Evan Pryor (E) defeated Oliver Van Der Borght (MZ) 7-6, 4-6, 10-5. Ross Schaefer (E) beat Makobi Adams (MZ) 6-1, 6-1.

Preston Siner (E) beat Thomas Kanemaru (MZ) 7-6, 6-2 and Rece Kinney (E) beat Max Iwanski (MZ) 6-2, 6-0.

In doubles matches, Pals and Schaefer fell to Walker and Van Der Borght 6-7, 4-6. Pryor and Siner fell to Shade and Adams 6-7, 6-2, 7-10 and Kinney and Bockhorn beat Kanemaru and Iwanski 6-1, 6-1.

TUESDAY

Mulberry Grove 17, St. Elmo/Brownstown 3

St. Elmo/Brownstown was losing to Mulberry Grove, 17-3, before the contest was called due to inclement weather.

Jayna Ireland, Macey Sapp, Kelly Moss and Dezarae Morlan had one hit for the Eagles.

Leila Wright and Dayana Haslett pitched for St. Elmo/Brownstown. Wright allowed eight hits, 14 runs (10 earned) and five walks to one strikeout in 1 2/3 innings. Haslett allowed three hits and three runs with one strikeout in 1 1/3 innings.