Prep roundup: Schroeder homers in Leipsic's win

Apr. 29—BASEBALL

Leipsic 14, Delphos Jefferson 6

Leipsic's Ty Lammers picked up the win and Nick Schroeder got a four-out save.

Quin Schroeder hit a solo home run and Myles Camareno went 2 for 3 with four RBI for the Vikings.

For Delphos Jefferson, Jaxon Rahrig hit a grand slam.

St. Henry 6, Bath 0

Lucas Clune pitched a six-inning one-hitter in a rain-shortened win for the Redskins with six strikeouts. Logan Dehan was 3 for 3 at the plate and scored a run.

Russia 6, Shawnee 5

Shawnee's Beckett Bertke allowed five earned runs in the loss. Perry Meredith went 2 for 4 with a home run and three RBI and Derek Lyons went 2 for 2 with a solo home run.

Coldwater 10, St. Marys 7

Coldwater's Cale Wenning went 2 for 2 with three RBI and Kenny Bailey went 2 for 3 with a pair of stolen bases in the win.

Wayne Trace 3, Delphos St. John's 0

Carter Clemens threw five shutout innings for the Raiders and Kyle Forrer finished out the game with two perfect frames.

Wayne Trace got two hits each from Cooper Wenzlick and Cale Winans.

TJ Werts took the loss for the Blue Jays and Braylon Metzger had two singles.

Marion Local 9, National Trail 5

Luke Everman pitched a complete game for the Flyers and Bryant Meier went 1 for 4 with a home run and four RBI.

Lincolnview 2, Allen East 0

Luke Bollenbacher threw six shutout innings with 13 strikeouts in the rain-shortened win for the Lancers.

Holden Price hit a walk-off two-run single in the sixth inning just before the game was called.

Versailles 19, New Bremen 3

Lane Bergman went 5 for 5 with five singles and Jace Watren had three hits and drove in two runs.

Pandora-Gilboa 10, Continental 2

Zac Neuenschwander picked up the win and Matt Maag went 2 for 3 with two RBI for Pandora-Gilboa.

For Continental, Jayden Pitney went 2 for 4 with two RBI.

Kalida 10, Ottoville 8

Kalida held on for the win in the resumption of a game that started on March 26.

Braylon Smith went 3 for 4 with three triples and three RBI and Caden Looser went 3 for 3 with three runs scored.

Ottoville got two hits each from Jace Langhals and Keaton Schnipke.

Lima Senior 7, Bowsher 2

Preston Rader tossed a complete game with seven strikeouts for the Spartans. Riley Miller went 2 for 3 with one RBI and two runs scored.

Perry 14, Ridgedale 1

Hunter Scott went 3 for 4 with five RBI and three runs scored and Marcus Hill went 2 for 4 with three RBI for the Commodores.

Upper Scioto Valley 9, North Baltimore 5

Maddox Underwood got the win for the Rams and Underwood, Alex Sanders, Carter Peoples, Jesse Prater and Beau Sanders drove in a run.

Cory-Rawson 12, Temple Christian 0

Waynesfield-Goshen 14, Ridgemont 6

Hardin Northern 4, Elgin 3

Bluffton 10, Spencerville 1

Adams Central 7, Parkway 5

SOFTBALL

Elida 6, Wayne Trace 3

Elida's Leah Ramirez struck out seven batters in 5 1/3 innings. Liv Walters went 3 for 3 with two RBI and Lilly Sifrit added two hits.

Kaitlin Slade went 3 for 4 with a solo home run for Wayne Trace.

Coldwater 9, St. Marys 0

Madison Wendel threw a two-hit shutout with 16 strikeouts and drove in three runs at the plate. Tori Timmerman added three hits and Libby Grieshop hit a home run.

Shawnee 16, Ottawa-Glandorf 1

Riley Rhodes went 2 for 3 with four RBI and Addie Melson picked up the win for Shawnee.

O-G's Addie Kitchen had a double and a walk.

Ridgedale 20, Perry 0

Lexanna Lee had Perry's lone hit in the loss.

Lincolnview 12, Allen East 2

Lainey Spear hit a home run and drove in three runs for the Lancers.

Leipsic 10, Delphos Jefferson 4

Ali Hermiller got the win and hit a double for Leipsic. Samantha Hazelton also drove in three runs on two hits.

Columbus Grove 22, Cory-Rawson 2

Columbus Grove's Lauren Fuerst went 2 for 2 with a double in the win.

Bluffton 12, Spencerville 7

Minster 10, St. Henry 0

Waynesfield-Goshen 14, Ridgemont 0

Elgin 10, Hardin Northern 2

North Baltimore 14, Upper Scioto Valley 4

Miller City 13, Kalida 1

Marion Local 1, Franklin Monroe 0

Van Wert 11, North Central 3