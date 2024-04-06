PREP ROUNDUP: Scores from Tuesday and Thursday from around the area

Apr. 5—EFFINGHAM — Below are other scores from around the area.

Toledo (Cumberland) 14, Decatur (Unity Christian) 3

Cumberland defeated Decatur (Unity Christian), 14-3, in Macon County.

Grady Jones and Maddox Miller had two hits, and Grant Keyser, Wyatt Watkins, Lance Lock, Bryson Weber, and Harley Pierce had one for the Pirates (5-6, 3-1 Lincoln Prairie).

Jones pitched for Cumberland and allowed five hits, three runs (two earned), and one walk to nine strikeouts in five innings.

Flora 4, Effingham (H.S.) 2

Effingham fell to Flora, 4-2, in Clay County.

In singles matches, Blayne Pals (E) fell to Ollie Collins (F) 5-7, 4-6. Cannon Bockhorn (E) defeated Adam Pietz (F) 6-3, 7-5, and Ross Schaefer (E) fell to Jordan Gocey (F) 6-7, 6-7.

In doubles matches, Pals and Evan Pryor (E) fell to Braxton Pipher and Collins (F) 3-6, 1-6. Preston Siner and Pryor (E) fell to Pietz and Gocey (F) 1-6, 4-6, and Bockhorn and Rece Kinney (E) beat Elijah Luzadder and Zaiden Lewis (F) 2-6, 7-5, 13-11.

Teutopolis 6, Salem 0

Teutopolis defeated Salem, 6-0, at Teutopolis Elementary School Tennis Courts.

In singles matches, Kolten Tabbert (T) beat Jarett Rushing (S) 6-3, 6-3. Colin Habing (T) beat Alex Wilzbach (S) 6-0, 6-0, and Oliver Lee (T) beat Carson Huggins (S) 6-0, 6-2.

In doubles matches, Josh Habing and Tabbert (T) beat Wilzbach and Rushing (S) 6-0, 6-3. Lee and Noah Thompson (T) beat Kyler Sapp and Huggins (S) 6-0, 6-2, and Colin Habing and Will Lewis (T) beat Noah Slater and Caleb Purintun (S) 6-0, 6-0.

Olney (Richland County) 6, Newton 0

Newton fell to Richland County, 6-0, in Richland County.

In singles matches, Isaac Street (N) fell to Aidan Weidner (RC) 2-6, 3-6. Wesley Britton (N) fell to Marcus Kocher (RC) 0-6, 0-6, and Brennan Bigard (N) fell to Carter Seaman (RC) 0-6, 0-6.

In doubles matches, Britton and Street (N) fell to Kocher and Seaman (RC) 6-7, 3-6. Bigard and Michael Shamhart (N) fell to Isaac and Aaron Klingler (RC) 0-6, 0-6, and AJ Pitcher and Shamhart (N) fell to Lorenzo Fistarol and AJ Padilla (RC) 0-6, 1-6.

Effingham (St. Anthony) 12, Mattoon 0

St. Anthony defeated Mattoon, 12-0, in Coles County.

Connor Roepke and Will Fearday had three hits. Beau Adams, Aiden Lauritzen, and Brock Fearday had two, and Brady Hatton and Henry Brent had one for the Bulldogs (7-0-1).

Brock Fearday pitched for St. Anthony and allowed six hits and one walk to eight strikeouts in five innings.

Dieterich 22, Oblong/Palestine-Hutsonville 4

Dieterich defeated Oblong/Hutsonville-Palestine, 22-4, in Crawford County.

Landen Keck, Mason Lidy, and Jaxon Funneman had three hits. Dominic Ashley, Lucas Westendorf, and Gavin French had two, and Gavin Meinhart had one for the Movin Maroons (2-4).

Meinhart and Ashley pitched for Dieterich. Meinhart allowed five hits, four runs (two earned) and four walks to four strikeouts in five innings, and Ashley allowed one hit and two walks to four strikeouts in two innings.

Altamont 10, Brownstown/St. Elmo 0

Altamont defeated Brownstown/St. Elmo, 10-0, at Altamont High School Baseball Field.

Clayton Arnold and Kade Milleville had two hits, and Nathan Stuemke, Keegan Schultz, Eli Miller, and Riley Berg had one for the Indians (6-4).

Ethan Robbins pitched for Altamont and allowed five walks to 13 strikeouts in six innings.

As for the Bombers (1-6), Corey Hoopingarner took the loss. He allowed four hits, seven runs, and one walk to two strikeouts in three innings.

Contact EDN Sports Editor Alex Wallner at 618-510-9231 or alex.wallner@effinghamdailynews.com.